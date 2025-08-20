Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 20

IDFC First Bank: The bank's board approved the preferential allotment of Rs 43.72 crore compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares to Platinum Invictus B, at an issue price of Rs 60 per share, raising approximately Rs 2,623 crore.

GNG Electronics: The company will provide an additional corporate guarantee of AED 5 million to the commercial bank of Dubai, raising the total guarantee amount to AED 15 million as security for a working capital facility for its subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar.

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg: The company won an appeal with the Maharashtra State Tax Tribunal, which has an annual tax demand of Rs 3.91 crore for the period from April to June 2017.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company emerged successful bidder for the Tandsi - III and Tandsi - III Extension coking coal mine, securing the project with a premium of 10.5%. The mine spans an area of around 338 hectares and holds estimated total reserves of 23 million metric tonnes.

Vedanta: The company’s arm Bharat Aluminium Company has received a penalty order from the Income Tax Department for Rs 80.96 lakhs for the assessment year 2012-13, which the company plans to appeal.

Bajaj Auto: The company’s arm Bajaj Auto Credit has issued and allotted a Rs 500 crore Commercial Paper with a 6.25% discount rate.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company's arm approves the appointment of Pramod Marar as CEO.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank : The board is to meet on Sept. 11 to approve re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as MD and CEO.

Servotech Renewable Power: The company has secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore to supply, installation, testing & commissioning of grid solar power plant over Jaipur Division of Northwestern Railway.

Wonderla Holidays: The board approved re-appointment of Arun K Chittilappilly as Chairman and Managing Director.

Dynamic Cables: The company has been granted a license by the Bureau of Indian Standards to manufacture High Conductivity Aluminium Alloy Stranded Conductors and Thermosetting Insulated Armoured Fire Survival Cables. The company's production capacity has increased, allowing it to support a monthly turnover of up to Rs 135 crore, up from the previous Rs 100 crore.

Indian Railway Finance Corp: The company sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of Rs 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub.

SRF: The company signed agreements with Chemours to support market needs for essential applications by 2026.

Kross: The company informed that Sudhir Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company has acquired 50,000 equity shares.

Kolte-Patil Developers: BREP Asia III India Holding has launched an open offer to acquire up to 2.31 crore (26%) of the equity shares of the company.

HDFC Bank: The company updated on rating upgradation by S&P Global to BBB/Stable/A-2 from BBB-/Positive/A-3.

Info Edge: The company updated that Chintan Thakkar has resigned as the Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer and Ambarish Raghuvanshi has been appointed as the Interim CFO.

Tata Steel: The company has filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court to challenge a Rs 1,902.73 crore demand notice from the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur, related to an alleged shortfall in mineral dispatches. The High Court has restrained the authorities from taking any coercive action until the next hearing on Sept. 2, 2025.

Medplus Health: The company's arm Optival Health Solutions has received three suspension orders for a Drug Licenses for stores situated in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Endurance Technologies: The company approved capacity addition for ABS, disc brake systems and brake discs.

The Phoenix Mills: The company has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to buy out CPP Investments' 49% stake in its material subsidiary, Island Star Mall Development.

Hero MotoCorp: The Company has launched Glamour X 125. It's a 125cc motorcycle.

CCL Product: The company entered an agreement to acquire a 26% equity stake in the Special Purpose Vehicle, Mukkonda Renewables for Rs 9.57 crore. This investment will secure a supply of 7.9 MW of renewable wind and solar energy under a group captive mode.

Reliance Industries: The company's arm Reliance NeuComm has completed a voluntary winding up process and filed a ‘Certificate of Termination' with the Secretary of State of Texas.

Tata Motors: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings has filed an offer document with Consob, the Italian securities regulator, to launch a voluntary public tender offer for all common shares of Iveco Group N.V.

NTPC: The company's arm has declared two projects as commercially operational, a 212.5 MW solar project in Gujarat and a 52.8 MW wind project in Gujarat.

Rane Holdings: The company's arm allots 20 lakh shares to the company on rights basis.