Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 2

US stocks took a hit while bonds rallied after weak economic data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might delay rate cuts too long. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell below 4%, with swap traders now fully expecting three rate cuts this year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 1.14% and 2.08%, respectively, as of 12:38 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.27%.

Brent crude was trading 0.79% lower at $80.20 a barrel. Gold fell 0.10% to $2,445.07 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices continued their record run for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 crossing the key psychological level of 25,000 for the first time as sentiments brightened after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted of a possible rate cut in September.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and Nifty added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven sessions of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 337 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.72 against the US dollar.