Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug 6
The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark ended 73 points, or 0.30% down at 24,649, and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 308 points, or 0.38% lower at 80,710 on Tuesday.
The GIFT Nifty is down 50.5 points or 0.2% at 24,689 as of 7:40 a.m., indicating a lower open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
Both US and European benchmark index futures contracts were little changed suring Asian trading hours early Wednesday.
S&P 500 futures flat
Euro Stoxx 50 futures flat
RBI MPC Decision Day
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on the repo rate on Wednesday amid heightened trade tensions. A poll of economists by Bloomberg have projected that the rates would be held steady.
In its June policy meeting, the RBI delivered a 50 basis points, or 0.5%, reduction on the repo rate.
Markets On Home Turf
The Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower after a day of closing in the green, as Adani Ports, Reliance, Infosys along with others weighed on the index.
The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark ended 73 points, or 0.30% down at 24,649, and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 308 points, or 0.38% lower at 80,710.
Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares on Tuesday and sold stocks worth approximately Rs 22.5 crore for the 12th straight session, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Wall Street Recap
US stocks declined on Tuesday amid concerns about the state of the economy after the latest data showed a deterioration in the services sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.7%. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%.
Asia Market Update
Asian stocks struggled for direction at the open after weakening US services data fueled uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s policy path. The Nikkei was flat while shares in South Korea declined and those in Australia rose. The broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%.
Nikkei flat
Topix up 0.6%
Kospi down 0.4%
S&P/ASX 200 up 0.5%
Hang Seng futures up 0.4%
Commodities Check
Oil held a four-day drop as investors looked beyond a threat from US President Donald Trump to impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian energy, while US data pointed to softer conditions in the world's largest economy, reported Bloomberg News. Brent traded below $68 a barrel after losing almost 8% over four sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $65.
Gold held its longest streak of gains since February, boosted by fears of a US economic slowdown that have increased haven demand, along with traders’ bets on lower interest rates. Bullion was steady at around $3,383 an ounce in early Asian trading.
Prices of most industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange were trading higher.
Copper down 0.5%
Aluminium up 0.4%
Nickel down 0.3%
Zinc up 0.3%
Lead up 0.7%
Earnings To Watch
Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, Bharat Heavy Electricals, PVR Inox, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Datamatics Global Services, EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers International, Hinduja Global Solutions, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IRCON International, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Oil Engines, K.P.R. Mill, Lumax Industries, MM Forgings, Morepen Laboratories, NIIT Learning Systems, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Protean eGov Technologies, Rain Industries, RITES, Sanghvi Movers, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, SKF India, Sula Vineyards, Sundaram-Clayton, TD Power Systems, UNO Minda, VIP Industries, VRL Logistics, Welspun Enterprises.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Gland Pharma Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 1,505.60 crore versus Rs 1,401.70 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,530.50 crore).
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 367.60 crore versus Rs 264.30 crore (Estimate: Rs 368.00 crore).
Margin at 24.4% versus 18.9% (Estimate: 24.04%).
Net Profit up 50% to Rs 215.40 crore versus Rs 143.70 crore (Estimate: Rs 215.50 crore).
Raymond Realty Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 374.35 crore versus Rs 129.68 crore.
Ebitda up 35% to Rs 23.68 crore versus Rs 17.52 crore.
Margin at 6.3% versus 13.5%.
Net Profit at Rs 16.50 crore versus Rs 7.44 crore.
Bharti Airtel Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.3% to Rs 49,462.00 crore versus Rs 47,876.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 49,761.8 crore).
Ebitda up 3% to Rs 27,838.10 crore versus Rs 27,008.60 crore (Estimate: Rs 27,980 crore).
Margin at 56.3% versus 56.4% (Estimate: 56.23%).
Net Profit down 52% to Rs 5,947.90 crore versus Rs 12,475.80 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,660.4 crore).
NCC Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.3% to Rs 5,178.99 crore versus Rs 5,527.98 crore.
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 456.12 crore versus Rs 477.91 crore.
Margin at 8.8% versus 8.6%.
Net Profit down 8% to Rs 192.14 crore versus Rs 209.92 crore.
Torrent Power Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.5% to Rs 7,906.37 crore versus Rs 9,033.73 crore.
Ebitda down 20% to Rs 1,483.06 crore versus Rs 1,857.93 crore.
Margin at 18.8% versus 20.6%.
Net Profit down 25% to Rs 731.44 crore versus Rs 972.24 crore.
Bharti Hexacom Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.1% to Rs 2,263.00 crore versus Rs 2,289.00 crore.
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 1,161.00 crore versus Rs 1,168.00 crore.
Margin at 51.3% versus 51.0%.
Net Profit down 16% to Rs 391.60 crore versus Rs 468.40 crore.
Godawari Power and Ispat Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.4% to Rs 1,323.25 crore versus Rs 1,342.48 crore.
Ebitda down 20% to Rs 324.37 crore versus Rs 407.63 crore.
Margin at 24.5% versus 30.4%.
Net Profit down 25% to Rs 215.96 crore versus Rs 286.51 crore.
EPL Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.0% to Rs 1,107.90 crore versus Rs 1,007.40 crore.
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 226.80 crore versus Rs 185.80 crore.
Margin at 20.5% versus 18.4%.
Net Profit up 56% to Rs 100.00 crore versus Rs 64.20 crore.
Elantas Beck India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 209.93 crore versus Rs 191.39 crore.
Ebitda up 2% to Rs 39.64 crore versus Rs 38.71 crore.
Margin at 18.9% versus 20.2%.
Net Profit down 6% to Rs 39.28 crore versus Rs 41.84 crore.
Care Ratings Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.0% to Rs 93.90 crore versus Rs 78.92 crore.
Ebitda up 27% to Rs 27.72 crore versus Rs 21.82 crore.
Margin at 29.5% versus 27.6%.
Profit up 29% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 21 crore.
Centum Electronics Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 273.40 crore versus Rs 245.40 crore.
Ebitda up 46% to Rs 22.70 crore versus Rs 15.50 crore.
Margin at 8.3% versus 6.3%.
Net Profit at Rs 4.50 crore versus loss of Rs 3.80 crore.
EIH Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.9% to Rs 573.58 crore versus Rs 526.54 crore.
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 159.81 crore versus Rs 134.86 crore.
Margin at 27.9% versus 25.6%.
Net Profit down 63% to Rs 33.86 crore versus Rs 92.19 crore.
Britannia Industries Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.8% to Rs 4,622.22 crore versus Rs 4,250.29 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,610.9 crore).
Ebitda flat at Rs 757.05 crore versus Rs 753.66 crore (Estimate: Rs 814.5 crore).
Margin at 16.4% versus 17.7% (Estimate: 17.67%).
Net Profit up 3% to Rs 520.72 crore versus Rs 505.64 crore (Estimate: Rs 568.95 crore).
Gujarat Gas Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 5.2% to Rs 3,870.89 crore versus Rs 4,102.01 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,033.4 crore).
Ebitda up 16% to Rs 519.87 crore versus Rs 449.51 crore (Estimate: Rs 522.2 crore).
Margin at 13.4% versus 11.0% (Estimate: 12.94%).
Net Profit up 14% to Rs 326.77 crore versus Rs 287.18 crore (Estimate: Rs 362.4 crore).
Sheela Foam Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 821.41 crore versus Rs 809.76 crore.
Ebitda up 26% to Rs 75.45 crore versus Rs 59.85 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 7.4%.
Net Profit down 84% to Rs 7.43 crore versus Rs 46.01 crore.
CCL Products (India) Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 36.5% to Rs 1,055.63 crore versus Rs 773.29 crore.
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 159.03 crore versus Rs 130.28 crore.
Margin at 15.1% versus 16.8%.
Net Profit up 1% to Rs 72.44 crore versus Rs 71.47 crore.
Container Corp of India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 2,153.63 crore versus Rs 2,103.13 crore.
Ebitda down 2% to Rs 432.68 crore versus Rs 441.63 crore.
Margin at 20.1% versus 21.0%.
Net Profit up 3% to Rs 266.54 crore versus Rs 258.17 crore.
Vaibhav Global Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% to Rs 813.73 crore versus Rs 756.00 crore.
Ebitda up 8% to Rs 61.53 crore versus Rs 56.78 crore.
Margin at 7.6% versus 7.5%.
Net Profit up 36% to Rs 37.63 crore versus Rs 27.65 crore.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.8% to Rs 942.87 crore versus Rs 960.26 crore.
Ebitda down 23% to Rs 85.59 crore versus Rs 111.20 crore.
Margin at 9.1% versus 11.6%.
Net Profit down 30% to Rs 38.37 crore versus Rs 54.73 crore.
Lupin Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.9% to Rs 6,268.30 crore versus Rs 5,600.30 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,337.00 crore).
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 1,727.10 crore versus Rs 1,240.90 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,642.70 crore).
Margin at 27.6% versus 22.2% (Estimate: 25.92%).
Net Profit up 52% to Rs 1,219.00 crore versus Rs 801.30 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,090.40 crore).
Avalon Technologies Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 62.1% to Rs 323.30 crore versus Rs 199.40 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 30.00 crore versus Rs 4.30 crore.
Margin at 9.3% versus 2.2%.
Net Profit at Rs 14.20 crore versus loss of Rs 2.30 crore.
Automotive Axles Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.61% at Rs 489 crore versus Rs 492 crore.
Ebitda down 2.04% at Rs 47.8 crore versus Rs 48.8 crore.
Ebitda margin down 14 basis points at 9.77% versus 9.91%.
Net profit up 5% at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
Updater Services Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 700.00 crore versus Rs 652.00 crore.
Net Profit up 13% to Rs 28.60 crore versus Rs 25.30 crore.
Ebitda down 4% to Rs 39.20 crore versus Rs 40.70 crore.
Margin at 5.6% versus 6.2%.
Prestige Estates Projects Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 24% at Rs 2,307 crore versus Rs 1,862 crore.
Net Profit is up 25.8% at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
Ebitda is up 12% at Rs 893 crore verus Rs 797 crore.
Margin at 38.7% verus 42.8%.
Transrail Lighting Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 82.49% at Rs 1637 crore versus Rs 897 crore.
Ebitda up 66% at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 120 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12% versus 13%.
Net profit up 105.02% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 51.7 crore
Stocks In News
ITI: The company has launched India s First AI‑Powered road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh.
Motisons Jewellers: The company has informed that there is no deviation in the utilization of proceeds of the Preferential Issue from the objects stated as mentioned in the notice of postal ballot.
RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to Rs 18.57 crore.
H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has received a letter of award for creation of Integrated Material Handling facility at the dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services in the state of Maharashtra.
Ashiana Housing: The company is contemplating outlay of Rs 425 crore towards senior living during FY2025–26. Outlay includes payout to landowners, construction and execution costs and other project related expenses.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical: The company's board has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as the managing director.
Afcons Infrastructure: The company has issued Commercial Papers for Rs 50 crore on private placement basis with interest offered of 8.30% p.a.
Godawari Power and Ispat: The company has approved setting up of 0.7 MTPA Cold Rolling Mill, proposal to set up a battery energy storage system plant with an initial capacity of 10 GWH for manufacturing battery pack and containers & also approved further investments in Godawari education and research foundation. It has also re-appointed Bajrang Lal Agrawal as Chairman-cum Managing Director.
IRCTC: The company has received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India for its arm IRCTC Payments, to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.
Seamec: The company has received a termination letter from HAL terminating the Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 26, 2023. It had signed a MoU with HAL for offering Charter Hire of Vessel “SEA PEARL”.
Force Motors: The company's domestic sales are up 10.61% while export have increased by 77.41% YoY.
Vardhman Textiles: The company has expanded its spinning capacity by 18,000 Spindles.
Rajoo Engineers: The company has installs Okuma Multus (CNC machine) from Japan to strengthen its core manufacturing capabilities at Shree Yantralaya (machine shop).
Indo-Tech Transformers: The company has received a letter of award worth Rs 62.93 crore for supply of 6 Nos of 175, 220/33-33kV MVA transformers.
Amber Enterprises: The company’s arm IL JIN Electronics has acquired 60% stake in Power-One Micro Systems at a cost consideration of Rs. 262 crore.
Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company along with Telecommunications Consultants India has executed the agreement with the tendering calling authority i.e. National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing laboratory services under the Free Diagnostics Initiative on the HUB and SPOKE Model across the state of Rajasthan.
Adani Energy: The company has incorporated its arm in the name of Adani Electricity Vasai-Virar.
Gujarat Gas: The board of directors has approved to undertake sourcing and sale of Propane / LPG to Industrial customers.
Servotech Renewable Power System: The company has voluntarily dissolved its arm Techbec Industries.
Transrail Lighting: The company has informed about the upgradation of its long-term credit rating from Crisil A+/Stable to Crisil AA-/Stable.
Andhra Paper: The board has approved capital investment outlay for an aggregate of Rs 178 crore for the upgradation and rebuild of Paper Machine-3 at Rajahmundry manufacturing facility.
Navin Fluorine International: The company has entered into a Power Supply and Offtake Agreement with Pro-Zeal Green Power.
Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Cybersecurity Services Ltd.
Astra Microwave Products: The company has received an order for a total consideration of Rs 135 crore for upgradation of a Ground based Radar system from DRDO which needs to be delivered within a period of 18 months.
TVS Motor Company: The Company’s arm TVS Motor (Singapore), had acquired an additional 9.72% stake in Killwatt GmbH for a total consideration of EUR 4 million.
Orient Electric: The Company has received an arbitration notice from M/s. Comfort Intech and M/s. Flora Fountain Properties, alleging a breach of a vendor agreement
Omaxe: The Company’s arm Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers has received RERA Registration Certificate for one of its project, i.e. “World Street West Zone” situated at New Chandigarh.
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: The company's board has approved the acquisition of Truair Industrial Gases as a going concern on slump sale basis
Infosys: The Company's arm IMS & state of oregon attorney’s general office has entered into assurance of Voluntary Compliance. The Arm IMS may have violated information protection act with respect to 2023 data breach, Arm to pay $0.23 Mn to oregon attorney general’s office as part of assurance Of voluntary compliance.
New Listings
National Securities Depository: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 800 apiece. The Rs 4,011.60 crores IPO was subscribed 41 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (103.97 times), retail investors (7.73 times), non-institutional investors (34.08 times).
M&B Engineering: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 385 apiece. The Rs 650 crores IPO was subscribed 36.2 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (36.72 times), retail investors (32.55 times), non-institutional investors (38.24 times).
Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 150 apiece. The Rs 792 crore IPO was subscribed 69.14 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (163.90 times), retail investors (20.28 times), non-institutional investors (57.71 times).
IPO Update
Highway Infrastructure: The public issue was subscribed to 27.04 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (4.92 times), non-institutional investors (33.45 times), retail investors (28.69 times).
Bulk & Block Deals
Paytm: Societe Generale bought 34 lakh shares (0.53%), Societe Generale Odi bought 33.5 lakh shares (0.52%) & My Asian Opportunities Master Fund bought 35 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 1,067.5 a piece. Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV sold 1.86 crore shares (2.92%) at Rs. 1067.53 apiece and Antfin Netherlands Holding BV sold 1.86 crore shares (2.92%) at Rs 1067.63 apiece.
Lloyds Engineering Works: Lloyds Enterprise sold, and Thriveni Earthmovers bought 14.20 lakh (0.09%) shares at Rs 70.50 apiece
Aditya Infotech: Invesco Mutual Fund bought 9.84 lakh shares at Rs 1,023 apiece.
Pledge shares details
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I: Netweb, Saurashcem
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Singpost
Ex-Dividend: The Anup Engineering, Blue Dart Express, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg, Coal India, Rajratan Global Wire, The Ramco Cement, Dr. Lal Path Labs, ADF Foods, Great Eastern Shipping, Hester Biosciences
F&O Cues
Nifty Aug futures are down by 0.31% to 24,716 at a premium of 66.45 points.
Nifty Aug futures open interest up by 0.64%.
Nifty Options Aug 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities in ban period: PNB Housing.
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Tuesday, after Trump threatened to penalise India for continuing to buy Russian crude. The local currency closed 14 paise weaker at 87.80 against the greenback compared to previous close at 87.66 a dollar on Monday.