Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 22

NIIT Learning Systems: The company has issued a corporate guarantee of up to Euro 15.75 million to ICICI Bank UK for a term loan of Euro 15 million being taken by its wholly owned subsidiary, NIIT (Ireland).

India Cements: Shares under offer-for-sale by promoter UltraTech Cement for non-retail investors gets 2.75 times subscription. Retail investors can bid on Aug. 22.

Waaree Energies: The company has confirmed that its acquisition of Enel Green Power India is under review and that certain commercial terms are being renegotiated. The company stated that a news report claiming the deal's collapse is speculative.

Goldiam: The company raises Rs 202 crore via QIP to fast-track growth plans. The company targets 70‐90 ORIGEM stores in 18–24 months.

City Union Bank: The bank has opened a new branch in Delhi, taking the total to 887 branches.

Seamec: The company updates on vessel "SEAMEC II" it has completed its scheduled drydocking and returned to Mumbai and will resume its contract with ONGC.

NTPC Green: The company’s arm NTPC Renewable Energy has declared the third part capacity of its Khavda Solar Energy Project in Gujarat, a 49.125 MW solar unit. This adds to the 142.2 MW and 32.8 MW capacities already declared operational in June 2025.

PTC Industries: The Company has successfully bagged an order worth Rs 110 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The company's arm EIE Renewables has completed the acquisition of Vento Power Infra from PTC India Financial Services having won the bid.

Intellect Design Arena: The company’s UK subsidiary has approved a Memorandum of Understanding to form a joint venture with UK-based ITIXA.

Crisil: The company's arm received an approval for the incorporation of a step-down subsidiary in the name of “Crisil Canada Inc” in Canada.

Wipro: The company to acquire 100% of Harman Connected Services and its subsidiaries for up to $375 million.

Piramal Pharma: The company’s business vertical Piramal Pharma Solutions and New Amsterdam Pharma invest in dedicated suite to enhance oral solid dosage production capabilities at Piramal’s Sellersville, Pennsylvania Site.

H.G. Infra Engineering: The Company’s arm H.G. Narol Sarkhej Highway has received a letter from National Highway Division to begin the Rs 781.11 crore project.

Hikal: The company has received a Warning Letter from the US FDA for its manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bengaluru.

GMR AIRPORTS: The company's board of directors has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through various securities. The Company has also approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary (Special Purpose Vehicle) to handle the Cargo City Project at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The board has approved the public issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Hindustan Unilever: The company appointment of Niranjan Gupta as the Executive Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the company. The company informs cessation of Ritesh Tiwari as Executive Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has been awarded a Rs 103.16 crore order by Leap Grain Rail Logistics to supply BCBFG wagons and a BVCM Brake Van.

Innova Captab : The company has entered into the purchase for the land property admeasuring approximately 20 Bighas 16 Biswas situated in Himachal Pradesh

Uniparts India: The company informs that Amiya Vikram, Chief Human Resource Officer, Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has resigned due to personal reasons.

Sunteck Realty: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Amenity Buildcon.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store at Gangashahar Road, Bikaner. The total number of stores as on date stands at 429.

Hindustan Foods: The company has executed a Share Subscription Agreement and paid the consideration to acquire 24,643 Series B Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares, representing a 25.07% stake in Asar Green Kabadi.

Usha Martin: The company has entered into an agreement to sell its leasehold land of approximately 10.11 acres, along with the structures and machinery, located in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, to UGP Engineering for a consideration of Rs 29.52 crore.

IKIO Technologies: The company has appointed Sanjeet Singh as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

SJVN: The company has successfully synchronised first unit of 1320 MW Buxar thermal power project with the National Grid.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has secured a letter of Intent from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for Ship Construction of 2 vessels. The order is valued at Rs 445 crore without GST.

Eternal: The company incorporates Blinkit Foods a wholly owned subsidiary.

Ramco Cements: The company completes acquisition of 28.5% stake in Ramco Windfarms.

Grauer & WEIL: The company's Chinese arm applies for striking off subject to approval of relevant regulatory authorities.

Midwest Gold: The company approves Scheme of Amalgamation between company and its Arm Midwest Energy.

GHV Infra Projects: The company gets Rs 2,000 crore EPC contract from Valor Estate for PAP & Police housing project In Mumbai.

Royal Orchid: The Company announces opening of Hotel Regenta Place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises: Suneetha Reddy Pottipatti, the promoter likely to sell shares 1.8 million shares.