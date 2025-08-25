Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 25

Somany Ceramics: The company's plant in Kassar, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, which was temporarily shut down due to a disruption in the natural gas supply, has partially resumed operations.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company launched a new "Mass Premium Induction" product named Toro 24 for the domestic market.

IDFC First Bank: The company has informed regarding resignation of TV Naarayan as 'Chief Marketing Officer' of the company.

Brigade Enterprises: The company entered into a long-term lease agreement for 7-acres located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai. The company informed on resignation of Jayant B Manmadkar as CFO and appointed of Pradyumna Krishna Kumar as CFO.

CEAT: The company’s arm CEAT OHT Lanka signed a $171 million investment agreement with the board of Investment of Sri Lanka, formalizing one of the largest Indian investments in the Sri Lanka’s manufacturing sector

Patanjali Foods: The company’s shareholders have approved the issuance of bonus shares.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems: The board of directors has approved a 10-for-1 stock split, where each existing equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 10 new shares with a face value of Rs 1.

SJVN: The company updates that Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated first unit (1x660 MW) of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

GMR Power and Urban: The company's board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through various securities, such as equity shares and non-convertible debentures.

Signpost India: The company awarded the exclusive advertising rights for all the 67 key metro stations operated by BMRCL. The exclusive rights contract is expected to have a revenue potential of Rs 600 crores to Rs 700 crores.

Borosil Renewables: The company’s arm GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenurg, has filed for insolvency, causing a delay in the submission of financial results from the company. Consequently, the company is unable to finalize and submit its consolidated financial results.

Bajaj Auto: The company announced that supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, have resumed all dealerships, after successfully overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.

Repco Home Finance: The company approved the proposal for raising funds by issue of NCDs and commercial paper aggregating Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively on private placement.

MedPlus Health: The company’s arm Optival Health Solutions received a four-day suspension order for a drug license at one of its stores in Telangana.

JNK India: The company has received a "Significant" order, valued between Rs 0-Rs 50 Crore, from JNK Global.

KINGFA: The company's board of directors approved a preferential issue of up to 14.41 lakh equity shares to a non-promoter group of investors at a price of Rs 3,470 per share, aiming to raise approximately Rs 500 crore.

Varroc Engineering: The company issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 50 crore.

Foseco India: The company signs an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in Morganite Crucible India, to strengthen its Foundry business in India.

PNB Housing Finance: The board of directors has been authorized to offer Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, on private placement basis.

Prime Focus : The company has clarified two points regarding its recent preferential issue: the actual number of equity shares to be issued is 46 crore, which is slightly less than the maximum approved by shareholders; and a valuation report error has been corrected, stating that the asset approach has no weight on the final swap ratio and the incorrect price per share was Rs 338.55 instead of the correct Rs 329.31.

Star Cement: The company’s arm Star Cement Northeast has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for a limestone mining lease in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television: The company has sold its entire 35.68% stake in its subsidiary, Westwind Realtors, to Sri Adhikari Brothers Assets Holding. As a result, WRPL has ceased to be a subsidiary.

Zodiac Energy: The company acquired a majority stake & admitted as partner in Dhwarkesh Solar Projects LLP.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporated arm MGPG Green Infra.

Deccan Gold Mines: The Company informs Hanuma Prasad Modali resigned as Managing Director of the Associate Co.

SPML Infra: The company received approval for voluntary delisting of listed securities from Calcutta Stock Exchange Effective Aug. 25.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air: The company informed name change of company to be changed to Bosch Home Comfort India.

Mahanagar Gas: The company informs cessation of Sanjay Shende as deputy managing director.

Welspun Corp: The company sold the remaining 6.1% equity shares of Nauyaan Shipyard to Nauyaan Tradings (arm of Reliance), at the consideration of Rs 45.32 crores.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company incorporated a subsidiary named Motherson Egtronics Electronics Solutions.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company approved the proposed acquisition of 100% equity shares of Malpani Parks Ahmedabad.

JSW Steel: The company, had ceased mining operations at its Jajang Iron Ore Block in Odisha in December 2024, has received a demand notice from the Government of Odisha for Rs 1,472.69 crore. Additionally, Odisha Govt. issued a demand notice for payment of Rs 1,473 crore as mining dues. The company takes a legal remedy in respect of said demand notice in consultation with legal advisors.

NTPC Green Energy: The company declared a commercial operation of 50 MW solar of Ayana Renewable Power in Bhuj.

Axiscades Tech: Alfonso Martinez Fernandez submits resignation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Fernandez to take over as head of International Business & Global Operations. Fernandez to take over as MD and CEO Of AXISCADES GmbH.

Baazar Style: Company opens new store of Express Baazar at Pandua, West Bengal.

TTK Prestige: Operations at manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand disrupted today due to heavy rain & flooding. Partial production resumed at Uttarakhand facility. Expect to resume normal operations from Aug 25. Currently, the company is assessing any potential damage to assets. Co does not anticipate any material impact on overall operations.

ACME Solar Holdings: Board to meet on Aug. 27 to raise funds via equity.

Yes Bank: SMBC received RBI approval to acquire up to 24.99% stake in Yes Bank. RBI approval for SMBC's stake buy valid for a period of 1 year. RBI clarified that SMBC not to become 'Promoter'.

Brigade Enterprises: The company launched a residential project in Bengaluru with projected revenue potential of over Rs 950 crore. Carraro India: Company received a cumulative relief from tax demands worth Rs 27.8 crore.

Interarch Building: The company received a Rs 90 crore order from Rungta Mines to design & manufacture pre-engineered steel building system.

CG Power: The company received stay order on Tax Demand worth Rs 468 crore.

JSW Infra: The company appointed J Nagarajan as CFO effective Sept 1.

Orient Electric: The company received a demand order of Rs 51.6 crore including penalty from Tamil Nadu tax body.

Ethos: Incorporates arm Micron Watch Services.

Medplus Health: The company’s arm got 1 suspension order for drug license for stores in Maharashtra.

Balmer Lawrie: The company appointed Romon Sebastian Louis as Whole time Director, Additional Director.

Reliance Power: Reliance Capital seeks re-classification as public shareholder after resolution plan implementation.

Fiem Industries: The company reported a fire incident at unit-8 in Alwar. No Injury or Loss of human life was reported. The company initiated necessary procedure for insurance claim. The management is set to take measures to resume unit's operations at the earliest.

IDBI Bank: SEBI approved the re-classification of LIC as a 'public shareholder.' The voting rights of LIC do not exceed 10% of the total net effective voting rights of the bank. LIC shall not exercise control over the affairs of the bank, directly or indirectly, and shall not have any special rights with the bank or be represented on the bank’s board of directors. LIC shall bring down the residual stake to 15% within 2 years of the closing date, after the strategic disinvestment transaction. The bank should make requisite applications to the exchanges for reclassification of LIC’s stake.

Reliance Communications: Bank of India classifies loan accounts of the company, Promoter Anil Ambani & Manjari Ashok Kacker as 'fraud' and the loan accounts of arm Reliance Telecom, former Director Grace Thomas as 'fraud'.

Adani Enterprises: Arm Mundra Synenergy incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary CG Syngas & Chemicals.

Electronics Mart: The company sold 4 IQ retail stores in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh to Angel Teletech for Rs 8 crore. The company has undertaken retail sales of Apple products under the IQ brand.

RailTel Corp: The company received Rs 13.2 crore order from Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corp for PMC work.

Coal India: The company signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh Government for critical minerals.