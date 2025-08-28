Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 28
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 255.7 points or 1.02% lower at 24,712.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 849.37 points or 1.04% lower at 80,786.54.
The GIFT Nifty was up 44 points or 0.18% at 24,621 as of 6:30 a.m., indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty 50 even as US tariffs of 50% on Indian goods kicked in a day ago.
US equity-index futures retreated after Nvidia Corp.'s sales outlook missed lofty expectations, weighing on sentiment around the world’s most valuable listed company.
S&P 500 futures down 0.2%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures flat
Markets At Home
The benchmark equity indices closed in the red on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd.
The US is proceeding with its decision to tax Indian imports 50% as the White House drafted papers for it. Losses in global markets weighed on Indian markets too.
The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 6,580.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net sellers for the second session and bought stakes worth Rs 6,807.90 crore.
Wall Street Recap
US stocks closed at all-time highs ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s quarterly earnings, due after the closing bell. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.2%, advancing for the third time in nine sessions. The Nasdaq 100 Index also added 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.
Asia Market Update
Asian equities were mixed on Thursday, with Japanese and South Korean benchmarks trading higher. Futures for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks were weak as Meituan’s warning pushed an index of US-listed Chinese companies to its worst day in two months.
Nikkei up 0.2%
S&P/ASX 200 flat
Kospi up 0.3%
Hang Seng futures down 2%
Commodities Check
Oil fell as traders looked past US efforts to force India to halt its Russian crude purchases, and broader markets carried a risk-off tone. International benchmark Brent dropped below $68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $64.
Stocks In News
Interglobe Aviation: Promoters are likely to offload a stake worth Rs 7,028 crore in a block deal, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. The offer price for the issue has been set at Rs 5,808 per share, indicating a 4% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 6,050 apiece. Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust will together offload up to 1.21 crore shares, representing a 3.1% stake in the company that operates flights under the name IndiGo.
Biocon: The arm received tentative approval from the US Food And Drugs Administration for Sitagliptin Tablets. Sitagliptin Tablets are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
JSW Steel: The company received a certificate confirming the incorporation of the joint venture ‘APJSW Private Ltd’. APJSW is a joint venture between JSW Steel & Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. APJSW Private Limited has a registered office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
Aditya Birla Capital: Reserve Ba granted 'in-principle' authorization to arm to operate as an online payment aggregator.
Jaiprakash Associates: CCI approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by Adani Group entities.
Hubtown: The board approved the amalgamation of Distinctive Realty with Amazia Developers and approved the amalgamation of Nitant Real Estate & Amazia Developers with the company.
SBI Cards: The company signed an agreement with Flipkart to launch the Flipkart SBI co-branded credit card.
BSE: Arms BSE Investments & BSE Administration and Supervision to merge with BSE Technologies.
Thirumalai Chemicals: The company approved an allotment of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to Rs 450 crore on a private placement basis.
United Breweries: The company is making an investment of Rs 90 crore to expand its capacity by 0.4 million liters at the existing Nizam Brewery in Telangana.
Navin Fluorine: The company allotted nearly 20 crore preference shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore.
Graphite India: The company increased its stake in Godi India to 45.76% via Rs 18.65 crore rights issue.
Dr Reddy’s Labs: The company received an interim stay from the Telangana High Courts on I-T reassessment proceedings related to Reddy’s holding merger.
Jana Small Finance Bank: The company received a Goods And Services Tax demand of Rs 28.5 crore including a penalty from the Karnataka Tax Body.
SMS Pharma: The company received an Establishment Inspection report with a No Action Indicated status from USFDA for the company’s central laboratory analytical services in Hyderabad.
Ratnamani Metals: The company incorporated the arm Ratnamani Middle East company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Escorts Kubota: The company launched Kubota MU4201 Tractor.
Oil India: The company executed a joint venture agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for City Gas Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh.
Newgen Software: The company received a Rs 73 crore order for scanning and digitisation services.
Mahanagar Gas: The company received Goods and Services Tax demand of Rs 54 crore from Mumbai tax body.
Kothari Industrial Corp: The company re-appointed Rafiq Ahmed as Executive Chairman & MD effective Sept. 28. Additionally, approved the issuance of 17 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 207 per share aggregating to Rs 35 crore on preferential basis.
NLC India: The company declared commercial operation of 52.83 MW capacity of solar power project in Rajasthan.
Power Grid Corp: The company approved the proposal to implement NERES-XXIII at estimated cost of Rs 209.4 crore.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The company approved conversion of part of unsecured loan payable by arm worth Rs 508 crore.
Mahindra Logistics: Saurabh Taneja resigned as chief financial officer with effect from Sept.19 and appointed Isha Dalal as CFO effective from Sept. 22.
Tata Steel: The company has acquired 353 crore shares worth Rs 3,104 crore in its subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte.
Bajaj Finserv: The company has incorporated a new arm called Bajaj Technology Services.
PB Fintech: The Board has re-appointed Alok Bansal as Executive Vice Chairman and Yashish Dahiya as Chairman, ED, and CEO, both for a five-year term starting in 2026.
Nazara Tech: The company’s arm, Kiddopia Inc, has signed a loan pact with its UK arm for an unsecured loan of up to Rs 8.73 crore. Separately, its arm Sportskeeda Inc has signed a loan pact with its UK arm for an unsecured loan of up to Rs 5 crore. Additionally, its arm, Nazara Tech (Mauritius), has signed a loan pact with its UK arm for an unsecured loan of up to Rs 4 crore.
Muthoot Finance: The company has approved the pricing of $600 million of 6.375% fixed-rate notes, due in 2030, under its $2 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) Programme.
Zaggle Prepaid: The company has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank. It will act as a solution provider by offering its prepaid payment instruments platform to the bank's corporate customers.
Utkarsh Small Finance: The Bank’s total disbursements in the micro banking portfolio were Rs 1,241 crore, with a gross loan portfolio of Rs 9,079 crore. In the non-micro banking portfolio, total disbursements were Rs 1,028 crore and the gross loan portfolio stood at Rs 10,145 crore.
Piccadily Agro & Industries: The company has sold over 2 million bottles of its single malt brand in calendar year 2024, making it the number one single malt and setting a historic record.
VIP Industries: The promoters of the company have agreed to sell 4.54 crore equity shares to certain purchasers, which will result in an open offer and a change in the company’s control.
Uno Minda: Kulithalai Srinivasan Ramesh has stepped down from his position as CEO of the company’s ACS Domain. Sanjeev Kulkarni has been appointed to the role.
SW Solar: The company has received an order from Tamil Nadu GST authorities for a tax shortfall of approximately Rs 5.74 crore, including penalty and interest, and plans to file an appeal.
Jaiprakash Power: The company is considering a proposal to set up a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Madhya Pradesh.
Sanathan Textiles: The company has commenced commercial production at its new green manufacturing facility in Punjab.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has approved the incorporation of a JV with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for rolling stock and rail infrastructure projects.
HG Infra: The company’s arm has achieved financial closure for a road upgradation project in Gujarat valued at Rs 781.11 crore. The project involves upgrading a 10.630 km stretch of NH 47 from Narol Junction to Sarkhej Junction.
Deepak Fertilisers: The company has received a notice from the Income Tax Department, reducing the tax demand by Rs 20.52 crore for 2013-14 and Rs 45.66 crore for 2014-15.
G R Infraprojects: The company has received an LOI from REC for a transmission system project in Madhya Pradesh with annual transmission charges of Rs 3,670.73 million.
Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital: The company has approved the amalgamation of Dr Agarwal’s Health Care with itself, along with a preferential allotment of 130,000 shares to AHCL at Rs 5,270 per share.
Manappuram Finance: The company has signed a deal worth over Rs 4,384 crore with BC Asia Investments and a promoter group. BC Asia Investments will subscribe to 9.29 crore shares worth Rs 2,192 crore at Rs 236 per share and acquire control, becoming a co-promoter.
KRBL: The company has received a penalty worth Rs 5.6 crore from the Customs Department.
Samhi Hotels: The company’s arm has signed a lease agreement for a 260-room hotel in Hyderabad, which will be part of a mixed-use development project.
Samvardhana Motherson: The company has incorporated a new, wholly owned subsidiary named Motherson Manufacturing.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Adani Energy Solutions Step-Fifteen.
Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company has received ISCC PLUS Certificatio
IPO Offering
Anlon Healthcare: Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in manufacturing Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The public issue was subscribed to 1.69 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.91 times), non-institutional investors (0.71 times), retail investors (8.99 times)
Vikran Engineering: Vikran Engineering is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. The company's projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, overhead tanks, and distribution networks. The public issue was subscribed to 2.38 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.41 times), non-institutional investors (5.15 times), retail investors (2.32 times).
Listing Day
Mangal Electrical Industries: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 561 apiece. Mangal Electrical Industries is engaged in manufacturing the transformers that are used for the distribution and transmission of electricity in the power sector. The Rs 400-crore IPO was subscribed 9.46 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (10.54 times), retail investors (4.84 times), non-institutional investors (18.79 times).
Insider Trades
GOCL Corporation: Promoter Hinduja Capital Limited sold 24.79 lakh shares.
Star Cement: Promoter Vinay and Company sold 13900 shares.
Filatex Fashions: Promoter Prabhat Sethia sold 1 crore shares.
Aarti Pharmalabs: Promoter Orchid Family Trust (Relacion Trusteeship Services Private Limited) sold 45000 shares.
Rama Steel Tubes: Promoter Tarun Dhir sold 20 lakh shares, Promoter Arun Dhir sold 15.54 lakh shares, Promoter Charanjit Lal Dhir sold 6 lakh shares,
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 16.36 lakh shares.
Seamec: Promoter Hal Offshore Limited bought 28000 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Dividend: Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Heath Care, Special Restaurants, Route Mobile, Vedant Fashions, Jyothy Labs, Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port.
Shares to exit anchor lock-in: Orient Technologies
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage - I: Apollo Micro Systems, Zinka Logistics Solutions, HLE Glascoat.
F&O Cues
Nifty August Futures down by 1.06% to 24,724 at a premium of 12 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 37%.
Nifty Options 28 August Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities in Ban Period: RBL Bank.
Currency/Bond Update
The India Rupee closed 10 paise weaker at 87.68 against US dollar. It closed at 87.58 a dollar on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended flat at 6.60%.