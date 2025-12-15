Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 15
Stocks in the news, IPO offerings, IPO listing watchlist, corporate actions and more: your complete guide for the today!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher at 26,030, indicating a positive-bias open for the benchmark index.
US and European index futures are trading mixed during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures down 0.16%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.26%
India Market Recap
Indian benchmark indices staged a sharp rebound for the second straight session on Friday, lifted by strong global cues, though the week still ended in the red. The benchmark Nifty 50 gained 148 points or 0.6% to close at 26,047, while the Sensex added 450 points or 0.53% to settle at 85,267.66.
Broader market witnessed strong buying interest with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap 100 up by 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.
US Market Recap
Wall Street traders locked in gains on some of this year’s biggest artificial-intelligence winners, pushing global markets away from the edge of record highs as longer-dated bond yields rose, reports Bloomberg.
The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.9%, while the S&P 500 retreated 1.1% after closing at a record in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 also pulled back, easing from all-time highs.
Asian Market Update
Asian stocks opened lower in the final full trading week of 2025, as growing doubts about the earnings outlook for technology companies — and the scale of their spending on artificial intelligence — weighed on risk appetite.
MSCI Inc.’s gauge of regional equities slid 0.4%, with South Korean shares — a bellwether for AI optimism — tumbling more than 2%. Futures tied to major US equity indexes swung between modest gains and losses on Monday, following a Wall Street session on Friday where technology stocks led declines. Bitcoin edged lower to trade near $88,000, extending a slide that has seen the cryptocurrency fall in six of the past seven weeks, reports Bloomberg.
Commodity Watch
Oil was little changed near its lowest level in almost two months, with expectations of a growing supply glut outweighing heightened geopolitical risks, as per Bloomberg.
Brent crude traded around $61 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate held below $58. Prices are on track for an annual decline as forecasts for a swelling surplus intensify, driven by higher output from OPEC+ and other producers even as global consumption growth remains subdued.
Key Events To Watch
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Jordan, meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.
Government to release wholesale price inflation and trade data for November.
Stocks To Watch
Wipro: The company has signed a 3-year partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises adopt AI solutions. The company has partnered with Google to adopt Gemini Enterprise across global operations and launched a Google Cloud Gemini Experience Zone at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru.
Bharat Electronics: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 776 crore since its last disclosure.
Swiggy: The company raised Rs 10,000 crore via a QIP. ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Mutual Fund and SAdity Birla Sun Life were the top subscribers.
Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA has issued Form 483 with three observations for the company’s arm’s API unit in Telangana after an inspection conducted from December 1–12.
Tata Power: The company plans to raise funds worth up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs.
Godawari Power: The company will invest Rs 1,625 crore in its arm’s battery energy storage manufacturing unit for capacity addition, increasing capacity to 40 GWh from 10 GWh.
Paytm: The company has completed an additional investment of Rs 2,250 crore in its arm, Paytm Payments Services, via a rights issue.
Granules India: The company’s arm, Granules Life Sciences, has received an EIR from US FDA following its July 28–Aug 1 inspection in Hyderabad.
Tata Steel: The Hon’ble High Court has further extended interim protection in both matters till the next hearing on December 19, 2025. In the background, Writ Petition 1 relates to a demand letter of Rs 1,902.73 crore and Writ Petition 2 to a demand letter of Rs 2,410.90 crore, both issued by the Office of Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur.
KEC International: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore in its Transmission & Distribution and Civil businesses in India.
Ashoka Buildcon: A joint venture receoved work order for BMC project worth Rs 1,041 crore.
SAIL: The November retail sales rose 69% at 0.14 MT.
Brigade Enterprises: IT Dept conducted survey at registered office, few other offices from Dec 9-13. Business continued as usual, not impacted due to the Survey.
Biocon: Biocon Biologics in pact with Regeneron and Bayer for biosimilar Aflibercept.
ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company has approved the sale of NPAs and written-off loans to an asset reconstruction company, with plans to sell up to Rs 1,700 crore of bad loans.
Consolidated Construction: The company has received orders worth Rs 458 crore for construction of buildings and factories from various clients.
Excelsoft Tech Q2 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 64.6 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore
Ebit at 12.5 crore versus Rs 4 crore
Ebit Margin at 19.3% versus 7.2%
Net Profit up 80.6% at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 5.9 crore.
IPO Offerings
Park Medi World: The public issue was subscribed 8.10 times on day 3. The bids were led by QIB (11.48 times), NII (15.15 times) and retail (3.16 times).
Nephrocare Health Services: The public issue was subscribed 13.96 times on day 3.The bids were led by QIB (27.47 times), NII (24.27 times) and Retail (2.31 times).
ICICI Prudential AMC: The public issue was subscribed 72% on day 1. The bids were led by QIB (1.97 times), NII (37%) and retail (21%).
IPO Listings
Corona Remedies: Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardiology. The issue price is Rs 1062. The IPO was subscribed 137 times.
Wakefit Innovations: The company is a Indian D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) home and sleep solutions company. The issue price is Rs 195. The IPO was subscribed 2.5 times.
Bulk And Block Deals
Usha Martin: Promoter entity Peterhouse Investments India Ltd sold 23 lakh shares of Usha Martin (0.79% stake) at Rs 430 per share, while 3P India Equity Fund 1 bought 11 lakh shares (0.38% stake), Bandhan Mutual Fund purchased 6 lakh shares (0.21% stake), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired another 6 lakh shares (0.21% stake) at the same price.
Kaynes Technology: Smallcap World Fund Inc purchased 4.46 lakh shares (0.66% stake) at an average price of Rs 4,206.38 per share.
Patel Engineering Right issue: Bank of Baroda sold 7.45 lakh shares (0.08% stake) at Rs 2.24 per share.
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor lock-in: Emmvee Photovoltic Power, Physics Wallah.
List of securities shortlisted in Short Term ASM Framework: Suratwwala, Neptune, KSR.
Price band changed from 5%to 20%: Coffee Day Enterprises.
F&O Cues
Nifty 16 Dec futures is up 0.53% to 26,145 at a premium of 99 points
Nifty 16 Dec futures open interest up by 0.10%
Nifty Options Dec Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in Ban period: Bandhan Bank.
Currency Market Update
The rupee again stumbled, falling to a new record low of 90.56 against the US dollar.
Bond yields moved in a narrow range with the 10-year note closing at 6.49%, reflecting a stable but cautious rate environment.