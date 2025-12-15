Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 15

Indian benchmark indices staged a sharp rebound for the second straight session on Friday, lifted by strong global cues, though the week still ended in the red. The benchmark Nifty 50 gained 148 points or 0.6% to close at 26,047, while the Sensex added 450 points or 0.53% to settle at 85,267.66.

Broader market witnessed strong buying interest with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap 100 up by 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.