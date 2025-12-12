Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 12
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher at 26,140, indicating a positive-bias open for the benchmark index.
US and European index futures are trading mixed during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures down 0.040%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.36%
India Market Recap
The BSE Sensex closed 426.86 points or 0.51% higher at 84,818.13, and the Nifty 50 gained 140.55 points or 0.55% to settle at 25,898.55.
The markets took strong support near 25,700 and 84,150 after an early morning dip and bounced back sharply, rallying over 200 to 700 points from the day's lowest point. All major sectoral indices closed firmly in positive territory.
US Market Recap
US stocks advanced in late trading after an upbeat report from Broadcom Inc. lifted sentiment for technology shares. Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 had been the only major US equity index to finish lower Thursday, as disappointing earnings from Oracle — a key player in the AI investment boom — dampened enthusiasm for big tech. The S&P 500 recovered from early losses to gain 0.2%, closing at a record high and nearing October’s intraday peak.
Asian Market Recap
Asian markets opened stronger after US equities and a global benchmark hit fresh highs, supported by the Federal Reserve’s third consecutive interest-rate cut. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian shares rose 0.5% in early trade, with Japan and Australia benchmarks climbing about 1%.
Commodity Check
Copper surged to a new record, along with most other industrial metals, following the Fed’s widely anticipated rate cut and its upgraded US growth outlook. Copper jumped as much as 3% to $11,906 a ton in London, surpassing Monday’s peak.
Gold held steady after three straight sessions of gains, buoyed by expectations of further US monetary easing. Silver hovered near a record high. Bullion was little changed at around $4,280 an ounce, after rising 1.2% in the previous session.
Oil rebounded from its lowest close in nearly two months, supported by optimism across financial markets. West Texas Intermediate approached $58 a barrel after a 1.5% drop in the prior session, while global benchmark Brent settled above $61.
Stocks In News
Tembo Global: The company is in discussions with a large corporate group for potential projects worth Rs 700 crore, related to ports, data center development, and fuel farm systems.
Astra Microwave: The company has received an order worth Rs 171 crore from IMD to procure six Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars.
Tata Power: The company has received an annual order worth Rs 156 crore per year for 35 years to commission a 400 KV transmission line as they have secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC’s arm to commission a transmission line from Jejuri to Hinjewadi.
Honasa Consumer: The company will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures for an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore and plans to acquire the remaining 5% stake within 12 months after completing the initial acquisition; The company enters Men's Personal Care Category With Acquisition Of Reginald Men
Vedanta: The company has emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana block containing nickel, chromium, and PGE (Platinum Group Elements).
NBCC: The company has received orders worth Rs 289 crore, including an order from SAIL Bokaro for desilting of the cooling pond and another order for civil, construction, and repair works at NALCO’s office and township.
Interarch Building: The company has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 70 crore for the design of a pre-engineered steel building system.
InterGlobe Aviation: The DGCA has asked CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before its officers committee on December 12 also Petitioners Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma have filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court against the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, and the company in connection with operational disruptions leading to flight cancellations. The company is undertaking appropriate measures to respond to the petition.
Suzlon Energy: The Mumbai tax authority has reduced the company’s tax demand from Rs 21.9 crore to nil.
Hitachi: The company Receives tax demand of nearly Rs 10 crore, including penalty, from Lucknow tax authority.
IPO Offerings
Park Medi World: The public issue was subscribed 98% on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.4 times), retail investors (1.2 times), and institutional investors (32%).
Nephrocare Health Services: The public issue was subscribed 36% on day 2. The bids were led by retail investors (45%), QIB (30%), and NII (22%).
ICICI Prudential AMC: The IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.
Bulk Deals
Arkade Developers: Jainam Broking bought 2.62 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 148.09, totaling Rs 38.78 crore.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Stock split: Bharat Rasayan (1:2), Mrs. Bectors Food (1:5)
Ex-Date Buyback: Nureca, VLS Finance.
Ex-Date Bonus: Bharat Rasayan (1:1).
Ex-Date Right issue: NACL (5:31)
Share to exit anchor lock-in : Anthem Biosciences (0.4% equity) and Pine labs (3%).
F&O Cues
Nifty 16 Dec futures is up 0.58% to Rs 26009 at a premium of 111 points
Nifty 16 Dec futures open interest down by 3.39%
Nifty Options Dec Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 2600 and Maximum Put open interest at 25000.
Securities in Ban period: Bandhan Bank, Sammaan Capital.
Currency/Bond Market
The rupee plunged 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid uncertainty over the India-US trade deal.
The yield on the 10-year government bond closed flat at 6.61%.