Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 18

NTPC Green: The company starts commercial operations of 37.9 MW out of Arm's 300 MW Khavda Solar project on Dec 18.

AMCs: SEBI Revises expense Ratio, Brokerage Caps for Mutual Funds.

KP Green: KP Group signed a MoU with the Government of the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on the development of large-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage and transmission infrastructure.

CAMS: Arm CAMS payment services received authorization certificate from RBI in the name of CAMSPay. Executed Business Transfer pact to transfer payment aggregator business to CAMSPay.

Denta Water and Infra: Received 4 Orders worth Rs 106 crore by Karnataka urban Infra Development & Finance Corp. The order is for the urban sanitisation & water management across Karnataka.

Cyient: Cyient Semiconductors acquired a majority stake in Kinetic Technologies to drive Custom Power IC leadership for Edge AI and high-performance computer markets.

One 97 communication: RBI authorized arm Paytm payment services to operate as payment aggregator for physical payments.

DLF: Arm DLF Cyber City developers to raise funds worth Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs.

Marico: The company extends time to purchase the remaining 40% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals by 12 months.

Swan Defence: Board approved the proposal to avail financial assistance of up to Rs 800 crore from Holding Co Hazel Infra.

Maruti Suzuki: NCLAT deferred today’s hearing for August 2021 case, next date will be notified. Case relates to CCI order/penalty issued in August 2021 against the company.

Afcom Holdings: Board approves proposal to raise funds worth `205 Cr via share issue, warrants. Board Approves proposal to acquire wholly owned arm in Dubai.

Indian Overseas Bank: The company to exercise oversubscription option of 7.6 crore shares. The total offer size now is 46.1 crore shares versus 38.5 crore shares earlier.

Authum Investment: Board allotted 25 lakh Preference shares to raise funds worth Rs 250 crore.

Titagarh Rail: Received Rs 273 crore order from Railways Ministry to manufacture Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles.

IndusInd Bank: Shiv Bhasin resigned as Chief Technology Officer effective January 16, 2026.

Ola Electric: Promoter Bhavish Aggarwal – could sell additional shares in open market to bring down stake to 34%-35% from 36.78% as of September ended quarter as per the sources told NDTV Profit. Post this, there won’t be any pledged shares by the promoter in Ola Electric. Promoters sold 6.82 crore shares in the last 2 days’ worth Rs 234 crore.

Jio Financial Services: Board appointed Venkata Peri as Group COO effective December 22.

SG Finserve: RBI approved the company’s application to undertake factoring business.

Waaree Energies: Arm incorporated 3 wholly owned arms Aqua Ray Renewables, Vayu Shakti Renewables and Geo Nova Energy on Dec 17.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: Arm received possession certificate from Karnataka Industrial areas development board for 100-acre land.

Antony Waste: Arm JV received two orders worth Rs 1,330 crore from BMC for collection and transportation of municipal solid waste.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: Arm to buy 14.3% stake in Clean Renewable Energy KK 1C for Rs 8.5 crore.

Fabtech Technologies: To incorporate wholly owned arm Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE.

HCL Tech: Netherlands-based ASN bank partners with the company for enterprise app support, streamlining services.

MCX: Board fixed Jan 2, 2026, as record date for 1:5 stock split.

Infosys: GST authority gives Rs 8.3 crore penalty on alleged disallowance of blocked input tax credit.

Dabur India: The company filed an appeal against Rs 23.1 crore demand order from Meerut Tax department.

Bajaj Electricals: The company forays into Solar Solutions business with lighting solutions segment.

Godavari Biorefineries: Incorporated step-down arm Sathgen Therapeutics LLC for Expansion in the US market.

Adani Enterprises: Board fixed Dec. 23 as record date for rights issue of 13 crore shares.

NTPC: Delhi Tax authority gives demand order worth Rs 16.9 crore including interest, penalty on alleged disallowance of input tax credit. The company files an appeal against Rs 16.9 crore order.

KP Energy: The company signed an MoU with Republic of Botswana for renewable energy and power infra development.

GMR Power: Board approved the fundraise worth Rs 1,200 crore via Preferential Share Issue, Warrants.

Chalet Hotels: The board approved the allotment of 2,000 commercial paper to raise funds worth Rs 100 crore.

Astrazeneca Pharma: CDSCO grants permission to import, sell & distribute datopotamab deruxtecan powder in India. Datopotamab Deruxtecan Powder is used to treat breast cancer in adults.

Syrma SGS: Acquired 60% Stake in Elcome for Rs 235 crore.

IIFL Finance: Board to meet on Dec. 22 to consider fundraising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs.

One MobiKwik Systems: The board appointed Navdeep Singh Suri as chairman.