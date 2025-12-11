Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec 11

Indian equities ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices giving up early gains as traders booked profits ahead of the FOMC's policy outcome later in the day.

The Nifty declined 82 points, or 0.32%, to close at 25,758, whereas the BSE Sensex shed 275 points to settle at 84,391.27.

Broader market witnessed sharper declines with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 falling by 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. Amongst sectors, IT and financial service indices were the top losers, declining over 0.8% each. Meanwhile, the metal stocks gained 0.5% amid rising prices of precious metals.