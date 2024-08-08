Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 8

Markets in Japan fell on Thursday as investors reviewed trade data. The Nikkei 225 dropped 612.81 points, or 1.75%, to 34,476.81 as of 06:27 a.m.

Other benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region were also trading lower, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders awaited the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were down 1.43% and 0.61%, respectively, as of 06:29 a.m.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.77% and 1.05%, respectively, on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.60%.

Brent crude was trading 0.14% higher at $78.44 a barrel. Gold rose 0.21% to $2,387.89 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was up 0.03%, or 4.97 points, to 2,387.89 as of 06:33 a.m.

Indian benchmark stock indices ended a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25. The S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, offloading equities worth Rs 3,314.8 crore. Domestic investors were net buyers for the fourth consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,801.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.95 against the US dollar.