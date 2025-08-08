Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 8

AU Small Finance Bank: The company received an in-principal approval for a universal banking license from the RBI.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company received 'No Objection' from National Stock Exchange of India in relation to the proposed composite scheme of arrangement amongst the company, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises and Triveni Power Transmission and their respective shareholders and their respective creditors.

Blue Dart Express: The company appoints Sagar Patil as Chief Financial Officer.

Dreamfolks Services: The company approved appointment of Liberatha Peter Kallat as Chairperson and Managing Director, effective from Feb. 19, 2026 to Feb. 18, 2031.

Persistent Systems: The company appoints Jaideep Dhok as the new Chief Operating Officer - Technology, effective Aug. 12, 2025. Dhanashree Bhat has resigned from her position as the COO for personal reasons.

Atul: The Board of Directors approved a joint venture with Buckman Laboratories, Singapore, a Buckman Group company. This is a 50:50 partnership. The company will provide land, utilities and site services.

Medi Assist Healthcare: The company approved raising of up to Rs 198 crores by issuing up to 37.01 lakh shares at Rs 535 per share to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and 238 Plan Associates LLC via a preferential allotment, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg. This is the group’s first NOC approval in Canada. Varenicline is used as an aid in smoking cessation.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The company has appointed Sanjeev Kumar, IAS as Managing Director of the company from Aug. 01, 2025.

Ram Ratna Wires: The company is expanding into a new line of business for production of Bulk Molding Compound.

GMM Pfaudler: The company has informed regarding resignation of Aseem Joshi as Chief Executive Officer. Tarak Patel, the current Managing Director, will assume Joshi’s responsibilities.

Metropolis Healthcare: The Board approved a Business Transfer Agreement with Dr. Rajendra Sadashiv Patil, proprietor of Dr. RS Patil’s Ambika Pathology Laboratory for the acquisition of the entire business consisting of pathology laboratories in Kolhapur, Maharashtra on a slump sale basis.

Sangam: The company is acquiring a running manufacturing unit for Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre from Eminent Dealers in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for up to Rs 52.51 Crores, to use its production as a raw material for its other units.

C.E. Info Systems: The company's board approved an investment of approximately Rs 25 crores to acquire 43,759 equity shares of its subsidiary, Gtropy Systems at Rs 5,713 per share, increasing its stake from 75.98% to 96% with the option to acquire the remaining 4% within four years. The company has also approved an investment of Rs 25 crores to acquire 75.19 lakh Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares in the quick-commerce company "Zepto" at a price of Rs 33.25 per share. This is a strategic move to enhance its solutions for the fast-growing quick-commerce industry.

India Shelter Finance Corporation: The board of directors approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs.1,000 Crores through private placement or public issuances in one or more tranches.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The company’s arm Kolte-Patil Lifespaces has retired as a partner from the partnership firm Amco Landmarks Realty, where it previously held a 36% stake, through a Deed of Retirement

Tata Communications: The company has approved the private placement of 1 lakh Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs.1 lakh each, raising a total of Rs.1,000 crore. These NCDs have a fixed coupon rate of 6.77% and a 3-year tenure.

GTL Infrastructure: The company has approved the appointment of Ajit Shanbhag as the new Chief Financial Officer effective Aug. 8, while the current CFO, Bhupendra Kiny, will transition to a new role within the company.

NIBE: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 29.22 crore from a domestic infrastructure and defence company for the supply of constructional details trackway and Breech Casings.

Oil India: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IREL in Mumbai to cooperate and collaborate for development of Critical Minerals.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank is set to inaugurate three new branches, one in Trichy, one in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and one in Mumbai.

The Ramco Cements: The company has approved acquisition of an additional 28.50% equity stake in its subsidiary, Ramco Windfarms, for Rs 28.50 lakh.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: The company has completed a private placement of 100 unsecured perpetual non-convertible securities, raising Rs 100 crore at a coupon rate of 9.25%. The total issue size was Rs 400 crore.

Pitti Engineering: The company's board has approved Rs 150 crore capital expenditure to increase its manufacturing capacities, including a boost in sheet metal capacity from 90,000 MT to 108,000 MT, machining hours from 6.48 lakh to 7.20 lakh, and foundry capacity from 18,600 MT to 24,000 MT.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has allotted 41,000 unsecured, rated, and listed Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, raising a total of Rs 410 crore through a private placement to multiple investors on Aug. 7.

Piramal Pharma: The company's inventory, valued at an estimated Rs 45 crore, was affected by a fire at a third-party warehouse in Annaram, Telangana.

GAIL: The company and Hindustan Copper have signed a MoU to jointly explore and develop critical mineral resources.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company has approved a Qualified Institutional Placement to issue equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aiming to raise Rs 1,000 crore from qualified institutional buyers. The floor price for issue is at Rs.735.61.

R R Kabel: The company has launched a new product line in the wire category.

Biocon: The company has approved a plan to acquire a 26% stake in Pro-zeal Green Power Sixteen and enter into a Power Purchase Agreement with them to buy solar power from a captive off-site solar energy plant.

Adani Enterprises: The company’s arm Mundra Synenergy incorporates a subsidiary Nagpur Syn-Gas & Chemicals

AGI Greenpac: The company’s Vice President Nitesh Raj will transition to a different role within Somay Impressa Group.

ITD Cementation: The company’s shareholders approve the change of name of company to 'Cemindia Projects' from ITD Cementation India.

Mamata Machinery: The company gets its maiden export order for Rs 8.5 crore. The order is for a 9-layer blown film plant from a Latin American customer.