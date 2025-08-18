Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 18
Nifty snapped its six week losing streak after it closed marginally higher on Thursday.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of NSE Nifty 50 performance surged over 1% to 24,894.50 as of 7:05 a.m.
US stock futures traded slightly higher on Monday morning as expectations of lower interest rates supported gains from last week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.09%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.18%.
Markets On Home Turf
The benchmark equity indices closed flat on Thursday, Aug. 14. Shares of Wipro, Eternal and HDFC Life contributed positively to the index.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 11.9 points or 0.05% higher at 24,631.3 and the BSE Sensex ended 57.7 points or 0.07% up at 80,597.6.
Benchmarks marginally outperformed broader market Indices for the week as they gained nearly 1% for the week. Nifty snapped its six week losing streak, led by Apollo Hospital, Eternal and Cipla.
US Markets Update
On Friday, the Dow added 1.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite increased 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged their fourth weekly rise in five weeks.
Cryptocurrency Check
Bitcoin eased 0.1% to $117,522.48
Ether was steady at $4,468.21
Commodity Cues
West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2% to $62.65 a barrel.
Spot gold climbed 0.2% to $3,342.15 an ounce.
London Metal Exchange
Copper snapped a two-day fall, ended 0.08% higher
Aluminium ended 0.5% lower
Zinc closed 1.9% lower
Nickel hlated a three-day losing streak, up 0.9% higher
Lead ended 0.4% lower
Key Events To Watch
Investors are watching talks between former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington for signals on market direction after the recent US-Russia summit ended without new sanctions.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a Politburo member of the Communist Party of China, will visit India on 18–19 August at the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. He will join Doval for the 24th round of Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China boundary issue.
Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, under the Ministry of Ayush, will host the 30th National Seminar on “Management of Illness & Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda,” a two-day event in New Delhi on Aug. 18–19.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Borosil Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 233 crore versus Rs 221 crore.
Ebitda up 11.7% to Rs 37.3 crore versus Rs 33.4 crore.
Margin at 16% versus 15.1%.
Net Profit up 87.4% to Rs 17.4 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore.
INOX Green Energy Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% to Rs 56.2 crore versus Rs 50.9 crore.
Ebitda down 63.8% to Rs 6.1 crore versus Rs 16.9 crore.
Margin at 11% versus 33.3%.
Net Profit at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 3.8 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q1 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 19.5% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 412 crore.
Ebitda down 15.6% to Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 36 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 8.7%.
Net Profit down 16% to Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 31.1 crore.
Hindustan Oil Q1 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 43.5% to Rs 85.5 crore versus Rs 59.6 crore.
Ebitda up 86% to Rs 39 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore.
Margin at 45.6% versus 35.2%.
Net Profit down 14.4% to Rs 43.8 crore versus Rs 51.2 crore.
Inox Wind Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 29.2% to Rs 826 crore versus Rs 640 crore.
Ebitda up 36.5% to Rs 184 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
Margin at 22.2% versus 21%.
Net Profit at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 10.3 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 1,005 crore versus Rs 919 crore.
Net Profit up 67.6% to Rs 51.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
Ebitda up 42.8% to Rs 86.3 crore versus Rs 60.5 crore.
Margin at 8.6% versus 6.6%.
Tips Films Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 95.36 crore versus Rs 12.38 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 7.07 crore versus a loss of Rs 6.73 crore.
Margin at 7.41%.
Net Profit at Rs 4.74 crore versus a loss of Rs 6.76 crore.
Glenmark Pharma Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 0.6% to Rs 3,264 crore versus Rs 3,244 crore.
Ebitda down 1.3% to Rs 581 crore versus Rs 588 crore.
Margin at 17.8% versus 18.1%.
Net Profit down 86.2% to Rs 46.8 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
Redtape Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5% to Rs 464 crore versus Rs 442 crore.
Ebitda up 12.4% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 68.5 crore.
Margin at 16.6% versus 15.5%.
Net Profit up 26% to Rs 38.6 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 24% to Rs 8,900 crore versus Rs 7,177 crore.
Ebitda down 21.6% to Rs 321 crore versus Rs 410 crore.
Margin at 3.6% versus 5.7%.
Net Profit down 31.4% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 263 crore.
La Opala Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 10.42% to Rs 65.26 crore versus Rs 72.85 crore.
Ebitda down 9.6% to Rs 24.11 crore versus Rs 26.67 crore.
Margin at 36.94% versus 36.6%.
Net Profit up 7.14% to Rs 25.35 crore versus Rs 23.66 crore.
Jai Corp Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 8.26% to Rs 131 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Ebitda down 43.66% to Rs 7.81 crore versus Rs 13.86 crore.
Margin at 5.96% versus 11.45%.
Net Profit at Rs 104.28 crore versus Rs 13.73 crore.
Other income at Rs 103.57 crore versus Rs 7.18 crore.
Vodafone Idea Q1 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.1% to Rs 11,023 crore versus Rs 11,014 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 6,608 crore versus a loss of Rs 7,166 crore.
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 4,612 crore versus Rs 4,660 crore.
Margin at 41.8% versus 42.3%.
ARPU up 1.1% At Rs 177 Vs Rs 175.
Jindal Worldwide Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 10.8% to Rs 540 crore versus Rs 487 crore.
Ebitda down 13.6% to Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 46.7 crore.
Margin at 7.5% versus 9.6%.
Net Profit down 3.5% to Rs 17.4 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore.
Jamna Auto Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 573 crore versus Rs 557 crore.
Ebitda up 2% to Rs 76.3 crore versus Rs 74.8 crore.
Margin at 13.3% versus 13.4%.
Net profit down 1.4% to Rs 45.7 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore.
Valor Estate Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore.
Ebitda Loss at Rs 19.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 7.4 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 12.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 13.6 crore.
National Fertilizers Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 30.6% to Rs 3,534 crore versus Rs 5,092 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 39.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 8.7 crore.
Ebitda down 17% to Rs 88.6 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
Margin at 2.5% versus 2.1%.
Swan Energy Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 1,213 crore versus Rs 1,142 crore.
Net Profit down 86.2% to Rs 19.1 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
Ebitda down 93% to Rs 26.7 crore versus Rs 381 crore.
Margin at 2.2% versus 33.4%.
Signpost Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 37% to Rs 137.64 crore versus Rs 100.46 crore.
Ebitda up 32.23% to Rs 31.75 crore versus Rs 24.01 crore.
Margin at 23.06% versus 23.9%.
Net Profit up 36.09% to Rs 15.27 crore versus Rs 11.22 crore.
Stocks In News
P N Gadgil Jewellers: The company opened a new store at Ring Road, Jalgaon, Maharashtra.
Ola Electric Mobility: Ola Electric unveiled ‘India Inside’ vision at Sankalp 2025, showcasing products built with Indian technology for global markets. Key announcements included the integration of the indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell and a rare-earth-free ferrite motor into new and existing vehicles.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company has received USFDA final approval for Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%. The cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.
KPIT Technologies: Pays initial consideration of $51 million to acquire Caresoft Global Tech, Caresoft Engg and CAREGLOTECH.
Amara Raja Energy and Mobility: Giga Cell Plant operations expected to commence in second and third quarter of 2027. Giga Cell Plant targets capacity of 16 GW by fiscal 2030.
Medplus Health Services: Arm receives one suspension order for a drug licence for a Telangana store.
State Bank of India: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the Bank’s issuer credit rating to ‘BBB/Stable/A-2’ from ‘BBB-/Positive/A-3’.
Indian Banks & NBFCs: Upgrades issuer credit rating on 7 banks and 3 finance companies to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. It has upgraded issuer credit rating on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank. Upgrades issuer credit rating on Kotak Bank, Union Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.
Bikaji Foods: Reports fire accident at Bihar contract manufacturing unit. Fire was controlled in time and no casualty or injury was reported.
Somany Ceramics: Temporary disruption of operations at the Kassar plant, Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The company received communication from GAIL (India) Limited stating that a gas leakage incident occurred at Chainage 17 km of GAIL’s Gauna-Bawana pipeline due to heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. This resulted in a temporary stoppage of gas supply to the Kassar plant.
Indostar Capital: Appoints Amit Kumar Khan as Chief Operating Officer effective Aug. 14 2025.
KEC International: Gets orders worth Rs 1,402 crore across various businesses.
Electronics Mart: Commences commercial operations of a 5,000 sq. ft. new multi-brand store ‘Bajaj Electronics’ in Andhra Pradesh.
Brightcom Group: Prahlada Ramarao joins as advisor to CMD M Suresh Kumar Reddy. Prahlada Ramarao is a Padma Shri (2015) awardee and widely regarded as the father of the Akash missile.
Baazar Style Retail: Company has opened a new Style Baazar store at Bihpuria, Assam.
Kothari Industrial: CFO Hari Kishore resigns effective Aug. 16.
Mahanagar Gas: The company completed the amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unison Enviro Private Limited. The merger became effective on Aug. 16, with the filing of the NCLT order.
Easy Trip Planners: The company is positioning for its next phase of growth by expanding into hotels, holidays, mobility, wellness and lifestyle services through its EMT 2.0 strategy.
Century Plyboards: Wholly-owned subsidiary Century Ports Ltd. has successfully commenced commercial operations at its rejuvenated Khidderpore Docks at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.
Dixon Technologies: Company has formalised a joint venture with HKC Overseas Ltd. to manufacture display modules and assemble end products such as smartphones and TVs in India. Dixon will hold a 74% stake in the venture, Dixon Display Technologies Private Limited, with HKC holding 26%.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure: One of the promoters, Mentor Capital Ltd., has sold approximately 2.74% of its stake in Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited through secondary market transactions.
Electronics Mart India: Commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand ‘Bajaj Electronics’.
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: Block B-80 Floating Storage and Offloading vessel has been successfully re-moored. Production from wells D1 and D2 has recommenced and is under stabilisation.
GMR Airports: In July passenger traffic fell 3.9% year-on-year to 92.7 lakh and aircraft movements fell 2.3% to 59,220.
Easy Trip Planners: Announces three strategic acquisitions to strengthen end-to-end travel capabilities across international and domestic markets.
NCC: Secured creditors approve the Scheme of Arrangement between NCC Infrastructure Holdings and NCC Limited.
Signatureglobal: Subsidiary Signatureglobal Business Park executes three sale deeds for 33.47 acres of land in Haryana, with an overall developable area of approximately 1.76 million sq ft.
Tech Mahindra: Step-down arm Pininfarina acquires additional stake in associate company Signature, increasing its shareholding from 24% to 84% of the equity share capital.
Nazara Technologies: Amends pact with Nodwin Gaming, Jetsynthesys and founders Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk. It has relinquished the right to appoint majority directors on the board of Nodwin, the right to mutually appoint and terminate the CFO of Nodwin and the right to approve the annual operating plan.
Vedanta: Receives administrative warning from SEBI for modifying the Scheme of Arrangement without prior written consent.
Landmark Cars: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Landmark Luxury Retail, which will engage in the trading of luxury items.
Jindal Poly Films: Board approves Scheme of Arrangement with Global Nonwovens to demerge the Nonwoven Fabrics Business division. This includes a 4:1 share swap, and upon the scheme becoming effective, the resulting company will apply for listing on both stock exchanges.
Lemon Tree Hotels: Arm Fleur Hotels receives Letter of Award from Delhi Development Authority after being declared successful bidder for licence rights of a prime land parcel at Nehru Place, New Delhi, for development and operations of a 5-star hotel.
Brightcom Group: Board approves the formation of Brightcom Defence to enter aerospace intelligence and autonomous defence solutions. The group will restructure into four divisions: Advertising, Software Services, Defence and Next Generation Technologies.
Baazar Style Retail: Company has opened a new Express Baazar store at Habra, West Bengal, and another Style Baazar store at Bardhaman, West Bengal.
JK Cement: Board approves greenfield expansion of a new cement line of 7 mn tonnes per annum. This includes a 4 MnTPA clinkerisation unit, a 3 MnTPA cement grinding unit at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and two split grinding units of 2 MnTPA each in Rajasthan and Punjab. The total investment is estimated at Rs 4,805 crore.
PNC Infratech: Receives Letter of Award from NHPC for setting up a 300 MW solar power project at Rs 3.13/kWh consideration.
Edelweiss Financial Services: Venkat Ramaswamy to resign from EAAA India Alternatives effective 30 September due to personal reasons, but will continue on the board. Current chairman Rashesh Shah of the EAAA Board will assume the role of executive chair.
PVR Inox: Opens an 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall in Bengaluru.
Zee Entertainment: Approves investment of up to Rs 50 crore in the optionally convertible debentures of arm ZBullet Enterprises and up to Rs 40 crore in the OCDs of arm Advance Media Distribution.
Fine Organic: Invests Rs 65 crore in its arm by subscribing to 6.5 crore preference shares.
Vodafone Idea: Names Abhijit Kishore as CEO for a three-year term effective Aug. 19.
EMS: Receives orders worth Rs 104 crore from UP Jal Nigam for engineering, design and supply of materials.
TVS Srichakra: Arm invests Rs 6 crore by subscribing to 2.14 lakh equity shares of TVS Sensing Solution Private Ltd.
PVR Inox: Opens a new 10-screen megaplex at Sky City Mall in Borivali East, Mumbai. This increases its network to 1,755 screens across 354 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.
EaseMyTrip: Board approves three acquisitions to strengthen strategic presence.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Collaborates with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a limited-run electric SUV, the BE 6 Batman Edition, with deliveries to begin on International Batman Day, 20 September 2025.
Medplus Health: Arm receives suspension order for a drug licence at one of its stores in Maharashtra.
Roto Pumps: Company considering acquisition of a 25% stake in a step-down arm by its subsidiary Roto Overseas Pte.
Valor Estate: Re-appoints Vinod K. Goenka as Managing Director.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Approves transfer of consumer care business to wholly-owned subsidiary Glenmark Consumer Care Ltd.
Globe Civil Projects: Wins Rs 222.2 crore contract from Haryana Cricket Association to build an international cricket stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, Haryana.
Media Reports
Tata is exploring a chemical supply agreement with Merck for its planned semiconductor plant, according to the Economic Times.
Flash floods in India’s Kashmir region have killed 60 people, PTI reported.
Bulk Deals
Authum : Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund bought 27 lakh shares (1.61% stake) worth Rs 685 crore at average price of Rs 2500 per share and Mentor capital ltd sold 46 lakh shares (2.74% stake) worth Rs 1165 crore at average price of Rs 2500.58 per share
Lloyd Eneterprises: Setu Securities bought 66.5 lakh shares (0.52% stake) at an average price of Rs 72.8 worth Rs 48 crore.
Mangalam Cement : Jakhotia Polyfibre sold 4.61 lac shares(1.67% stake) at an average price of Rs 716 worth Rs 33 crore.
IPOs Offering
Regaal Resources: The public issue was subscribed to 159.88 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (190.97 times), non-institutional investors (356.73 times), retail investors (57.75 times).
Pledge Trade
Jubilant Pharmova: Promoter SPB and HSB Trustee Company and SS Trustee Company pledge 20.50 lakh shares each on Aug. 12.
Go Fashion (India): Promoter Rahul Saraogi created a pledge of 8.4 lakh shares on Aug. 13.
Insider Trade
KPIT Technologies: Promoter Hemlata Shende sold 5,000 shares on Aug. 12.
Action Construction Equipment: Promoter Vijay Agarwal bought 2,100 shares on Aug. 13.
Trading Tweaks
Ex- Dividend : Aarti Industries Ltd, Bright Brothers Ltd, DHP India Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Rose Merc Ltd.
Bonus: Algoquant Fintech Ltd (8:1).
F&O Cues
Nifty August Futures down by 0.17% to 24,685 at a premium of 54 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 0.66%
Nifty Options Aug. 21 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22600
Securities in Ban Period: PGEL, PNB Housing, RBL Bank, Titagarh.
Currency/Bond Update
The Indian Rupee closed 11 paise stronger against the US Dollar on Thursday at 87.55 a dollar. It closed at 87.44 a dollar on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled eight basis points lower at 6.40%.