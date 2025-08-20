Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 20
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.42% higher at 24,980.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.46% up at 81,644.39 on Tuesday.
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading flat at 25,010 as of 6:15 a.m., suggesting a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US And Eurpean index futures were down in early Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures down 0.1%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.6%
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as shares of Reliance Industries Ltd led the gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 103.7 points or 0.42% higher at 24,980.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 370.64 points or 0.46% up at 81,644.39.
The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 634 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 31st straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,261 crore.
Wall Street Recap
US technology stocks took a beating on Tuesday, dragging key US indexes lower as investors ditched longtime market leaders amid concern the rally has gone too far, too fast.
The Nasdaq 100 ended the day down 1.4%, with each of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks trading lower. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower for its biggest drop in about two weeks. By contrast, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day flat.
Asia Market Update
Asian equities fell at the open, mirroring Wall Street’s retreat after a sharp selloff in heavyweight technology shares. Stocks opened lower in Japan, Australia and South Korea while MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.
Nikkei down 1.24%
Kospi down 1.5%
S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2%
Hang Seng futures down 1%.
Commodities Check
Oil prices steadied after a report signaled a decline in US stockpiles, while investors weighed the outlook for Ukraine-Russia truce talks. West Texas Intermediate was near $63 a barrel after dropping 1.7% on Tuesday. Internation benchmark Brent closed below $66.
Gold declined as traders weighed US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine and counted down to the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole gathering, which may yield hints on possible interest-rate cuts. Spot gold edged down 0.5% to $3,316.18 an ounce.
Earnings After Market Hours
GNG Electronics Q1FY26 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.28% at Rs 312.2 crore versus Rs 255.3 crore.
Ebitda up 26.27% at Rs 32.2 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore.
Ebitda margin up 32 basis points at 10.31% versus 9.98%.
Net profit up 52.89% at Rs 18.5 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore.
Aditya Infotech Q1FY26 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.35% at Rs 740 crore versus Rs 636 crore.
Ebitda up 49.63% at Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore.
Ebitda margin up 183 basis points at 8.22% versus 6.39%.
Net profit up 45.77% at Rs 32.8 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore.
Stocks in News
IDFC First Bank: The bank's board approved the preferential allotment of Rs 43.72 crore compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares to Platinum Invictus B, at an issue price of Rs 60 per share, raising approximately Rs 2,623 crore.
GNG Electronics: The company will provide an additional corporate guarantee of AED 5 million to the commercial bank of Dubai, raising the total guarantee amount to AED 15 million as security for a working capital facility for its subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar.
Bombay Dyeing & Mfg: The company won an appeal with the Maharashtra State Tax Tribunal, which has an annual tax demand of Rs 3.91 crore for the period from April to June 2017.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company emerged successful bidder for the Tandsi - III and Tandsi - III Extension coking coal mine, securing the project with a premium of 10.5%. The mine spans an area of around 338 hectares and holds estimated total reserves of 23 million metric tonnes.
Vedanta: The company’s arm Bharat Aluminium Company has received a penalty order from the Income Tax Department for Rs 80.96 lakhs for the assessment year 2012-13, which the company plans to appeal.
Bajaj Auto: The company’s arm Bajaj Auto Credit has issued and allotted a Rs 500 crore Commercial Paper with a 6.25% discount rate.
Satin Creditcare Network: The company's arm approves the appointment of Pramod Marar as CEO.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank : The board is to meet on Sept. 11 to approve re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as MD and CEO.
Servotech Renewable Power: The company has secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore to supply, installation, testing & commissioning of grid solar power plant over Jaipur Division of Northwestern Railway.
Wonderla Holidays: The board approved re-appointment of Arun K Chittilappilly as Chairman and Managing Director.
Dynamic Cables: The company has been granted a license by the Bureau of Indian Standards to manufacture High Conductivity Aluminium Alloy Stranded Conductors and Thermosetting Insulated Armoured Fire Survival Cables. The company's production capacity has increased, allowing it to support a monthly turnover of up to Rs 135 crore, up from the previous Rs 100 crore.
Indian Railway Finance Corp: The company sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of Rs 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub.
SRF: The company signed agreements with Chemours to support market needs for essential applications by 2026.
Kross: The company informed that Sudhir Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company has acquired 50,000 equity shares.
Kolte-Patil Developers: BREP Asia III India Holding has launched an open offer to acquire up to 2.31 crore (26%) of the equity shares of the company.
HDFC Bank: The company updated on rating upgradation by S&P Global to BBB/Stable/A-2 from BBB-/Positive/A-3.
Info Edge: The company updated that Chintan Thakkar has resigned as the Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer and Ambarish Raghuvanshi has been appointed as the Interim CFO.
Tata Steel: The company has filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court to challenge a Rs 1,902.73 crore demand notice from the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur, related to an alleged shortfall in mineral dispatches. The High Court has restrained the authorities from taking any coercive action until the next hearing on Sept. 2, 2025.
Medplus Health: The company's arm Optival Health Solutions has received three suspension orders for a Drug Licenses for stores situated in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Endurance Technologies: The company approved capacity addition for ABS, disc brake systems and brake discs.
The Phoenix Mills: The company has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to buy out CPP Investments' 49% stake in its material subsidiary, Island Star Mall Development.
Hero MotoCorp: The Company has launched Glamour X 125. It's a 125cc motorcycle.
CCL Product: The company entered an agreement to acquire a 26% equity stake in the Special Purpose Vehicle, Mukkonda Renewables for Rs 9.57 crore. This investment will secure a supply of 7.9 MW of renewable wind and solar energy under a group captive mode.
Reliance Industries: The company's arm Reliance NeuComm has completed a voluntary winding up process and filed a ‘Certificate of Termination' with the Secretary of State of Texas.
Tata Motors: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings has filed an offer document with Consob, the Italian securities regulator, to launch a voluntary public tender offer for all common shares of Iveco Group N.V.
NTPC: The company's arm has declared two projects as commercially operational, a 212.5 MW solar project in Gujarat and a 52.8 MW wind project in Gujarat.
Rane Holdings: The company's arm allots 20 lakh shares to the company on rights basis.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: The board is set to meet on Aug. 22 to consider raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore.
IPO Offering
Shreeji Shipping Global: The company operates in shipping and logistics focusing on dry-bulk cargo. The public issue was subscribed to 2.13 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.09 times), non-institutional investors (3.53 times), retail investors (2.12times).
Gem Aromatics: The company manufactures speciality ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals. The public issue was subscribed to 1.03 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.05 times), non-institutional investors (0.88 times), retail investors (1.08 times).
Vikram Solar: The company manufactures solar photo-voltaic modules. The public issue was subscribed to 1.52 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.02 times), non-institutional investors (3.84 times), retail investors (1.37 times) & Employees (1.00 times)
Patel Retail: The company operates as a retail supermarket chain that operates primarily in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas. The stores offer a wide range of products, including food, non-food (FMCG), general merchandise, and apparel. The public issue was subscribed to 6.39 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (9.88 times), non-institutional investors (7.40 times), retail investors (4.94 times) & Employees (3.25 times)
Listing Day
Regaal Resources: The Company manufactures maize specialty products in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 102 apiece. The Rs 306-crore IPO was subscribed 159.88 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (190.97 times), retail investors (57.75 times), non-institutional investors (356.73 times).
IPO Incoming
Mangal Electrical Industries: The company is engaged in manufacturing the transformers that are used for the distribution and transmission of electricity in the power sector. The company will offer shares for bidding on Wednesday. Issue period Aug 20, 2025, to Aug 22, 2025. The price band is set from Rs 533 - Rs 561 per share. The IPO is for a size of Rs 400 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue.
Pledge Shares Details
Sterlite Technologies: Promoter Navin Agarwal disposed of 20,000 shares.
Kross: Sudhir Rai, the Promoter & Director, acquired 50,000 shares.
Star Cement: Vinay And Company, the Promoter Group, disposed of 13,111 shares.
Afcom Holdings: Jaganmohan Manthena, the Promoter & Director group, disposed of 36,000 shares.
Maharashtra Seamless: Brahmadev Holding and Trading, The Promoter Group, acquired 48,500 shares. Odd & Even Trades & Finance, the Promoter Group, acquired 90,000 shares.
DB Corp: DB Power, the Promoter Group, acquired 12,302 shares.
Astral: Kairav Chemicals, the Promoter Group, acquired 1,00,000 shares. Saumya Polymers, the Promoter Group, acquired 1,00,000 shares.
Insolation Energy: Vikas Jain Huf, the Promoter Group, acquired 4,000 shares.
Action Construction Equipment: Vijay Agarwal, the Promoter Group, acquired 2,300 shares.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Datamatics Global Services
Price Band change to 10% from 20%: Jeena Sikho Lifecare
Ex-Dividend: Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Senco Gold, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
F&O Cues
Nifty Aug futures is up by 0.28% to 25,036 at a premium of 56 points.
Nifty Aug futures open interest down by 1.25%.
Nifty Options 21st Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,900.
Securities in ban period: Titagarh Rail Systems, RBL Bank
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian Rupee closed 39 paise stronger against the US Dollar on Monday at 86.96 a dollar. It closed at 87.35 a dollar on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled higher at 6.51%.