Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 18

Most Asia markets declined on Monday ahead of the caution about the Bank of Japan's policy meet outcome, and economic data from China.

Share indices in mainland China, Japan, and South Korea were trading lower, while markets in Hong Kong rose.

Brent crude was trading 0.69% higher at $77.08 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.14% to 2,022.47 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.12% up at 21,481 as of 06:58 a.m.

India's benchmark indices closed at a record on Friday, ending higher for the seventh consecutive week as Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 274 points, or 1.29%, higher at 21,456.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 970 points, or 1.37%, to close at 71,483.75.

The Nifty Bank breached the 48,200 level for the first time during the last leg of trade. The index settled 0.86%, or 411 points, higher at 48,143.55.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 9,239.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after one session of buying and offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,077.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 33 paise to close at Rs 83 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.