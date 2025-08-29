Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 29

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the second straight session on Thursday, the first day after 50% tariffs on India from the US came into effect.

While trade negotiations are still lacking clarity, the impact weighed on the markets. The monthly and weekly expiry date also contributed to pulling the markets lower.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 211.15 points or 0.85% lower at 24,500.9 and the BSE Sensex closed 705.97 points or 0.87% down at 80,080.57.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,592.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the third session and bought stakes worth Rs 6,346.5 crore.