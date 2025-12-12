Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 12

Copper surged to a new record, along with most other industrial metals, following the Fed’s widely anticipated rate cut and its upgraded US growth outlook. Copper jumped as much as 3% to $11,906 a ton in London, surpassing Monday’s peak.

Gold held steady after three straight sessions of gains, buoyed by expectations of further US monetary easing. Silver hovered near a record high. Bullion was little changed at around $4,280 an ounce, after rising 1.2% in the previous session.

Oil rebounded from its lowest close in nearly two months, supported by optimism across financial markets. West Texas Intermediate approached $58 a barrel after a 1.5% drop in the prior session, while global benchmark Brent settled above $61.