Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 4

Karnataka Bank: Ramaswamy Subramanian stepped down from his position as Chief Product Officer.

RHI Magnesita: The company has completed the acquisition of Ashwath Technologies for a total consideration of Rs 14.12 crore.

PNC INFRA: The company sold its stake in PNC Bareilly Nainital Highways for Rs 716 crore.

Lupin: The company has clarified it has not received a letter from the US government about reducing prices and is unaware of any undisclosed information.

Tata Motors - In July, Tata Motors reported a 7% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle sales to 28,956 units, surpassing NDTV Profit's estimate of 25,967 units. However, passenger vehicle sales saw an 11% decline to 40,175 units, leading to a 6% drop in total domestic sales to 65,953 units compared to 70,161 units in the same period last year.

Oriental Rail: The company has received an order worth Rs 3.2 crore from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

Blue Star: The company has appointed Sanjeev Agrawal as its new Group Chief Technology Officer.

Choice International: The company’s arm has received a license from SEBI to launch and operate a mutual fund business.

Granules India: The US FDA completed a Pre-Approval Inspection at the company's Hyderabad facility from July 28 to August 1, issuing a Form 483 with one observation. The company has stated it will respond to the observation.

Lloyds Engineering: The company’s subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation to procure, install, and maintain escalators for the Central Railway. The agreement is valued at Rs 23 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company has clarified that it has not received any communication from the US government regarding a reduction in drug prices.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has approved a joint venture agreement with Macauto Industrial, a Taiwanese company, to manufacture window and roof sunshade systems.

Ambuja Cements: Adani Cementation stands amalgamated with Ambuja Cements and dissolved without being wound up.

ITC: The company has approved the amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd. and Wimco Ltd., with the company. The amalgamation aims to unlock value, drive synergies, and achieve more efficient operations.

NMDC: In July 2025, iron ore production increased by 42.39% to 3.09 MT compared to July 2024, and total sales were up by 13% at 3.46 MT for the same period.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company is expanding its cement grinding capacity at its Surat grinding unit from 1.35 million tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes, with a project cost of Rs 225 crore. The company is also installing a railway siding at its Dug Cement Plant for Rs 325 crore and is expanding its clinker capacity. The company will acquire a 26% stake in Opera Vayu (Narmada) for Rs 4 crore.

HDFC Bank: The ADR holders of the Bank will receive a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Pidilite Industries: The board will meet on August 6 to consider a special interim dividend and a bonus share issue.

Harsha Engineers: The company has entered into an agreement with a leading multinational company to supply journal bearings valued at Rs 117 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The company's total production in July rose 0.8% year-on-year to 1.87 lakh units, while total passenger vehicle production increased 0.2% to 1.83 lakh units.

Rites: The company has entered into an agreement with iSky Transport Systems to explore urban mobility solutions.

RailTel: The company has been awarded an order worth Rs 166 crore from BSNL.

Muthoot Capital: The company has completed a securitization transaction, raising Rs 136 crore by assigning two-wheeler loan receivables worth Rs 144 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has reported its July auto sales data. total two-wheeler sales rose 21.5% year-over-year to 449,000 units, exceeding the NDTV Profit estimate of 446,000 units. Domestic sales grew by 18.7% YoY to 412,000 units, while exports saw a substantial surge of 64.3% YoY to 37,358 units.

Comfort Intech: The company has initiated arbitration to resolve a dispute with Orient Electric.

JSW Infrastructure: The company has incorporated a new arm named JSW Kolkata Container Terminal.

Panth Infinity: The company has received a work order worth Rs 35 crore from Richa Info Systems.

United Spirits: The company has received a tax demand of Rs 179 crore, from the tax authorities in Bengaluru.

Gujarat State Fertilizers: Kamal Dayani has resigned from his position of Managing Director of company upon reaching the age of superannuation.

Baazar Style Retail: The company has closed a store in Bihar.

Cipla: The company issued a clarification stating that it has not received any letter from the US government regarding a reduction in prices.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: The company has inaugurated an in-house Noise, Vibration & Harshness lab.

Manappuram Finance: The board will meet on Aug. 6 to consider raising up to $2 billion through senior secured notes.

JSW Energy: Commissions first 80 MW unit of 240 MW Kutehr Hydro Plant. With this capacity addition, the installed hydro capacity stands at 1,471 MW, solar at 2,157 MW, Wind at 3,562 MW, taking the share of renewables to 56%.

Religare Enterprises: Delhi High Court has quashed the ‘Fraud’ classification put on company’s subsidiary and has directed 14 banks to remove the ‘Fraud’ classification from the RBI’s Central Fraud Registry within 2 weeks of order.

Zuari Industries: Allahabad High Court allowed movement of trucks carrying industrial alcohol from distilleries, subject to the maintenance of proper records and submission of indemnity bonds by distillery operators.

Nuvama Wealth: IT Department concluded onsite survey. The company extended full co-operation.

PC Jeweller: Board approves fundraise of up to Rs 500 crore via preferential issue.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company have signed Heads of Agreement (HOA) for procurement of liquefied natural gas for a 10-year term.

Jubilant Pharmova: US FDA ends pre-approval inspection at arm's Roorkee plants and issues four observations.

Uflex: The company incorporated joint venture firm with the name AMPIN C&I Power Twenty on Aug. 1, 2025.

Shakti Pumps: The firm has invested Rs 5 crore in arm Shakti EV mobility. The consolidated investment is Rs 55 crore after subscribing to 50 lakh shares.

Dilip Buildcon: The firm has been declared L-1 bidder via DBL-RBL joint venture for Rs 1,503.6 crore construction order by Gurugram metro rail.

GHV Infra Projects: The company got LOA for Rs 2,645-crore EPC contract from Rana Exim FZ-LLC.

Sanofi India: The drugmaker recorded 9% decline in net sales on a comparable basis of continuing business in domestic market.

CG Power: MPIDC handed over letter of allotment for granting 45.13 acres land on lease for 99 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Refex Industries: The firm has received Rs 50 crore order from NTPC for transportation and unloading of pond ash. Torrent Pharma: The US FDA has concluded inspection at Andhra Pradesh plant with zero observation.

NIBE: The company has bagged Rs. 6.1-crore order from Elbit Systems for manufacturing and supply of GATR 70mm guided rocket. Enviro Infra Engineers: The company has filed for Rs. 6.24-crore arbitration claims against Karnataka urban water supply and drainage board.

Jash Engineering: The firm's arm Shivpad Engineers commences commercial production at newly set-up plant at Kanchipuram. Deep Industries: The company has received LOA for total estimated value of Rs 96.7 crore from Oil India.

Ambuja Cements: The board approved allotment of 87 lakh shares to eligible shareholders of Adani Cementation.

Man Industries: The company has approved the allotment of 12 lakh convertible warrants to promoter group entity man finance on preferential basis.