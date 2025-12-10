Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec 10

The Nifty 50 declined 120.90 points or 0.47% to settle at 25,839.65. Intraday, it dropped 0.90% to a low of 25,728. The Sensex declined 0.51% to close at 84,666.28.

Sectorally, IT, auto, and metal declined, while Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.2% at close, and Nifty Realty recorded gains of 0.9%.

FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 3,760 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 6,225 crore, extending their buying streak to the 33rd session.