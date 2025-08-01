Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 1

Indian stock markets snapped a four-month rally to end July in losses as simmering trade tensions with the US triggered a risk-off sentiment and caused a flight of foreign capital.

The Nifty settled 86.7 points or 0.35% lower at 24,768.35 on Thursday, when monthly futures contracts expired. The BSE Sensex lost 296.28 points or 0.36% to close at 81,185.58.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian equity for the ninth consecutive session on Thursday following the 25% tariff imposed on India by US President Donald Trump, effective from Aug. 1.

They offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,538.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.