Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 19

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Monday, Aug. 18. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and and Bajaj Auto contributed positively to the index.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 245.65 points or 1% higher at 24,876.95 and the BSE Sensex ended 676 points or 0.84% up at 81,273.75.

The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 551 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 30th straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,104 crore.