Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 13

BEML: The company has received an order worth Rs 1,888 crore from the Integral Coach Factory for the manufacture and supply of fully functional LHB coaches.

ONGC: The company have signed a Joint Operating Agreement with Oil India for three blocks that were awarded in the Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round IX.

Cohance Lifesciences: The company is investing $10 million to expand its cGMP bioconjugation capabilities at its US-based arm, NJ Bio.

RVNL: There has been a change in shareholding pattern In a joint venture of the company, Metrowagonmash has revised its stake from 70% to 35%, Locomotive Electronic System has increased its stake from 5% to 40%, and RVNL's stake remains unchanged at 25%.

IDBI Bank: The bank will be considering whether to exercise a call option on its Omni Tier 2 Bonds.

Alembic Pharma: Malika Amin is set to resign as the Managing Director and CEO of the company, effective from Jan. 1, 2026.

PN Gadgil: The company has opened a new store on Sharanpur Road in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Nykaa: The company has acquired the remaining 40% stake in Nudge Wellness from Onesto Labs for cash consideration of Rs 14.26 lakh.

Central Bank: The bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Vodafone Idea: The company will acquire up to a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 for a cash consideration of Rs 1.56 crore, ABRen SPV 3 is a step-down subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited and primary business of ABRen SPV 3 is to generate and supply power through solar and wind energy

Rashtriya Chemicals: The company has approved to raise funds worth up to Rs 1,100 crore through a private placement.

TVS Srichakra: The company has entered a trademark license pact with its arm to use licensed trademarks across the globe including US and to Pay 2% Royalty for Use Of `Super Grip' Brand.

Chalet Hotels: The company’s arm has purchased approximately 18,848 square meters of land in Uttarakhand for Rs 60 crore, with plans of expanding its presence in the high-end and deep leisure market.

Thermax: The company has partnered with HydrogenPro ASA to indigenize alkaline water electrolysis solutions for large-scale green hydrogen projects, and will have exclusive rights in India for alkaline electrolyzer systems based on HydrogenPro’s technology.

Apollo Hospitals : The company will invest Rs 8.5 crore to acquire 85 lakh shares of its subsidiary, Apollo Gleneagles.

Gujarat Industries Power: The company has been awarded contracts worth Rs 2,025 crore for re-handling of Overburden dump and Lignite.

Radico Khaitan: The company has approved the acquisition of a 47.5% stake each in D’YAVOL Spirits B.V. and D’YAVOL Spirits Private.

Adani Energy: The company has incorporated a new, wholly owned arm named Adani Energy Solutions Step-Sixteen.

Cyient: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as the CEO of the company for a period of five years.

EMS: The company has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in EMS Realtech Private.

Senores Pharma: The company’s US-based subsidiary will acquire two products of US FDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA. This acquisition will be funded using the proceeds from the IPO.

HUL: The company has approved the demerger of the ice cream business, Kwality Wall's, into a separate listed entity.

Motilal Oswal: The company has acquired 7.54 crore Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Zepto for Rs 400 crore, with the objective of generating sustainable, long-term returns.

United Breweries: The company has launched its premium beer, Amstel Grande, in Goa.

NIBE: Ranjan Choudhary has resigned as the CEO of the company, and Prakash Khose has been appointed as the new CEO.

Rama Steel Tubes: The company has re-appointed Naresh Kumar Bansal as its Managing Director for a five-year term, effective from Oct. 1.

Stanley Lifestyles: The company’s arm has paid Rs 15 crore for an upcoming store in Hyderabad.

Paytm: The company’s arm Paytm Payments gets RBI Approval to operate as Online Payment Aggregator.

Syrma SGS: The company has closed its QIP and has approved issuing shares at Rs 699 each. This price is 4.98% lower than the floor price of Rs 735.61 per share.

NMDC: The company has incorporated a new, wholly owned subsidiary in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.