Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 26

Sai Life Sciences: US private equity firm TPG, a prominent public shareholder of Sai Life Sciences Ltd., is likely to exit the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 2,640 crore, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. TPG affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte will sell 14.72% of its entire shareholding in the company for Rs 860 per equity share, which is at a 5.2% discount to the last closing price on the NSE.

Protean E-gov: The company received a Rs 1,160 crore order from Unique Identification Authority of India for establishing and running district-level Aadhaar Kendra.

RBL Bank: The board meets on Aug. 29 to consider a proposal for raising funds via qualified institutional placement and to consider issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Sona BLW Precision: The company received PLI certificates for three more products. Two certificates for traction motors for electric 3-wheelers and one certificate for traction motors for electric 2-wheelers.

Poonawala Corp: The company reported on the appointment of Arvind Kapil as managing directors and chief executive officer to clean up books which is incorrect.

Northern Arc Capital: The company approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 core on a private placement basis.

Mazagon Dock: The company clarifies that there has been no negotiations with the Defence Ministry since January 2025 for the Rs 70,000 crore project. The reports of the company's Rs 70,000 crore submarine talks with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp are factually incorrect.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company appointed Vishakha Mulye as a managing director, chief executive officer for five years.

One 97 Communication: The company to make an investment of up to Rs 300 crore in arm Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore in arm Paytm services via rights issue.

Signpost India: The company received a nine-year contract for Bengaluru metro advertising with revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.

Shree Refrigerators: The company received an Rs 106.6 crore defence order from Hindustan Shipyard.

Tata Motors: National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned a composite scheme of arrangement among the company, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

NHPC: The company’s commercial operation of the balance capacity of Karnisar Solar Project is likely to be commissioned by Sept. 30. The 214.28 MW out of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project is already commissioned.

Tata Communications: The company allotted commercial paper worth up to Rs 700 crore.

3M India: The company appointed Aseem Joshi as President & managing director (Designate) effective Oct. 13.

Nazara Tech: The company grants an unsecured loan of up to Rs 15 crore to arm Nazara Technologies UK. The ARM received approval to grant a loan of up to Rs 100 crore to arm Nazara Technologies UK.

Strides Pharma Science: The company’s step-down arm Apollo Life Sciences holdings voluntarily deregistered in South Africa.

Navin Fluorine: Rajendra Sahu resigned as chief executive officer of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Business.

Tasty Bite Eatables: The company to launch new product range under retail brand “CHEFFIN”.

Authum Investment: The board is to meet on Aug. 29 to consider raising funds via qualified institutional placement and other means.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company received a tax demand of nearly Rs 10 crore including penalty from a Jamshedpur Tax Body.

IRB Infra: Arm VM7 Expressway received a provisional completion certificate for 8-lane Gandeva Ena expressway project.

ONGC: The company commenced natural gas sales from a small field block discovered in Rajasthan.