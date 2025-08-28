Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 28

Interglobe Aviation: Promoters are likely to offload a stake worth Rs 7,028 crore in a block deal, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. The offer price for the issue has been set at Rs 5,808 per share, indicating a 4% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 6,050 apiece. Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust will together offload up to 1.21 crore shares, representing a 3.1% stake in the company that operates flights under the name IndiGo.

Biocon: The arm received tentative approval from the US Food And Drugs Administration for Sitagliptin Tablets. Sitagliptin Tablets are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

JSW Steel: The company received a certificate confirming the incorporation of the joint venture ‘APJSW Private Ltd’. APJSW is a joint venture between JSW Steel & Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. APJSW Private Limited has a registered office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Aditya Birla Capital: Reserve Ba granted 'in-principle' authorization to arm to operate as an online payment aggregator.

Jaiprakash Associates: CCI approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by Adani Group entities.

Hubtown: The board approved the amalgamation of Distinctive Realty with Amazia Developers and approved the amalgamation of Nitant Real Estate & Amazia Developers with the company.

SBI Cards: The company signed an agreement with Flipkart to launch the Flipkart SBI co-branded credit card.

BSE: Arms BSE Investments & BSE Administration and Supervision to merge with BSE Technologies.

Thirumalai Chemicals: The company approved an allotment of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to Rs 450 crore on a private placement basis.

United Breweries: The company is making an investment of Rs 90 crore to expand its capacity by 0.4 million liters at the existing Nizam Brewery in Telangana.

Navin Fluorine: The company allotted nearly 20 crore preference shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore.

Graphite India: The company increased its stake in Godi India to 45.76% via Rs 18.65 crore rights issue.

Dr Reddy’s Labs: The company received an interim stay from the Telangana High Courts on I-T reassessment proceedings related to Reddy’s holding merger.

Jana Small Finance Bank: The company received a Goods And Services Tax demand of Rs 28.5 crore including a penalty from the Karnataka Tax Body.

SMS Pharma: The company received an Establishment Inspection report with a No Action Indicated status from USFDA for the company’s central laboratory analytical services in Hyderabad.

Ratnamani Metals: The company incorporated the arm Ratnamani Middle East company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Escorts Kubota: The company launched Kubota MU4201 Tractor.

Oil India: The company executed a joint venture agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for City Gas Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh.

Newgen Software: The company received a Rs 73 crore order for scanning and digitisation services.

Mahanagar Gas: The company received Goods and Services Tax demand of Rs 54 crore from Mumbai tax body.

Kothari Industrial Corp: The company re-appointed Rafiq Ahmed as Executive Chairman & MD effective Sept. 28. Additionally, approved the issuance of 17 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 207 per share aggregating to Rs 35 crore on preferential basis.

NLC India: The company declared commercial operation of 52.83 MW capacity of solar power project in Rajasthan.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The company approved conversion of part of unsecured loan payable by arm worth Rs 508 crore.

Mahindra Logistics: Saurabh Taneja resigned as chief financial officer with effect from Sept.19 and appointed Isha Dalal as CFO effective from Sept. 22.

Power Grid Corp: The company approved proposal to implement NERES-XXIII at estimated cost of Rs 209.4 crore. NERES-XXIII is north-eastern region expansion scheme-XXIII.

Tata Steel: The company has acquired 353 crore shares worth Rs 3,104 crore in its subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte.

Bajaj Finserv: The company has incorporated a new arm called Bajaj Technology Services.

PB Fintech: The Board has re-appointed Alok Bansal as Executive Vice Chairman and Yashish Dahiya as Chairman, ED, and CEO, both for a five-year term starting in 2026.

Nazara Tech: The company’s arm, Kiddopia Inc, has signed a loan pact with its UK arm for an unsecured loan of up to Rs 8.73 crore. Separately, its arm Sportskeeda Inc has signed a loan pact with its UK arm for an unsecured loan of up to Rs 5 crore. Additionally, its arm, Nazara Tech (Mauritius), has signed a loan pact with its UK arm for an unsecured loan of up to Rs 4 crore.

Muthoot Finance: The company has approved the pricing of $600 million of 6.375% fixed-rate notes, due in 2030, under its $2 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) Programme.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank. It will act as a solution provider by offering its prepaid payment instruments platform to the bank's corporate customers.

Utkarsh Small Finance: The Bank’s total disbursements in the micro banking portfolio were Rs 1,241 crore, with a gross loan portfolio of Rs 9,079 crore. In the non-micro banking portfolio, total disbursements were Rs 1,028 crore and the gross loan portfolio stood at Rs 10,145 crore.

Piccadily Agro & Industries: The company has sold over 2 million bottles of its single malt brand in calendar year 2024, making it the number one single malt and setting a historic record.

VIP Industries: The promoters of the company have agreed to sell 4.54 crore equity shares to certain purchasers, which will result in an open offer and a change in the company’s control.

Uno Minda: Kulithalai Srinivasan Ramesh has stepped down from his position as CEO of the company’s ACS Domain. Sanjeev Kulkarni has been appointed to the role.

SW Solar: The company has received an order from Tamil Nadu GST authorities for a tax shortfall of approximately Rs 5.74 crore, including penalty and interest, and plans to file an appeal.

Jaiprakash Power: The company is considering a proposal to set up a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Sanathan Textiles: The company has commenced commercial production at its new green manufacturing facility in Punjab.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has approved the incorporation of a JV with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for rolling stock and rail infrastructure projects.

HG Infra: The company’s arm has achieved financial closure for a road upgradation project in Gujarat valued at Rs 781.11 crore. The project involves upgrading a 10.630 km stretch of NH 47 from Narol Junction to Sarkhej Junction.

Deepak Fertilisers: The company has received a notice from the Income Tax Department, reducing the tax demand by Rs 20.52 crore for 2013-14 and Rs 45.66 crore for 2014-15.

G R Infraprojects: The company has received an LOI from REC for a transmission system project in Madhya Pradesh with annual transmission charges of Rs 3,670.73 million.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital: The company has approved the amalgamation of Dr Agarwal’s Health Care with itself, along with a preferential allotment of 130,000 shares to AHCL at Rs 5,270 per share.

Manappuram Finance: The company has signed a deal worth over Rs 4,384 crore with BC Asia Investments and a promoter group. BC Asia Investments will subscribe to 9.29 crore shares worth Rs 2,192 crore at Rs 236 per share and acquire control, becoming a co-promoter.

KRBL: The company has received a penalty worth Rs 5.6 crore from the Customs Department.

Samhi Hotels: The company’s arm has signed a lease agreement for a 260-room hotel in Hyderabad, which will be part of a mixed-use development project.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company has incorporated a new, wholly owned subsidiary named Motherson Manufacturing.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Adani Energy Solutions Step-Fifteen.