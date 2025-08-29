Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 29
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.85% lower at 24,500.9 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.87% down at 80,080.57 on Friday.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the second straight session on Thursday, the first day after 50% tariffs on India from the US came into effect.
While trade negotiations are still lacking clarity, the impact weighed on the markets. The monthly and weekly expiry date also contributed to pulling the markets lower.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 211.15 points or 0.85% lower at 24,500.9 and the BSE Sensex closed 705.97 points or 0.87% down at 80,080.57.
The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,592.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the third session and bought stakes worth Rs 6,346.5 crore.
Stocks In News
Indus Tower: The company appointed Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer effective Sept. 3.
Muthoot Finance: Allotted 3.25 lakh shares to arm Muthoot Money worth nearly Rs 500 crore to the company.
Shukra Pharma: The company received a letter of authorisation worth Rs 24 crore to supply medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan.
NTPC: The company approved the Partial Modification to transfer coal mining business to arm. Additionally, approved the proposal for revised cost estimate-I of Rammam-III HEPP For Rs 2,865.6 crore.
GE Power: GE Power India sought injunction against Jaiprakash Power Ventures over Invocation of bank guarantees worth Rs 77.5 crore. Delhi High Court initially granted injunctions in August 2025. The court later allowed GE Power to deposit equivalent funds with Jaiprakash Power Ventures. GE Power is further evaluating legal steps after the order.
Omaxe: The company approved an allotment of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 19 crore on private placement basis.
Afcons Infra: Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry resigned as chairman and non-executive non-independent director. Mistry was appointed as chairman emeritus (honorary non-board position).
CG Power: Its arm CG Semi Pvt. launched India’s first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand.
AGI Infra: The company acquires 60% stake in world’s next realty LLP for Rs 30 crore.
ICICI Bank: The company accepted the early retirement request of group chief compliance officer Subir Saha. The company appointed Anish Madhavan as group chief compliance officer.
Belrise Industries: The company incorporated Belrise Defence & Aerospace.
Hexaware Tech: The company entered a strategic partnership with Replit to empower secure vibe coding for enterprise.
Mufin Green: The company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis.
Jain Irrigation: The board to meet on Sept. 2 to consider fundraising.
Mahindra Lifespace: The company appointed Parijat Dey as chief technology officer effective Sept. 1.
ALL Cargo Logistics- The company reported LCL Volume down by 5% YoY at 774 Cubic Meters for the month of July.
Sammaan Capital: The company raises $300 million by allotment of $300 million senior secured social bonds.
Kitex Garments: The company's arm, Kitex Apparel Parks Ltd., commenced commercial production at a manufacturing unit in Warangal.
Lemon Tree: The company signed a 98-room property in Dehradun.
Himatsingka Seide: The board is to meet on Sept. 2 to consider raising funds.
IPO Offering
Anlon Healthcare: Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in manufacturing Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The public issue was subscribed to 3.3 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.01 times), non-institutional investors (2.09 times), retail investors (22.32 times)
Vikran Engineering: Vikran Engineering is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction company. The company's projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, overhead tanks, and distribution networks. The public issue was subscribed to 5.24 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.91 times), non-institutional investors (11.03 times), retail investors (5.23 times).
Bulk Deals
InterGlobe Aviation: The Chinkerpoo Family Trust sold 25.2 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 5814.71 apiece and additional 25.2 lakh shares (0.65%) at 5,825 apiece.
RBL Bank: Societe Generale bought 32.78 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 250.57 apiece.
Insider Trade
D. B. Corp: Promoter D B Power bought 39,540 shares between Aug. 25 to 26.
Dr. Lal PathLabs: Promoter (Hony) Brig. Dr. Arvind Lal sold 80,000 shares between Aug. 25 to 28.
Rama Steel Tubes: Promoter Tarun Dhir sold 2.13 lakh shares, Promoter Arun Dhir sold 4.37 lakh shares, Promoter Charanjit Lal Dhir sold 6.27 lakh shares, Promoter Tarun Dhir (Partner Of M/S Arun Enterprises) sold 22.5 lakh shares.
Signpost India: Promoter Niren Chand Suchanti sold 2,000 shares.
Seamec: Promoter Hal Offshore Limited bought 45,000 shares on Aug. 26.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Engineers India, Cantabil Retail India, Morepen Laboratories, NBCC, Nitin Spinners, IRB Infrastructure.
Stock Split: Steelcast (from Rs 5 to Re 1)
List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage - I:
Price Band change to no band from 20%: Sammaan Capital.
Price Band change from no band to 20%: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Total Gas, CESC, Granules India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Poonawalla Fincorp, SJVN.
F&O Cues
Nifty September Futures down by 0.76% to 24,668 at a premium of 118 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 40%.
Nifty Options 2 September Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities in Ban Period: Nil
Currency/Bond Update
The rupee closed 5 paise stronger at 87.63 against US dollar. The yield on the ten-year bond ended seven basis points lower, at 6.53%.