Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 7

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Gujarat High Court granted a stay order against an Income Tax Department demand for Rs 18.53 crore.

Sanghvi Movers: The company appointed Pradeep Mehta as the chief financial officer.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company signed a teaming agreement with High Performance Space Structure Systems GmBH, Germany. The agreement is signed with the intention of working for projects related to Defence & Space in the Indian region.

Jash Engineering: The company updated its order book details. As of Aug. 1, the consolidated order book stood at Rs 875 crore, with an addition of Rs 78 crore during the month of July 2025.

Tata Steel: The company's arm has acquired 40% equity stake in TSN Wires, thereby making it an indirect wholly-owned foreign subsidiary.

IRB Infrastructure: The company has posted an update on project-wise toll revenue for July 2025. The gross toll collection for July 2025 increased by around 10% year-on-year.

MOIL: The company has posted a monthly update for July. It produced 1.45 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, up 11.4% over the corresponding year-ago period. Sales during April–July period stood at 4.53 lakh tonnes, compared to 5.02 lakh tonnes during April–July 2024.

Balmer Lawrie & Company: The company announced cancellation of the project for setting up of a 200 KLPD grain based ethanol plant in Andhra Pradesh. The risk-reward scenario for the aforesaid project had turned unfavourable.

RBL Bank: The lender received approval from Reserve Bank of India for acquisition of an aggregate shareholding exceeding 5% in Utkarsh Small Finance Bank due to the amalgamation of Utkarsh Coreinvest Limited with USFBL, with the condition that the bank's total holding remains below 10%.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company has appointed Ganesh Narayanan as MD & CEO.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company's board approved an investment of Rs 18 crore in its US subsidiary, Kirloskar Americas, to support business expansion in the US market.

Thyrocare Technologies: The company appointed Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of the company.

Bharat Forge: The company entered into a business transfer agreement with KSSL to transfer assets and other related obligations relating to the defence business on an itemised sale basis for consideration of Rs 453 crore.

Hindustan Copper: The company has executed a memorandum of understanding with GAIL. This MoU aims to jointly participate in copper, critical minerals block auctions; develop and operationalise blocks for exploration and mining; mining and processing of minerals and share risks across the value chain.

Puravankara: The company’s arm has received a letter of intent for Rs 83.51 crore for construction of civil works of commercial project “Luxon” from Krishil WhiteAlpha.

Patanjali Foods: The company has received an intimation from Principal Commissioner of GST, Meerut, which has filed an appeal against a previous order that had reduced the tax demand to Rs 44.82 lakh, with a potential liability for the company of Rs 27.46 crore.

Omaxe: The company has informed about the cessation of Manoj Kumar Dua as its chief financial officer.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The company announced cumulative orders worth Rs 1,178.3 crore from various government authorities in its areas of water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants.

Medplus Health Services: The company’s arm Optival Health Solutions has received eight suspension orders for a drug license for various stores.

Jindal Worldwide: The company has sold a 51% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Goodcore Spintex, for Rs 12.75 crore, reducing its holding from 100% to 49%.

Waaree Energies: The company, being the promoter of Indosolar, is selling 12.5 lakh equity shares (3% stake) via an offer for sale to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure: The company approved investment for an amount of Rs 5 crore, including the existing investments made, in Mbodla Investments, South Africa, joint venture of the company.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company's arm updated on its tax litigations, with an earlier income tax demand of Rs 210.3 crore for 2016-17 being nullified, and a tax demand of Rs 184.5 crore for AY 2022-23 being stayed, subject to adjustment of Rs 15.24 crore adjusted from a refund.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Chandausi. This is the eighth property of the group in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharda Motor: The company has received GST show cause Notices for the financial years from 2020-21 to 2023-24 from Office of the Joint Commissioner (State Tax), Chennai.

Shriram Finance: The company is initiating a buyback offer for its non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 900 crore, maturing on Dec. 19, 2025. The offer opens on Aug. 28, 2025, and closes on Sept. 1, 2025, and is being made to eligible debenture holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kirloskar Brothers: The company has received a demand notice from the Andhra Pradesh State Tax Department for Rs.15.48 crore in alleged tax arrears for the year 2017-18.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company’s US arm is facing antitrust lawsuits. The drugmaker has agreed to a $37.75 million settlement with the direct purchaser class to resolve the dispute without admitting any liability.

NESCO: The company has received a notice from the BMC for unpaid assessment tax and a penalty of Rs 2.59 crore for the period from FY 2015-16 to FY 2025-26.

Allcargo Logistics: The company’s arm Ecuhold N.V. has acquired an additional 30% stake in Ecu-Line Saudi Arabia for a consideration of SAR 10 million, increasing its total holding to 100%.

Wipro: The company formed Wipro Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary in the US, to explore new business opportunities and investments in the areas of information technology, consulting and services.