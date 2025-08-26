Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 26
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.39% higher at 24,967.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.4% up at 81,635.91 on Monday.
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 24,932 points as of 6:40 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European index futures fell during Asian trading.
S&P 500 futures down 0.1%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.5%
Markets At Home
The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,466.24 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs turned net buyers of equities worth Rs 3,176.69 crore after one selling session.
Wall Street Recap
The S&P 500 lost steam on Monday, posting a loss for the sixth time in the past seven sessions after last week’s euphoria over interest-rate cuts faded and traders turned their attention back to corporate America’s profit outlook.
The benchmark equities gauge slipped 0.4%, after leaping 1.5% on Friday to trade just shy of records. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.3%.
Commodities Check
Oil steadied after a four-day advance as investors waited for clearer signals on supplies, with the US poised to double a tariff on all Indian imports to penalize the country for buying Russian crude. Brent traded below $69 a barrel after closing at a three-week high, while West Texas Intermediate was near $65.
Gold rose after US President Donald Trump moved to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook with immediate effect. Bullion erased an earlier decline and was up 0.4% to trade near $3,377 an ounce in early Asian trading.
Stocks In News
Sai Life Sciences: US private equity firm TPG, a prominent public shareholder of Sai Life Sciences Ltd., is likely to exit the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 2,640 crore, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. TPG affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte will sell 14.72% of its entire shareholding in the company for Rs 860 per equity share, which is at a 5.2% discount to the last closing price on the NSE.
Protean E-gov: The company received a Rs 1,160 crore order from Unique Identification Authority of India for establishing and running district-level Aadhaar Kendra.
RBL Bank: The board meets on Aug. 29 to consider a proposal for raising funds via qualified institutional placement and to consider issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.
Sona BLW Precision: The company received PLI certificates for three more products. Two certificates for traction motors for electric 3-wheelers and one certificate for traction motors for electric 2-wheelers.
Poonawala Corp: The company reported on the appointment of Arvind Kapil as managing directors and chief executive officer to clean up books which is incorrect.
Northern Arc Capital: The company approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 core on a private placement basis.
Mazagon Dock: The company clarifies that there has been no negotiations with the Defence Ministry since January 2025 for the Rs 70,000 crore project. The reports of the company's Rs 70,000 crore submarine talks with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp are factually incorrect.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company appointed Vishakha Mulye as a managing director, chief executive officer for five years.
One 97 Communication: The company to make an investment of up to Rs 300 crore in arm Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore in arm Paytm services via rights issue.
Signpost India: The company received a nine-year contract for Bengaluru metro advertising with revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.
Shree Refrigerators: The company received an Rs 106.6 crore defence order from Hindustan Shipyard.
Tata Motors: National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned a composite scheme of arrangement among the company, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
NHPC: The company’s commercial operation of the balance capacity of Karnisar Solar Project is likely to be commissioned by Sept. 30. The 214.28 MW out of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project is already commissioned.
Tata Communications: The company allotted commercial paper worth up to Rs 700 crore.
3M India: The company appointed Aseem Joshi as President & managing director (Designate) effective Oct. 13.
Nazara Tech: The company grants an unsecured loan of up to Rs 15 crore to arm Nazara Technologies UK. The ARM received approval to grant a loan of up to Rs 100 crore to arm Nazara Technologies UK.
Strides Pharma Science: The company’s step-down arm Apollo Life Sciences holdings voluntarily deregistered in South Africa.
Navin Fluorine: Rajendra Sahu resigned as chief executive officer of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Business.
Tasty Bite Eatables: The company to launch new product range under retail brand “CHEFFIN”.
Authum Investment: The board is to meet on Aug. 29 to consider raising funds via qualified institutional placement and other means.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company received a tax demand of nearly Rs 10 crore including penalty from a Jamshedpur Tax Body.
IRB Infra: Arm VM7 Expressway received a provisional completion certificate for 8-lane Gandeva Ena expressway project.
ONGC: The company commenced natural gas sales from a small field block discovered in Rajasthan.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The board approved an appointment of Sankarasubramanian Krishnan as a part-time chairman up to March 2028.
IPO Offering
Anlon Healthcare: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The price band is set from Rs 86 to Rs 91 per share. The Rs 121.03-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue.
Vikran Engineering: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. Vikran Engineering is an engineering, procurement, and construction company. The company's projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, overhead tanks, and distribution networks. The price band is set from Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share. The Rs 772-crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of Rs 721 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised 231.6 crore from anchor investors.
Listing Day
Shreeji Shipping Global: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 252 apiece. Shreeji Shipping Global is a shipping and logistics company focusing on dry-bulk cargo. It focuses on non-major ports and jetties, especially along the west coast of India and Sri Lanka. The Rs 410.71-crore initial public offering was subscribed 58 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (110 times), retail investors (21.94 times), non-institutional investors (72.7 times).
Gem Aromatics: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 325 apiece. Gem Aromatics manufactures specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives in India. The Rs 451.25-crore IPO was subscribed 30.27 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (45.06 times), retail investors (10.31 times), non-institutional investors (55.28 times).
Vikram Solar: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 332 apiece. Vikram Solar Ltd. is a solar photo-voltaic modules manufacturer. The Rs 2079.37-crore IPO was 54.63 subscribed times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (142.79 times), retail investors (7.65 times), non-institutional investors (50.9 times).
Patel Retail: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 255 apiece. Patel Retail is a retail supermarket chain that operates primarily in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas. The stores offer a wide range of products, including food, non-food (FMCG), general merchandise, and apparel. The Rs 242.76-crore IPO was subscribed 95.7 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (272.43 times), retail investors (42.49 times), non- institutional investors (108.18 times), employee reserved (25.37 times).
Insider Trades
Star Cement: Promoter Sarika Jalan sold 35,000 shares on Aug. 19.
Seamec: Promoter Hal Offshore bought 30,712 shares on Aug. 22.
Asahi India Glass: Promoter Krishna Chamanlal Tiku sold 3,689 shares
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: SKM Egg Products Export, Vedanta, JBM Auto, Emami Paper, Gillette India, MAS Financial Services, Garware Technical Fibres.
Ex-Bonus Issue: HDFC Bank (1:1), Karur Vysya Bank (1:1)
List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage - I: Aditya Infotech.
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: HBL Engineering, KRBL, Tilaknagar Industries, Asian Hotels (North).
F&O Cues
Nifty August Futures up by 0.38% to 24,992 at a premium of 25 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 22.01%.
Nifty Options 28 August Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Securities in Ban Period: RBL Bank, Titagarh.
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian Rupee closed 5 paise weaker against the US Dollar on Monday at 87.58 a dollar. It closed at 87.53 a dollar on Friday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond opens flat at 6.54%