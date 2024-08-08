Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 8
Markets in Japan fell on Thursday as investors reviewed trade data. The Nikkei 225 dropped 612.81 points, or 1.75%, to 34,476.81 as of 06:27 a.m.
Other benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region were also trading lower, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders awaited the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were down 1.43% and 0.61%, respectively, as of 06:29 a.m.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.77% and 1.05%, respectively, on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.60%.
Brent crude was trading 0.14% higher at $78.44 a barrel. Gold rose 0.21% to $2,387.89 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was up 0.03%, or 4.97 points, to 2,387.89 as of 06:33 a.m.
Indian benchmark stock indices ended a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. led the gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25. The S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, offloading equities worth Rs 3,314.8 crore. Domestic investors were net buyers for the fourth consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,801.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.95 against the US dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Godrej Consumer Product Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 3,332 crore versus Rs 3,449 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,509 crore).
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 727 crore versus Rs 682 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 750 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.8% versus 19.8% (Bloomberg estimate 21.4%).
Net profit up 41% at Rs 451 crore versus Rs 319 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 487 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 246 crore versus Rs 215 crore.
Ebitda up 40.2% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
Ebitda margin at 61% versus 49.8%.
Net profit up 61.8% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 68 crore.
GMM Pfaudler Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14% at Rs 785 crore versus Rs 912 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 992 crore).
Ebitda down 32% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 129 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 149 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.2% versus 14.2% (Bloomberg estimate 15%).
Net profit down 52% at Rs 24 crore versus Rs 50 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 74 crore).
Chemplast Sanmar Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.95% at Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 996 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,167 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 125 crore versus loss of Rs 36 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 86 crore).
Ebitda margin 10.91% (Bloomberg estimate 7.3%).
Net profit at Rs 24 crore versus loss of Rs 64 crore (Bloomberg estimate loss of Rs 2 crore).
Welspun Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 22.91% at Rs 3,137 crore versus Rs 4,069 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,349 crore).
Ebitda up 1.63% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 307 crore).
Ebitda margin up 287 bps at 11.92% versus 9.04% (Bloomberg estimate 7.1%).
Net profit up 47.61% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 168 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 248 crore).
The company to buy Weetek Plastic for Rs 85 crore.
Radico Khaitan Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.12% at Rs 1,137 crore versus Rs 954 crore.
Ebitda up 24.68% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 119 crore.
Ebitda margin up 58 bps at 13.1% versus 12.5%.
Net profit up 13.36% at Rs 77.38 crore versus Rs 68.26 crore.
ITD Cementation Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.95% at Rs 2381 crore versus Rs 1833 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,202 crore).
Ebitda up 37.06% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 162 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 231 crore).
Ebitda margin up 48 bps at 9.29% versus 8.81% (Bloomberg estimate 10.5%).
Net profit up 91.43% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 52.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 88 crore).
Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 224 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 268 crore).
Ebitda up 8.5% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 123 crore).
Margin at 43% versus 47.3% (Bloomberg estimate 46%).
Net profit down 28.6% at Rs 20 crore versus Rs 28 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 25 crore).
Balaji Amines Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17% at Rs 385 crore versus Rs 464 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 418 crore).
Ebitda down 32.6% at Rs 66 crore versus Rs 98 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 103 crore).
Margin at 17.2% versus 21.1% (Bloomberg estimate 24.5%).
Net profit down 32.7% at Rs 45.6 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70 crore).
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.53% at Rs 688 crore versus Rs 606 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 679 crore).
Ebitda up 14.01% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 157 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 176 crore).
Ebitda margin up 10 bps at 26.01% versus 25.9% (Bloomberg estimate 25.9%).
Net profit up 9.19% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 87 crore (Bloomberg estimate 82 crore).
Apollo Tyres Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 6,335 crore versus Rs 6,245 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,332 crore).
Ebitda down 13.4% at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 1,051 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 992 crore).
Margin at 14.4% versus 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate 15.7%).
Net profit down 24% at Rs 302 crore versus Rs 397 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 376 crore).
ESAB India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 330 crore versus Rs 298 crore.
Ebitda up 7.4% at Rs 62.1 crore versus Rs 57.8 crore.
Margin at 18.8% versus 19.4%.
Net profit up 5% at Rs 44.5 crore versus Rs 42.4 crore.
NHPC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 2,694 crore versus Rs 2,757 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,827 crore).
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,505 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,468 crore).
Ebitda margin at 54.3% versus 54.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 51.9%).
Net profit up 1% at Rs 1,108 crore versus Rs 1,095 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 885 crore).
Happy Forgings Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.33% at Rs 341 crore versus Rs 330 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 330 crore).
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 97 crore versus Rs 100 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 102 crore).
Ebitda margin down 185 bps at 28.44% versus 30.3% (Bloomberg estimate 30.8%).
Net profit at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 64 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 64 crore).
Sula Vineyards Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.2% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 108 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 117 crore).
Ebitda up 12% at Rs v34 crore versus Rs 30.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 34 crore).
Margin at 28% versus 27.9% (Bloomberg estimate 29%).
Net profit up 6.9% at Rs 14.6 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore.
Neogen Chemicals Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 165 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 201 crore).
Ebitda up 9.7% at Rs 30.8 crore versus Rs 28.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 35 crore).
Margin flat at 17% (Bloomberg estimate 17.6%).
Net profit up 17.6% at Rs 11.5 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 12 crore).
CCL Products Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.05% at Rs 773 crore versus Rs 655 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 774 crore).
Ebitda up 22.46% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 128 crore).
Ebitda margin up 60 bps at 16.8% versus 16.2% (Bloomberg estimate 16.5%).
Net profit up 17.72% at Rs 71.47 crore versus Rs 60.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 69 crore).
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 1,636 crore versus Rs 1,543 crore.
Ebitda up 21.4% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Margin at 19.7% versus 17.2%.
Net profit up 23.8% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
Aadhar Housing Finance Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 20.6% at Rs 697 crore versus Rs 578 crore.
Net profit up 37% at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 146 crore.
Signatureglobal Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 141.61% at Rs 400.6 crore versus Rs 166 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 2 crore versus loss of Rs 10.1 crore.
Net profit at Rs 6.8 crore versus loss of Rs 7.2 crore.
Abbott India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.34% at Rs 1558 crore versus Rs 1479 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,612 crore).
Ebitda up 10.45% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 354 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 407 crore).
Ebitda margin up 116 bps at 25.09% versus 23.93% (Bloomberg estimate 25.2%).
Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 290 crore (Bloomberg estimate 324 crore).
Earnings In Focus On Thursday
ABB India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Avalon Technologies, Azad Engineering, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Birla Corp, Cochin Shipyard, Concor, Eicher Motors, Galaxy Surfactants, Greaves Cotton, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gujarat State Petronet, HBL Power Systems, HealthCare Global Enterprises, IFCI, India Shelter Finance Corp, IRCON International, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mayur Uniquoters, Global Health, Minda Corporation, MRF, NAVA, The New India Assurance Company, Nocil, OIL India, Page Industries, PCBL, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sail, Sandhar Technologies, Sansera Engineering, Sobha, Tega Industries, Timken India, TVS Holdings, and VA Tech Wabag.
Stocks To Watch On Aug. 8
Rate-sensitive stocks: The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee will announce its decision on the repo rate on Thursday. Banks and financial services, automobiles, and real estate sectors will be in focus.
Godrej Consumer Products: The board has approved the entry into the pet care business via its arm and will invest Rs 500 crore over five years in venturing into the pet care business. The company plans to start producing pet care products in the second half of FY26.
Marico: The company said the operating conditions in the Bangladesh market are gradually improving and will remain watchful of the evolving situation. The medium-term prospects of Bangladesh business remain intact, and we are expecting manufacturing operations to resume soon.
Maruti Suzuki: The company recalls 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles over possible defects in the steering gearbox assembly. The defect may affect vehicle steerability. Customers affected by vehicles are advised not to use the vehicle until the part is replaced.
Life Insurance Corporation Of India: The company clarified that the report on the government diluting up to a 5% stake in the company in the financial year 2025 is incorrect.
Stata Bank Of India: The Department of Financial Services appointed CS Setty as chairman of the bank for three years, effective Aug. 28.
Phoenix Mills: The company’s unit, Astrea Real Estate, acquired five land-owning entities in Coimbatore for Rs 370 crore.
Adani Enterprises: The company incorporated a subsidiary Global Airports Operator in Abu Dhabi to carry out acquisition and investment operations for operating airports outside India.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, for three years.
UPL: The Australian High Court rules in favour of Unit Advanta in litigation over seed quality.
NTPC: The company’s unit commenced commercial operations of 60 MW capacity at its solar PV project in Gujarat.
General Insurance Corporation of India: The company received a Rs 1,112 crore GST show cause notice from the Mumbai South Commissionerate.
GTL Infrastructure: The company received Rs 894 crore GST show cause notice from the GST authority for FY18.
Listing Day
Ceigall India: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 401 apiece. The Rs 1,252.66-crore IPO was subscribed 13.78 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (31.5 times), retail investors (3.77 times), non-institutional investors (14.42 times), and employee reserve (11.55 times).
IPO Offering
Brainbees Solutions: The public issue was subscribed to 0.3 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.03 times), retail investors (1.06 times) and reserved for employees (3.44 times) and non-institutional investors (0.3 times).
Unicommerce eSolutions: The public issue was subscribed to 12.23 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.8 times), retail investors (35.57 times) and non-institutional investors (19.51 times).
Block Deals
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. bought 8 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 145.55 apiece, and Lgof Global Opportunities Limited sold 8 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 145.55 apiece.
Adani Energy Solutions: Bnp Paribas Financial Markets bought 1.23 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 1113.65 apiece, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd sold 1.23 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 1113.65 apiece.
ADF Foods: Dovetail Global Fund PCC-Marcellus India Fund bought 38.45 lakh shares (3.49%) at Rs 220 apiece, and Infinity Holdings sold 38.45 lakh shares (3.49%) at Rs 220 apiece.
Bulk Deals
TCNS Clothing: TA FDI Investors sold 11.8 lakh shares (1.86%) at Rs 580.08 apiece.
Sapphire Foods: Arinjaya (Mauritius) Ltd. sold 23.9 lakh shares (3.74%) at Rs 1649.94 apiece, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 5.99 lakh shares (0.93%) at Rs 1650 apiece.
Venky's (India): Deepak Bhagnani sold 0.94 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 2179.41 apiece, Kirti Bhagnani sold 1.11 lakh shares (0.78%) at Rs 2180.73 apiece and Tasha Investment Advisors Llp sold 0.82 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 2172.06 apiece. Navodya Enterprises bought 2.1 lakh shares (1.49%) at Rs 2180.28 apiece and SPV Traders bought 0.8 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 2191.59 apiece.
Insider Trades
Adani Power: Promoter Hibiscus Trade and Investment Ltd. bought 92 lakh shares on Aug. 5.
Pledge share Details
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter Suneeta Reddy revoked a pledge for 2.5 lakh shares on Aug. 5.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Promoter Thriveni Earthmovers created a pledge for 1.02 crore shares on Aug. 5.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record Dividend: Rites.
Ex/record AGM: Udaipur Cement Works.
Moved out short-term Framework: Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 1.31% to 24,366 at a premium of 69 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 5.26%.
Nifty Bank August futures up by 1.29% to 50,340 at a premium of 221 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest up by 0.18%.
Nifty Options Aug. 8 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Aug. 7 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,100.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Birlasoft, GNFC, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank.
Money Market
The rupee ended flat at Rs 83.95 after erasing morning gains during the last hours of trade on Wednesday. It had hit a fresh low of Rs 83.98 against the US dollar during the session.
The local currency had opened at Rs 83.89 against the US dollar amid expectations of likely dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India to support the rupee, after its steep fall in the previous session. A flat oil price, too, initially supported the rupee demand.
The currency closed at Rs 83.96 on Tuesday after it weakened nearly 12 paise in the previous session, as foreign institutions were offloading Indian stocks.
