Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 21

Shree Cement: The company's income tax demand for fiscal year 2021-22 has been reduced from Rs 588.65 crore to Rs 221.72 crore following a rectification order.

UltraTech Cement: The company’s MPS Committee has approved the sale of up to 2.01 crore equity shares, representing a 6.49% stake in the India Cements Ltd, through a stock exchange mechanism. The floor price of the offer is Rs 368.

Jupiter Wagons: The company’s arm Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory has received a letter of intent for supply of total 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat Train for an order value of approximately Rs 215 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The board of directors approved issuance of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, in dematerialized form, through private placement.

Exide Industries: The company has invested an additional Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, through a rights issue, bringing its total investment in the subsidiary to Rs 3,802.23 crore.

IFGL Refractories: The company has received a show-cause notice from the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha regarding the revocation of its consent to operate.

Tanla Platforms: The company has completed the buyback and extinguishment of 20 lakh of its equity shares at a price of Rs 875 per share, for a total of Rs 175 crore, reducing its total equity share capital from 13.46 crore to 13.26 crore shares.

AGI Greenpac: The company has received a disputed demand notice of Rs 40.61 crore from Telangana's Southern Power Distribution for surplus power procured between 2002 and 2022.

SBFC Finance: The board of directors approved the allotment of 20,000 redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 200 crore on private placement basis.

Poly Medicure: The company has received approval from National Company Law Tribunal for a resolution plan for the corporate insolvency of Himalayan Mineral Waters. This approval allows the company to proceed with the resolution of the insolvent company.

PTC India Financial Services: The company has executed a definitive agreement with EIE Renewables for the transfer of management of Vento Power Infra for Rs 115.61 crore.

Computer Age Management Services: The company has received no objection letter from Reserve Bank of India for transferring the online payment aggregator activities to CAMS Payment Services a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Crisil: The company's arm Crisil Irevna UK has approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of “Crisil Canada Inc” in Canada.

Railtel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Odisha Higher Education Department for work order amounting to Rs 15.42 crore. The company has also received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounting to Rs 34.99 crore.

Godrej Properties: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire 7% equity shares of Godrej Skyline Developers from its existing shareholders.

Thermax: The company has completed its acquisition of 23.03% stake in Thermax Bioenergy Solutions from Everenviro Resource Management making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company has completed its acquisition of a stake in O2 Renewable Energy XXIV by investing the remaining Rs 24 lakh, bringing its total investment to Rs 1.99 crore and its total ownership stake to 32.95%.

Reliance Industries: The company’s arm Reliance TerraTech has completed a voluntary winding up process and filed a ‘Certificate of Termination’ with the Secretary of State of Texas.

Embassy Developments: The company issued and allotted 53.80 lakh fully paid equity shares to Bellanza Developers at a price of Rs 111.51 per share. This action was taken after the company received the balance consideration of Rs 44.99 crore, which was 75% of the total issue price.

Zota Health Care: The company has allotted 14,734 shares at a price of Rs 509 each to a non-promoter group warrant holder who exercised their warrants by paying the remaining 75% of the issue price.

Voltas: The company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement to transfer its ongoing and defects liability period projects from its overseas branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to its arm, Universal MEP Contracting.

Nucleus Software: The board approved the appointment of Vishnu R Dusad, Managing Director of the Company, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Piramal Pharma: The company’s arm Piramal Healthcare has completed the subscription of 1,903 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of PPL Pharma, another step-down subsidiary, for a total of Rs 1,626.49 crore.

Innova Captab: The company has successfully completed the inspection of its Cephalosporin plant, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh conducted by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory with noncritical & major observations.

Hitachi Energy: The board approved the appointment of Ismo Antero Haka as the Chairman of the Board and of the Company in place of Achim Michael Braun.

Tech Mahindra: The Company has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Tech Mahindra Regional Headquarters, in Saudi Arabia to provide strategic direction and management support to its subsidiaries in Bahrain and Egypt.

RACL Geartech: The company gets long-term supply orders for transmission gears for premium motorcycles.

Prostarm Info Systems: The company emerges as lowest bidder to set up a 150 mw/ 300 mwh standalone battery energy storage system.

Zee Entertainment: The company updates that Aditya Birla Finance moves Delhi High Court against arbitral tribunal's award.

Fedbank Financial: The board to meet on Aug. 25 to consider issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Ujaas Energy: The Board to meet on Aug. 26 to consider the bonus issue of shares.