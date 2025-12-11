Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec 11
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally lower at 25,961, indicating a flat to negative open for the benchmark index. Market participants will react to the 25 basis-points rate cut by the US Federal Reserve policy meeting in today's trading session.
US and European index futures are trading mixed during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures down 0.31%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.44%
India Market Recap
Indian equities ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices giving up early gains as traders booked profits ahead of the FOMC's policy outcome later in the day.
The Nifty declined 82 points, or 0.32%, to close at 25,758, whereas the BSE Sensex shed 275 points to settle at 84,391.27.
Broader market witnessed sharper declines with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 falling by 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. Amongst sectors, IT and financial service indices were the top losers, declining over 0.8% each. Meanwhile, the metal stocks gained 0.5% amid rising prices of precious metals.
Trade Setup For Dec. 11: Nifty Key Support At 25,700; Fed Outcome To Chart Next Directional Move
US Market Recap
US bonds rose and stocks jumped as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third consecutive time, and after Chair Jerome Powell voiced optimism that the economy will strengthen as the inflationary impact from tariffs proves temporary.
The S&P 500 closed 0.7% higher, just short of all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100 ended the day in the green while the Russell 2000 gauge of small-caps jumped 1.3% to a record. (Bloomberg)
Asian Market Recap
Asian equities tracked gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell voiced optimism that the US economy will strengthen as the inflationary impact from tariffs fades away.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.5% after the S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Wednesday, just short of all-time highs. (Bloomberg)
Commodity Check
Oil extended gains after the US seized a sanctioned tanker off Venezuela, deterring more shipments from the South American producer and raising the risk of a wider conflict.
Global benchmark Brent traded above $62 a barrel, reversing an earlier decline to climb 0.4% on Wednesday after the seizure. West Texas Intermediate was near $59.
Meanwhile, Gold rose for a third day after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate cut on Wednesday, while silver climbed to a record high.
Bullion advanced as much as 0.5% to near $4,248 an ounce, with Treasury yields and the dollar declining after the Fed’s final meeting of this year. A dovish Fed is positive for precious metals, which typically benefit from low rates as they don’t pay interest. (Bloomberg)
Stocks In News
Tata Steel: The board has approved the acquisition of a 50% stake in Thriveni Pellets for Rs 636 crore and signed an MoU with Lloyd Metals & Energy to explore opportunities in iron-ore mining and logistics.
LIC: The company gets a GST demand order of Rs 2,370 crore from Mumbai tax body.
Adani Enterprises: The company’s Rs 25,000 crore rights issue saw 108% oversubscription and public portion oversubscribed 130%.
Petronet LNG: The company signs a pact to borrow a secured rupee term loan of Rs 12,000 crore from a consortium of SBI and Bank of Baroda.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s JV has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 1,816 crore from BMC for the Mithi River Development & Pollution Control Project.
Lloyds Metals: The company’s arm will acquire a 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for $55 million.
DCM Shriram: The company has signed an MoU with Bayer Crop Science to explore opportunities in India’s agriculture ecosystem and work towards agri innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric solutions. The company has fixed December 19 as the record date to ascertain eligible shareholders who will be issued 1 share each in DSFCL (DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals) and DSIL (DCM Shriram International).
Mazagon Dock: The company has entered a pact with the Indian Navy and Brazilian Navy for sharing information on maintenance of Scorpène-class submarines.
Meesho: The company further invests Rs 2,890 crore in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies through a rights issue to strengthen operations and fuel growth.
NALCO: The company awards a Rs 5,032 crore order to Dilip Buildcon for development and operations at Pottangi Bauxite Mines
Chambal Fertilisers: The company has received an order for the withdrawal of 11 products in Haryana.
SBI Life Insurance: The Securities Appellate Tribunal has upheld IRDAI's order to transfer Sahara India Life's assets and liabilities to the company.
Tata Chemicals: The company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).
TCS: The company has signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Coastal Cloud for an enterprise value of $700 million.
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo revised Q3 FY26 guidance after operational disruptions; capacity growth now expected in high single to early double digits; passenger unit revenues to see mid-single digit moderation; impact on Q4 FY26 and FY26 guidance to be shared later
IPO Offerings
Park Medi World: The public issue was subscribed 52% on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (66%), retail investors (61%) and institutional buyers (27%).
Nephrocare Health Services: The public issue was subscribed 12% on day 1. The bids by NIIs were 9% and retail 2%.
Wakefit Innovations: The public issue was subscribed 2.52 times on day 3. The bids were led by retail (3.17 times), QIB (3.04 times), NII (1.05 times).
Corona Remedies: The public issue was subscribed 137 times on day 3.The bids were led by QIB (278.52 times), NII (208.88 times) and retail (28.73 times).
Bulk And Block Deals
Adani Green Energy: TotalEnergies Renewables sold 2.86 crore shares (1.74% stake) at Rs 970 per share on NSE, amounting to Rs 2,778.09 crore. Multiple investors, including Amity Holdings, Parshva Trading, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, and Quant Mutual Fund, purchased stakes ranging from 0.016% to 0.75% at the same price.
ICICI Bank: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 10.94 lakh shares at Rs 1,361 per share, amounting to Rs 148.91 crore, while Azim Premji Trust sold an equal quantity of 10.94 lakh shares for Rs 148.91 crore.
Adani-Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins Bid For Mumbai's Mithi River Cleaning Project Worth Rs 1,800 Crore
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short Term ASM Framework: Auri Grow, Pranik Logistics, Neelam Linens.
List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology, Kesoram.
F&O Cues
Nifty Dec futures is down 0.41% to Rs 25863 at a premium of 105 points
Nifty Dec futures open interest up by 2%
Nifty Options Dec Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 2600 and Maximum Put open interest at 25500.
Securities in Ban period: Bandhan Bank, Sammaan Capital.
IndiGo Says It Has Mobilised All 65,000 Employees To Restore Flight Operations, Ensure Network Stability
Currency/Bond Market
The Indian Rupee registered a decline as market participants awaited the Federal Reserve's policy outcomes. The local currency closed around 9 paise weaker at 89.97 against US Dollar.
The yield on the 10-year government bond closed five basis points higher at 6.65%.