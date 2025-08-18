Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 19
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1% higher at 24,876.95 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.84% up at 81,273.75 on Monday.
Markets On Home Turf
The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Monday, Aug. 18. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and and Bajaj Auto contributed positively to the index.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 245.65 points or 1% higher at 24,876.95 and the BSE Sensex ended 676 points or 0.84% up at 81,273.75.
The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 551 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 30th straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,104 crore.
Stocks in News
Reliance Industries: Telecom arm Reliance Jio discontinues its entry-level 1 GB per day plan of Rs 209 for 22 days and Rs 249 for 28 days. Additionally, its arm Reliance Consumer Products forays into healthy functional beverages and acquires a majority stake in a JV with Naturedge beverages.
Hindustan Zinc: The company approved the setup of a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant. The new plant, with a capacity of 10 MTPA, will be developed with an investment of up to Rs 3,823 crore and is targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date.
Trent: The company launches its first-ever store of the brand ‘Burnt Toast’ in Surat.
SBI Cards: The company launched the Bank of Maharashtra SBI card.
Marine Electricals: The company received an Rs 17.4 crore order from Allweiler India for the supply of control panels.
Vedanta: The board will meet on Aug. 21 to consider and approve the 2nd interim dividend.
GMR Airports: The board will meet on Aug. 21 to consider raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP, bonds & others.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The company approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 600 crore on a private placement basis.
Jana Small Finance Bank: The company appointed Rajesh Sharma as COO as Ganesh Nagarajan resigned from the position.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company allotted 200 NCDs worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.
HLE Glasscoat: The company's arm completed the acquisition of certain specific assets of Omeras GmbH.
Enviro Infra Engineers: The company acquired 2.5 crore shares of arm EIE Renewables for Rs 25 crore.
Rossari Biotech: The company's arm approved the purchase of rights in leasehold land in Dahej.
DCX Systems: Diwakaraiah N J resigned as CFO effective Aug. 31.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company approved an allotment of 2.7 crore shares on a rights basis at an issue price of Rs 277 per share.
Tata Steel: The arm TSAML approved the divestment of the entire equity & preference stake held in CPL to Lionstead Applied Materials.
Reliance Power: The company incorporated joint venture company GDL - Reliance Solar Pte.
IPO offering
Shreeji Shipping Global: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 240 to Rs 252 per share. The Rs 411-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company raised 123 crore from anchor investors.
Gem Aromatics: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 309 to Rs 325 per share. The Rs 451.25-crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised 135.37 crore from anchor investors.
Vikram Solar: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 315 to Rs 332 per share. The Rs 2079.37-crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised 620.8 crore from anchor investors.
Patel Retail: The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 237 to Rs 255 per share. The Rs 242.76-crore IPO is combination of fresh issue of Rs 217.21 crore and rest offer for sale. The company raised Rs 43 crore from anchor investors.
Listing Day
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 517 apiece. The Rs 1,540.65-crore IPO was subscribed 2.7 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (4.28 times), retail investors (1.28 times), non-institutional investors (0.55 times).
Regaal Resources: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 102 apiece. The Rs 306-crore IPO was subscribed 159.88 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (190.97 times), retail investors (57.75 times), non-institutional investors (356.73 times).
Bulk Deals
All Time Plastics: Vibhav Manish Chokhani bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 287.11 apiece.
Pledge Trade
Jubilant Ingrevia: HSB Trustee Company and SPB Trustee Company created a pledge of 17.5 lakh shares each on Aug. 12.
Insider Trade
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Deepak Arora and Jagdish Kumar Arora acquired 15,000 shares on Aug. 14.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Natco Pharma, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Power Grid Corp, Refex Industries, Kothari Petrochem.
Price band change to 20% from 10%: Rico Auto Industries.
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Sambhv Steel Tubes, Sarda Energy & Minerals.
F&O Cues
Nifty August Futures up by 1.16% to 24,971 at a premium of 95 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 1.8%.
Nifty Options 21 August Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities in Ban Period: PGEL, RBL Bank, Titagarh.
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian Rupee closed 23 paise stronger against the US Dollar on Monday at 87.36 a dollar. It closed at 87.55 a dollar on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled 10 basis points lower at 6.5%.