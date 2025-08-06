Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug 6

ITI: The company has launched India s First AI‑Powered road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh.

Motisons Jewellers: The company has informed that there is no deviation in the utilization of proceeds of the Preferential Issue from the objects stated as mentioned in the notice of postal ballot.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to Rs 18.57 crore.

H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has received a letter of award for creation of Integrated Material Handling facility at the dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services in the state of Maharashtra.

Ashiana Housing: The company is contemplating outlay of Rs 425 crore towards senior living during FY2025–26. Outlay includes payout to landowners, construction and execution costs and other project related expenses.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical: The company's board has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as the managing director.

Afcons Infrastructure: The company has issued Commercial Papers for Rs 50 crore on private placement basis with interest offered of 8.30% p.a.

Godawari Power and Ispat: The company has approved setting up of 0.7 MTPA Cold Rolling Mill, proposal to set up a battery energy storage system plant with an initial capacity of 10 GWH for manufacturing battery pack and containers & also approved further investments in Godawari education and research foundation. It has also re-appointed Bajrang Lal Agrawal as Chairman-cum Managing Director.

IRCTC: The company has received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India for its arm IRCTC Payments, to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.

Seamec: The company has received a termination letter from HAL terminating the Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 26, 2023. It had signed a MoU with HAL for offering Charter Hire of Vessel “SEA PEARL”.

Force Motors: The company's domestic sales are up 10.61% while export have increased by 77.41% YoY.

Vardhman Textiles: The company has expanded its spinning capacity by 18,000 Spindles.

Rajoo Engineers: The company has installs Okuma Multus (CNC machine) from Japan to strengthen its core manufacturing capabilities at Shree Yantralaya (machine shop).

Indo-Tech Transformers: The company has received a letter of award worth Rs 62.93 crore for supply of 6 Nos of 175, 220/33-33kV MVA transformers.

Amber Enterprises: The company’s arm IL JIN Electronics has acquired 60% stake in Power-One Micro Systems at a cost consideration of Rs. 262 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company along with Telecommunications Consultants India has executed the agreement with the tendering calling authority i.e. National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing laboratory services under the Free Diagnostics Initiative on the HUB and SPOKE Model across the state of Rajasthan.

Adani Energy: The company has incorporated its arm in the name of Adani Electricity Vasai-Virar.

Gujarat Gas: The board of directors has approved to undertake sourcing and sale of Propane / LPG to Industrial customers.

Servotech Renewable Power System: The company has voluntarily dissolved its arm Techbec Industries.

Transrail Lighting: The company has informed about the upgradation of its long-term credit rating from Crisil A+/Stable to Crisil AA-/Stable.

Andhra Paper: The board has approved capital investment outlay for an aggregate of Rs 178 crore for the upgradation and rebuild of Paper Machine-3 at Rajahmundry manufacturing facility.

Navin Fluorine International: The company has entered into a Power Supply and Offtake Agreement with Pro-Zeal Green Power.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Cybersecurity Services Ltd.

Astra Microwave Products: The company has received an order for a total consideration of Rs 135 crore for upgradation of a Ground based Radar system from DRDO which needs to be delivered within a period of 18 months.

TVS Motor Company: The Company’s arm TVS Motor (Singapore), had acquired an additional 9.72% stake in Killwatt GmbH for a total consideration of EUR 4 million.

Orient Electric: The Company has received an arbitration notice from M/s. Comfort Intech and M/s. Flora Fountain Properties, alleging a breach of a vendor agreement

Omaxe: The Company’s arm Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers has received RERA Registration Certificate for one of its project, i.e. “World Street West Zone” situated at New Chandigarh.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: The company's board has approved the acquisition of Truair Industrial Gases as a going concern on slump sale basis