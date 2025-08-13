Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 13

The GIFT Nifty is trading flat at 24,630 as of 6:30 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European stock index futures rose as mild inflation data bolstered prospects for a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.
S&P 500 futures up 0.1%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.2%
Markets On Home Turf
The benchmark equity indices closed for in the red for the second straight day on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd dragged.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.6 points or 0.4% lower at 24,487.4 and the BSE Sensex ended 368.49 points or 0.46% down at 80,235.59. The NSE Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.49% during the day.
The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,375.70 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have been buyers for the 27th session bought stocks worth Rs 3,535.79 crore.
Wall Street Recap
US stocks closed at fresh record highs on Tuesday after the latest consumer price index report stoked bets that the Federal Reserve is virtually certain to resume cutting interest rates next month. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session up 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 1.3%.
Earnings To Watch
Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Pfizer, Deepak Nitrite, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, AIA Engineering, Anthem Biosciences, Anupam Rasayan India, Astra Microwave Products, Avanti Feeds, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Campus Activewear, Cohance Lifesciences, CSB Bank, Dredging Corporation of India, Endurance Technologies Engineers India, Fiem Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Galaxy Surfactants, Ganesha Ecosphere, Genesys International Corporation, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, H.G. Infra Engineering, Indogulf Cropsciences, Indostar Capital Finance, Insecticides (India), IRCTC, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITI, Jubilant FoodWorks , Kalpataru, Kennametal India, Kaveri Seed Company, Man Infraconstruction, Max Healthcare Institute, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Muthoot Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management, PNC Infratech, R Systems International, Samhi Hotels, Sammaan Capital, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Shilpa Medicare, Somany Ceramics, Supriya Lifescience, Surya Roshni, Suven Life Sciences, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Uflex, United Spirits, Ventive Hospitality, Vesuvius India, Vishal Mega Mart.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Jindal Steel Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 6.8% to Rs 12,294.00 crore versus Rs 13,183.00 crore(Estimate: Rs 12,275 crore).
Net Profit at Rs 1,494.00 crore versus a loss of Rs 339.00 crore(Estimate : Rs 1,153 crore).
Ebitda up 32.4% to Rs 3,006.00 crore versus Rs 2,271.00 crore (Estimate : Rs 2,581 crore).
Margin at 24.4% versus 17.2%(Estimate: 21%).
Apollo Hospitals Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.9% to Rs 5,842.00 crore versus Rs 5,086.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,771 crore).
Net Profit up 41.8% to Rs 433.00 crore versus Rs 305.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 377 crore).
Ebitda up 26.2% to Rs 852.00 crore versus Rs 675.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 800 crore).
Margin at 14.6% versus 13.3%( Estimate: 13.9%).
NSDL Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 14.2% to Rs 312.00 crore versus Rs 364.00 crore.
Net Profit up 7.6% to Rs 89.60 crore versus Rs 83.30 crore.
Ebitda up 4.4% to Rs 95.20 crore versus Rs 91.20 crore.
Margin at 30.5% versus 25.1%.
Suzlon Energy Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54.6% to Rs 3,117.33 crore versus Rs 2,015.98 crore.
Net Profit up 7% to Rs 324.32 crore versus Rs 302.29 crore.
Ebitda up 64.1% at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 367 crore.
Margin at 19.3% versus 18.2%.
Honasa Consumer Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 595.20 crore versus Rs 554.00 crore.
Net Profit up 3% to Rs 41.30 crore versus Rs 40.20 crore.
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 45.70 crore versus Rs 46.10 crore.
Margin at 7.7% versus 8.3%.
VA Tech Wabag Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.2% to Rs 734.00 crore versus Rs 626.50 crore.
Net Profit up 20% to Rs 65.80 crore versus Rs 55.00 crore.
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 95.60 crore versus Rs 81.40 crore.
Margin flat at 13.0%.
Orchid Pharma Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 29.3% to Rs 173.00 crore versus Rs 244.00 crore.
Net Profit up 42.8% to Rs 41.90 crore versus Rs 29.40 crore.
Ebitda down 56.4% to Rs 14.20 crore versus Rs 32.50 crore.
Margin at 8.2% versus 13.3%.
Premier Explosives Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 71.6% to Rs 142.00 crore versus Rs 82.90 crore.
Net Profit up 109.6% to Rs 15.30 crore versus Rs 7.30 crore.
Ebitda up 34.8% to Rs 20.90 crore versus Rs 15.50 crore.
Margin at 14.7% versus 18.7%.
Bharat Dynamics Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.7% to Rs 247.92 crore versus Rs 191.16 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 18.3 crore versus Rs 7.21 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 45.4 crore versus loss of Rs 52.3 crore.
Ashiana Housing Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 293.00 crore versus Rs 123.00 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 12.70 crore versus a loss of Rs 5.50 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 11.80 crore versus an Ebitda loss of Rs 4.80 crore.
Margin at 4%.
Nykaa Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.42% to Rs 2,154.94 crore versus Rs 1,746.00 crore.
Net Profit up 142% to Rs 23.32 crore versus Rs 9.64 crore.
Ebitda up 46.52% to Rs 140.68 crore versus Rs 96.01 crore.
Margin up 102 bps at 6.52% versus 5.49%.
Aavas Financiers Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net interest income up 14% to Rs 278 crore versus Rs 245 crore.
Net Profit up 10.4% to Rs 139 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
Impairment up 31.1% to Rs 11.3 crore versus Rs 8.6 crore.
Indian Hume Pipes Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 15.6% to Rs 307 crore versus Rs 364 crore.
Net Profit down 29.7% to Rs 21.9 crore versus Rs 31.2 crore.
Ebitda down 41.9% to Rs 33.7 crore versus Rs 58.1 crore.
Margin at 11% versus 16%.
Honda India Power Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 155.00 crore versus Rs 144.00 crore.
Net Profit down 41.3% to Rs 9.50 crore versus Rs 16.20 crore.
Ebitda down 48.8% to Rs 8.50 crore versus Rs 16.50 crore.
Margin at 5.4% versus 11.4%.
Rashtriya Chemicals Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23.3% to Rs 3,371.00 crore versus Rs 4,396.00 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 54.40 crore versus Rs 10.80 crore.
Ebitda up 36.1% to Rs 158.00 crore versus Rs 116.00 crore.
Margin at 4.7% versus 2.6%.
Vadilal Industries Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% to Rs 506.00 crore versus Rs 464.00 crore.
Net Profit down 13.5% to Rs 66.90 crore versus Rs 77.40 crore.
Ebitda down 12% to Rs 99.80 crore versus Rs 113.00 crore.
Margin at 19.7% versus 24.4%.
Usha Martin Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 887.00 crore versus Rs 826.00 crore.
Net Profit down 3.1% to Rs 101.00 crore versus Rs 104.00 crore.
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 145.00 crore versus Rs 154.00 crore.
Margin at 16.3% versus 18.6%.
Rupa & Company Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.6% to Rs 184.00 crore versus Rs 210.00 crore.
Net Profit down 47.2% to Rs 5.50 crore versus Rs 10.50 crore.
Ebitda down 32.1% to Rs 12.20 crore versus Rs 18.00 crore.
Margin at 6.6% versus 8.6%.
Techno Electric & Engineering Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 40% to Rs 526.00 crore versus Rs 375.00 crore.
Net Profit up 38.8% to Rs 136.00 crore versus Rs 98.10 crore.
Ebitda up 76.6% to Rs 92.40 crore versus Rs 52.30 crore.
Margin at 17.6% versus 13.9%.
Cochin Shipyard Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 1,069.00 crore versus Rs 771.00 crore.
Net Profit up 7.8% to Rs 189.00 crore versus Rs 174.00 crore.
Ebitda up 36.1% to Rs 241.00 crore versus Rs 177.00 crore.
Margin at 22.6% versus 23.0%.
Elgi Equipments Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.2% to Rs 867.00 crore versus Rs 801.00 crore.
Net Profit up 17.6% to Rs 85.60 crore versus Rs 72.80 crore.
Ebitda up 6.2% to Rs 121.00 crore versus Rs 114.00 crore.
Margin at 14.0% versus 14.2%.
Karnataka Bank Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Net Interest Income down 16% to Rs 756.00 crore versus Rs 903.00 crore.
Operating Profit down 16.3% to Rs 467.00 crore versus Rs 559.00 crore.
Net Profit down 27% to Rs 292.00 crore versus Rs 400.00 crore.
Provisions at Rs 111.00 crore versus Rs 40.30 crore.
Gross NPA at 3.46% versus 3.08% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.44% versus 1.31% (QoQ).
PI Industries Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.1% to Rs 1,901.00 crore versus Rs 2,069.00 crore.
Net Profit down 10.9% to Rs 400.00 crore versus Rs 449.00 crore.
Ebitda down 11% to Rs 519.00 crore versus Rs 583.00 crore.
Margin at 27.3% versus 28.2%.
Nazara Tech Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 4.1% to Rs 499.00 crore versus Rs 520.00 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 53.50 crore versus Rs 15.90 crore.
Ebitda up 37.1% to Rs 47.40 crore versus Rs 34.60 crore.
Margin at 9.5% versus 6.6%.
Approves Sub-Division Of 1 Equity Share Into two.
Approves Issue Of Bonus Equity Shares In The Ratio Of 1:1.
Hindware Home Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.5% to Rs 531.00 crore versus Rs 600.00 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 29.10 crore versus a loss of Rs 4.00 crore.
Ebitda up 13.3% to Rs 48.70 crore versus Rs 43.00 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 7.2%.
Senco Gold Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% to Rs 1,826.00 crore versus Rs 1,404.00 crore.
Net Profit up 104.7% to Rs 105.00 crore versus Rs 51.30 crore.
Ebitda up 68.8% to Rs 184.00 crore versus Rs 109.00 crore.
Margin at 10% versus 7.7%.
Landmark Cars Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.6% to Rs 1,062.00 crore versus Rs 832.00 crore.
Net Profit up 115.6% to Rs 6.90 crore versus Rs 3.20 crore.
Ebitda up 25.8% to Rs 61.00 crore versus Rs 48.50 crore.
Margin at 5.7% versus 5.8%.
EMS Ltd Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.8% to Rs 239.00 crore versus Rs 206.00 crore.
Net Profit up 2.1% to Rs 37.90 crore versus Rs 37.10 crore.
Ebitda up 7.6% to Rs 54.10 crore versus Rs 50.30 crore.
Margin at 22.6% versus 24.4%.
Allcargo Logistics Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 3,817.00 crore versus Rs 3,763.00 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 99.90 crore versus a profit of Rs 5.40 crore.
Ebitda down 23.9% to Rs 103.00 crore versus Rs 136.00 crore.
Margin at 2.7% versus 3.6%.
Oil India Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 10% to Rs 7,929.00 crore versus Rs 8,808.00 crore.
Net Profit up 44.8% to Rs 1,896.00 crore versus Rs 1,310.00 crore.
Ebitda down 17.8% to Rs 2,351.00 crore versus Rs 2,860.00 crore.
Margin at 29.7% versus 32.5%.
NMDC Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.8% to Rs 6,739.00 crore versus Rs 7,005.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,702 crore).
Net Profit up 32.7% to Rs 1,967.00 crore versus Rs 1,483.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,827 crore).
Ebitda up 20.8% to Rs 2,478.00 crore versus Rs 2,051.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 2435 crore).
Margin at 36.8% versus 29.3% (Estimate : 36.30%).
Gujarat State Petronet Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 19.2% to Rs 284.00 crore versus Rs 238.00 crore.
Net Profit up 100.85% to Rs 142.00 crore versus Rs 70.70 crore.
Ebitda down 22.8% to Rs 148.00 crore versus Rs 192.00 crore.
Margin at 52.2% versus 80.6%.
Fineotex Chemical Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.4% to Rs 137.00 crore versus Rs 142.00 crore.
Net Profit down 13.7% to Rs 24.80 crore versus Rs 28.80 crore.
Ebitda down 28.5% to Rs 25.20 crore versus Rs 35.20 crore.
Margin at 18.4% versus 24.8%.
NMDC Steel Q1 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 18.6% to Rs 3,365.00 crore versus Rs 2,838.00 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 25.60 crore versus a loss of Rs 473.00 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 408.00 crore versus an Ebitda loss of Rs 291.00 crore.
Margin at 12.1%.
NHPC Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 3,214.00 crore versus Rs 2,694.00 crore.
Net Profit up 4.2% to Rs 1,065.00 crore versus Rs 1,022.00 crore.
Ebitda up 11.9% to Rs 1,802.00 crore versus Rs 1,609.00 crore.
Margin at 56.1% versus 59.7%.
Lloyds Metals Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 99.7% to Rs 2,384.00 crore versus Rs 1,193.00 crore.
Net Profit up 217.8% to Rs 642.00 crore versus Rs 202.00 crore.
Ebitda up 204.2% to Rs 794.00 crore versus Rs 261.00 crore.
Margin at 33.3% versus 21.9%.
ONGC Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8.5% to Rs 32,002.89 crore versus Rs 34,982.23 crore.
Net Profit up 24% to Rs 8,024.23 crore versus Rs 6,448.28 crore.
Ebitda up 23% to Rs 17,185.28 crore versus Rs 13,961.36 crore.
Margin at 53.7% versus 39.9%.
Religare Enterprises Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit down 42.9% to Rs 10.3 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
Net interest income up 20% at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
Impairment loss of Rs 19.3 crore versus loss of Rs 14.5 crore.
Polyplex Corp Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3% to Rs 1,739 crore versus Rs 1,686 crore.
Net loss at Rs 19.3 crore versus profit of Rs 53.5 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 0.6 crore versus profit of Rs 164 crore.
Stocks In News
BEML: The company has received an order worth Rs 1,888 crore from the Integral Coach Factory for the manufacture and supply of fully functional LHB coaches.
ONGC: The company have signed a Joint Operating Agreement with Oil India for three blocks that were awarded in the Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round IX.
Cohance Lifesciences: The company is investing $10 million to expand its cGMP bioconjugation capabilities at its US-based arm, NJ Bio.
RVNL: There has been a change in shareholding pattern In a joint venture of the company, Metrowagonmash has revised its stake from 70% to 35%, Locomotive Electronic System has increased its stake from 5% to 40%, and RVNL's stake remains unchanged at 25%.
IDBI Bank: The bank will be considering whether to exercise a call option on its Omni Tier 2 Bonds.
Alembic Pharma: Malika Amin is set to resign as the Managing Director and CEO of the company, effective from Jan. 1, 2026.
PN Gadgil: The company has opened a new store on Sharanpur Road in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Nykaa: The company has acquired the remaining 40% stake in Nudge Wellness from Onesto Labs for cash consideration of Rs 14.26 lakh.
Central Bank: The bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Vodafone Idea: The company will acquire up to a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 for a cash consideration of Rs 1.56 crore, ABRen SPV 3 is a step-down subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited and primary business of ABRen SPV 3 is to generate and supply power through solar and wind energy
Rashtriya Chemicals: The company has approved to raise funds worth up to Rs 1,100 crore through a private placement.
TVS Srichakra: The company has entered a trademark license pact with its arm to use licensed trademarks across the globe including US and to Pay 2% Royalty for Use Of `Super Grip' Brand.
Chalet Hotels: The company’s arm has purchased approximately 18,848 square meters of land in Uttarakhand for Rs 60 crore, with plans of expanding its presence in the high-end and deep leisure market.
Thermax: The company has partnered with HydrogenPro ASA to indigenize alkaline water electrolysis solutions for large-scale green hydrogen projects, and will have exclusive rights in India for alkaline electrolyzer systems based on HydrogenPro’s technology.
Apollo Hospitals : The company will invest Rs 8.5 crore to acquire 85 lakh shares of its subsidiary, Apollo Gleneagles.
Gujarat Industries Power: The company has been awarded contracts worth Rs 2,025 crore for re-handling of Overburden dump and Lignite.
Radico Khaitan: The company has approved the acquisition of a 47.5% stake each in D’YAVOL Spirits B.V. and D’YAVOL Spirits Private.
Adani Energy: The company has incorporated a new, wholly owned arm named Adani Energy Solutions Step-Sixteen.
Cyient: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as the CEO of the company for a period of five years.
EMS: The company has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in EMS Realtech Private.
Senores Pharma: The company’s US-based subsidiary will acquire two products of US FDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA. This acquisition will be funded using the proceeds from the IPO.
HUL: The company has approved the demerger of the ice cream business, Kwality Wall's, into a separate listed entity.
Motilal Oswal: The company has acquired 7.54 crore Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Zepto for Rs 400 crore, with the objective of generating sustainable, long-term returns.
United Breweries: The company has launched its premium beer, Amstel Grande, in Goa.
NIBE: Ranjan Choudhary has resigned as the CEO of the company, and Prakash Khose has been appointed as the new CEO.
Rama Steel Tubes: The company has re-appointed Naresh Kumar Bansal as its Managing Director for a five-year term, effective from Oct. 1.
Stanley Lifestyles: The company’s arm has paid Rs 15 crore for an upcoming store in Hyderabad.
Paytm: The company’s arm Paytm Payments gets RBI Approval to operate as Online Payment Aggregator.
Syrma SGS: The company has closed its QIP and has approved issuing shares at Rs 699 each. This price is 4.98% lower than the floor price of Rs 735.61 per share.
NMDC: The company has incorporated a new, wholly owned subsidiary in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Goldiam International: The company has approved opening a QIP and has set the floor price at Rs 346.99 per share.
IPOs Offering
Regaal Resources: The public issue was subscribed 5.94 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.94 times), non-institutional investors (10.77 times), retail investors (5.58 times).
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle: The public issue was subscribed to 0.65 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.85 times), non-institutional investors (0.23 times), retail investors (0.73 times).
Block Deals
Medi Assist Health Services: Bessemer India Capital Holdings II sold 1.1 crore shares (15.67%) at Rs 522.7 apiece, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 19.13 lakh shares (2.71%) each, Wasatch Emerging India Fund bought 16.32 lakh shares (2.31%) and others at Rs 522.7 apiece.
Insider Deals
D. B. Corp: D B Power bought 12,500 shares between Aug 8-11.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-dividend: Container Corp of India, HEG, Page Industries, Interglobe Aviation, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy, Sun TV Network, Railtel Corporation, Rain Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises.
Shares to exit anchor lock-in: Rashi Peripherals (20%), Capital small finance bank (20%).
F&O Cues
Nifty August Futures down by 0.32% to 24,554 at a premium of 68 points.
Nifty August futures open interest up by 0.58%.
Nifty Options Aug. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24000.
Securities in Ban Period: PGEL, PNB Housing, RBL Bank, Titagarh.
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian Rupee closed flat five paise weaker against the US Dollar on Tuesday at 87.71 a dollar. It closed at 87.66 a dollar on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled five basis points higher at 6.49%.