Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 7
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, trade setup and much more!
US stocks continued to climb on Tuesday as dip buyers re-entered the market following a selloff in global equities over the past few weeks.
The S&P 500 surged more than 1.5%, with all major sectors posting gains, recovering from its worst decline in nearly two years. The Nasdaq 100 increased by up to 2.1%.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 1.66% and 2.21%, respectively, as of 12:37 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.37%.
Brent crude was trading 0.41% higher at $76.61 a barrel. Gold fell 0.85% to $2,390.34 an ounce.
The Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month as they erased all their morning gains in the second half of the session.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07. During the day, the Nifty had risen as much as 1.36% and the Sensex had jumped 1.39%.
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,531.2 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,357.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency weakened 12 paise to close at a record low of 83.96 against the US dollar.
Trade Setup Aug. 7: Nifty 50 Falls Despite Asian Market Rebound, Analysts Warn Of Potential Decline
Earnings Post Market Hours
Lupin Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 5,600 crore versus Rs 4,814 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,226 crore).
Ebitda up 50.1% to Rs 1,286 crore versus Rs 856 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,055 crore).
Margin at 23% versus 17.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.20%).
Net profit up 78% to Rs 805.54 crore versus Rs 453.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 564 crore).
Tata Power Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 17,294 crore versus Rs 15,213 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,855 crore).
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 3,587 crore versus Rs 2,944 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,004 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded 20.7% versus 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%).
Net profit up 4% to Rs 1,189 crore versus Rs 1,141 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 957 crore).
Bata India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 945 crore versus Rs 958 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,003 crore).
Ebitda down 23% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 239 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 263 crore).
Ebitda margin at 19.6% versus 24.9% (Bloomberg estimate 26.2%).
Net profit up 63% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 107 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 119 crore).
Exceptional gain of Rs 134 crore in current quarter on sale of land asset.
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.7% at Rs 4,933 crore versus Rs 5,589 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,495 crore).
Ebitda up 18.6% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 633 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 589 crore).
Margin at 15.2% versus 11.3% (Bloomberg estimate 13.1%).
Net profit up 32.1% at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 339 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 366 crore).
Gujarat Gas Q1 Y25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 4,450 crore versus Rs 4,134 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,091 crore).
Ebitda down 9% at Rs 536 crore versus Rs 591 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 625 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12% versus 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate 15.3%).
Net profit down 19% at Rs 331 crore versus Rs 410 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 365 crore).
Cummins India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,315 crore versus 2,218 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,325 crore).
Ebitda up 38% to Rs 472 crore versus Rs 342 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 423 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.4% versus 15.4% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 18.20%).
Net profit rose 31% to Rs 463 crore versus 354 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 413 crore).
3M India Q1 Y25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.3% at Rs 1,047 crore versus Rs 1,050 crore.
Ebitda up 20% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 173 crore.
Ebitda margin at 19.8% versus 16.5%.
Net profit up 22% at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
PI Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 2,069 crore versus Rs 1,910 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,134 crore).
Ebitda up 25% at Rs 583 crore versus Rs 467 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 559 crore).
Ebitda margin at 28.2% versus 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate 26.2%).
Net profit up 17% at Rs 449 crore versus Rs 383 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 407 crore).
Linde India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 653 crore versus Rs 721 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 164 crore.
Margin at 28% versus 22.7%.
Net profit up 13.8% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 100 crore.
Indigo Paints Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 288 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 320 crore).
Ebitda down 1.4% at Rs 47.9 crore versus Rs 48.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 57 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.4% versus 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate 17.7%).
Net profit down 16% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 33 crore).
Gland Pharma Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 1,402 crore versus Rs 1,209 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,519 crore).
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 264 crore versus Rs 294 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 359 crore).
Margin at 18.9% versus 24.3% (Bloomberg Estimate: 23.60%).
Net profit down 26% to Rs 144 crore versus Rs 194 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 214 crore).
EIH (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 527 crore versus Rs 498 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 546 crore).
Ebitda down 12.9% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 155 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 163 crore).
Margin at 25.6% versus 31.1% (Bloomberg estimate 29.8%).
Net profit down 8.5% at Rs 97 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 124).
Bosch Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 4,317 crore versus Rs 4,158 crore.
Ebitda up 11.3% at Rs 521 crore versus Rs 468 crore.
Margin at 12.1% versus 11.2%.
Net profit up 13.9% at Rs 466 crore versus Rs 409 crore.
Fortis Healthcare Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,858.90 crore versus Rs 1,657.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,825 crore).
Ebitda up 26% to Rs 342.52 crore versus Rs 272.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 356 crore).
Margin expanded to 18.4% versus 16.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.50%).
Net profit up 40% to Rs 173.98 crore versus Rs 123.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180 crore).
Fusion Micro Finance (YoY)
Total income up 27.8% at Rs 707 crore versus Rs 553 crore.
Net loss of Rs 35.6 crore versus profit of Rs 120 crore.
Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 894 crore versus Rs 812 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 864 crore).
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 93 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 106 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.8% versus 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate 12.3%).
Net profit up 24% at Rs 84 crore versus Rs 68 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 78 crore).
VIP Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.5% at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 636 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 688 crore).
Ebitda down 39.5% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 81 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 80 crore).
Margin at 7.7% versus 12.7% (Bloomberg estimate 11.6%).
Net profit down 94.8% at RS 4 crore versus Rs 77 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29 crore).
IIFL Finance Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income flat at Rs 1,015 crore versus Rs 1,022 crore.
Net loss at Rs 23 crore versus profit of Rs 151 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 348 crore).
Alert: Net loss on derecognition of financial instruments under FVTOCI category 174.11 crore versus 25.18 crore YoY.
Elantas Beck India Q2 YoY
Revenue up 10% at Rs 191 crore versus Rs 173 crore.
Ebitda up 9% at Rs 38 crore versus Rs 35 crore.
Ebitda margin at 19.9% versus 20.3%.
Net profit up 20% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 35 crore.
PB Fintech Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 7% at Rs 1,010 crore versus Rs 1,090 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 871 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 40 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 6 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss of Rs 19 crore).
Net profit flat at Rs 60 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44 crore).
Earnings in Focus On Wednesday
Aadhar Housing Finance, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Apollo Tyres, Balaji Amines, BASF India, Caplin Point Laboratories, CCL Products, Chemplast Sanmar, Coromandel International, ESAB India, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer Products, Gokaldas Exports, Godawari Power & Ispat, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Happy Forgings, Harsha Engineers International, ITD Cementation India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Dr Lal Path Labs, Lemon Tree Hotels, Neogen Chemicals, NHPC, NLC India, Pidilite Industries, Radico Khaitan, Safari Industries, Signature Global, Sula Vineyards, Varroc Engineering, and Welspun Corp.
Stocks To Watch On Aug. 7
Hindalco Industries: The Central Bureau of Investigation booked the company for alleged corruption in getting environmental clearances for coal mining between 2011 and 2013.
Welspun Living: The company’s Rs 278 crore buyback will open on August 9 and close on August 16.
Tata Power: The company is to acquire a 40% stake in Khorluchhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 crore and company to terminate the Global Depository Shares program.
Cupid: The company will set up a new unit in the UAE to capture market share in the GCC region.
G R Infraprojects: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the transmission project in Karnataka.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company has US FDA approval for Estradiol vaginal inserts. The product is to be launched in Q2FY25.
Suzlon Energy: The company bought a 76% stake in Renom Energy Services for Rs 660 crore.
IPO Offering
Brainbees Solutions: The public issue was subscribed to 0.11 times on day 1. There were no bids from institutional investors, retail investors (0.46 times), employees (1.79 times), or non-institutional investors (0.08 times).
Unicommerce eSolutions: The public issue was subscribed to 2.43 times on day 1. There were no bids led by institutional investors, retail investors (9.98 times), or non-institutional investors (2.26 times).
Ola Electric Mobility: The public issue was subscribed to 4.27 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (5.31 times), retail investors (3.92 times), reserved for employees (11.99 times), and non-institutional investors (2.4 times).
Block Deals
Zydus Wellness: Quant Mutual Fund bought 17 lakh shares (2.67%) at Rs 2,201.4 apiece, and Threpsi Care LLP sold 17 lakh shares (2.67%) at Rs 2,201.4 apiece.
Akums Drugs and Pharma: Smallcap World Fund bought 25.86 lakh shares (1.64%) at Rs 753.84 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record Dividend: Infibeam Avenues, NTPC, Nuvama Wealth Management, Gabriel India, 360 ONE WAM, Bharti Airtel, Minda Corporation, Castrol India, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Eicher Motors, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company.
Price band change from 10% to 20%: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Allied Digital Services, Cello World, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Emami Realty, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, FCS Software Solutions, GM Breweries, IFB Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mirza International, Network18 Media & Investments, Paisalo Digital, One 97 Communications, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Sanghi Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company.
Price band change from 10% to 5%: Thomas Cook (India).
Price band change from 5% to 10%: Azad Engineering, Cochin Shipyard, Gensol Engineering, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Latent View Analytics, Swan Energy, Urja Global, Welspun Investments and Commercials.
Ex/record AGM: Infibeam Avenues, Gabriel India, Elgi Rubber Company, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company.
Moved out short-term Framework: Refex Industries.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures down by 0.05% to 24,056 at a premium of 64 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 8.32%.
Nifty Bank August futures down by 0.63% to 49,919 at a premium of 171 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest up by 3.3%.
Nifty Options August 8 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,300.
Bank Nifty Options August 7 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 52,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 49,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, GNFC, Granules, Hindustan copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed at a record low on Tuesday as global funds continued to pull out of domestic stocks amid the ongoing unwinding of the yen carry trade and rising fear of recession in the US.
The local currency depreciated 12 paise to end at an all-time low of Rs 83.96, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.84 against the greenback on Monday. The currency had opened at Rs 83.86 against the dollar.
It fell as low as Rs 84.25 during the overnight session in the NDF market in New York, Bloomberg data showed.