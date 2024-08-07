Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 7

US stocks continued to climb on Tuesday as dip buyers re-entered the market following a selloff in global equities over the past few weeks.

The S&P 500 surged more than 1.5%, with all major sectors posting gains, recovering from its worst decline in nearly two years. The Nasdaq 100 increased by up to 2.1%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 1.66% and 2.21%, respectively, as of 12:37 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.37%.

Brent crude was trading 0.41% higher at $76.61 a barrel. Gold fell 0.85% to $2,390.34 an ounce.

The Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month as they erased all their morning gains in the second half of the session.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07. During the day, the Nifty had risen as much as 1.36% and the Sensex had jumped 1.39%.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,531.2 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,357.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened 12 paise to close at a record low of 83.96 against the US dollar.