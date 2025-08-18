Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 18

P N Gadgil Jewellers: The company opened a new store at Ring Road, Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Ola Electric Mobility: Ola Electric unveiled ‘India Inside’ vision at Sankalp 2025, showcasing products built with Indian technology for global markets. Key announcements included the integration of the indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell and a rare-earth-free ferrite motor into new and existing vehicles.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company has received USFDA final approval for Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%. The cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.

KPIT Technologies: Pays initial consideration of $51 million to acquire Caresoft Global Tech, Caresoft Engg and CAREGLOTECH.

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility: Giga Cell Plant operations expected to commence in second and third quarter of 2027. Giga Cell Plant targets capacity of 16 GW by fiscal 2030.

Medplus Health Services: Arm receives one suspension order for a drug licence for a Telangana store.

State Bank of India: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the Bank’s issuer credit rating to ‘BBB/Stable/A-2’ from ‘BBB-/Positive/A-3’.

Indian Banks & NBFCs: Upgrades issuer credit rating on 7 banks and 3 finance companies to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. It has upgraded issuer credit rating on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank. Upgrades issuer credit rating on Kotak Bank, Union Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.

Bikaji Foods: Reports fire accident at Bihar contract manufacturing unit. Fire was controlled in time and no casualty or injury was reported.

Somany Ceramics: Temporary disruption of operations at the Kassar plant, Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The company received communication from GAIL (India) Limited stating that a gas leakage incident occurred at Chainage 17 km of GAIL’s Gauna-Bawana pipeline due to heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. This resulted in a temporary stoppage of gas supply to the Kassar plant.

Indostar Capital: Appoints Amit Kumar Khan as Chief Operating Officer effective Aug. 14 2025.

KEC International: Gets orders worth Rs 1,402 crore across various businesses.

Electronics Mart: Commences commercial operations of a 5,000 sq. ft. new multi-brand store ‘Bajaj Electronics’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Brightcom Group: Prahlada Ramarao joins as advisor to CMD M Suresh Kumar Reddy. Prahlada Ramarao is a Padma Shri (2015) awardee and widely regarded as the father of the Akash missile.

Baazar Style Retail: Company has opened a new Style Baazar store at Bihpuria, Assam.

Kothari Industrial: CFO Hari Kishore resigns effective Aug. 16.

Mahanagar Gas: The company completed the amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unison Enviro Private Limited. The merger became effective on Aug. 16, with the filing of the NCLT order.

Easy Trip Planners: The company is positioning for its next phase of growth by expanding into hotels, holidays, mobility, wellness and lifestyle services through its EMT 2.0 strategy.

Century Plyboards: Wholly-owned subsidiary Century Ports Ltd. has successfully commenced commercial operations at its rejuvenated Khidderpore Docks at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Dixon Technologies: Company has formalised a joint venture with HKC Overseas Ltd. to manufacture display modules and assemble end products such as smartphones and TVs in India. Dixon will hold a 74% stake in the venture, Dixon Display Technologies Private Limited, with HKC holding 26%.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure: One of the promoters, Mentor Capital Ltd., has sold approximately 2.74% of its stake in Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited through secondary market transactions.

Electronics Mart India: Commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand ‘Bajaj Electronics’.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: Block B-80 Floating Storage and Offloading vessel has been successfully re-moored. Production from wells D1 and D2 has recommenced and is under stabilisation.

GMR Airports: In July passenger traffic fell 3.9% year-on-year to 92.7 lakh and aircraft movements fell 2.3% to 59,220.

Easy Trip Planners: Announces three strategic acquisitions to strengthen end-to-end travel capabilities across international and domestic markets.

NCC: Secured creditors approve the Scheme of Arrangement between NCC Infrastructure Holdings and NCC Limited.

Signatureglobal: Subsidiary Signatureglobal Business Park executes three sale deeds for 33.47 acres of land in Haryana, with an overall developable area of approximately 1.76 million sq ft.

Tech Mahindra: Step-down arm Pininfarina acquires additional stake in associate company Signature, increasing its shareholding from 24% to 84% of the equity share capital.

Nazara Technologies: Amends pact with Nodwin Gaming, Jetsynthesys and founders Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk. It has relinquished the right to appoint majority directors on the board of Nodwin, the right to mutually appoint and terminate the CFO of Nodwin and the right to approve the annual operating plan.

Vedanta: Receives administrative warning from SEBI for modifying the Scheme of Arrangement without prior written consent.

Landmark Cars: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Landmark Luxury Retail, which will engage in the trading of luxury items.

Jindal Poly Films: Board approves Scheme of Arrangement with Global Nonwovens to demerge the Nonwoven Fabrics Business division. This includes a 4:1 share swap, and upon the scheme becoming effective, the resulting company will apply for listing on both stock exchanges.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Arm Fleur Hotels receives Letter of Award from Delhi Development Authority after being declared successful bidder for licence rights of a prime land parcel at Nehru Place, New Delhi, for development and operations of a 5-star hotel.

Brightcom Group: Board approves the formation of Brightcom Defence to enter aerospace intelligence and autonomous defence solutions. The group will restructure into four divisions: Advertising, Software Services, Defence and Next Generation Technologies.

Baazar Style Retail: Company has opened a new Express Baazar store at Habra, West Bengal, and another Style Baazar store at Bardhaman, West Bengal.

JK Cement: Board approves greenfield expansion of a new cement line of 7 mn tonnes per annum. This includes a 4 MnTPA clinkerisation unit, a 3 MnTPA cement grinding unit at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and two split grinding units of 2 MnTPA each in Rajasthan and Punjab. The total investment is estimated at Rs 4,805 crore.

PNC Infratech: Receives Letter of Award from NHPC for setting up a 300 MW solar power project at Rs 3.13/kWh consideration.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Venkat Ramaswamy to resign from EAAA India Alternatives effective 30 September due to personal reasons, but will continue on the board. Current chairman Rashesh Shah of the EAAA Board will assume the role of executive chair.

PVR Inox: Opens an 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall in Bengaluru.

Zee Entertainment: Approves investment of up to Rs 50 crore in the optionally convertible debentures of arm ZBullet Enterprises and up to Rs 40 crore in the OCDs of arm Advance Media Distribution.

Fine Organic: Invests Rs 65 crore in its arm by subscribing to 6.5 crore preference shares.

Vodafone Idea: Names Abhijit Kishore as CEO for a three-year term effective Aug. 19.

EMS: Receives orders worth Rs 104 crore from UP Jal Nigam for engineering, design and supply of materials.

TVS Srichakra: Arm invests Rs 6 crore by subscribing to 2.14 lakh equity shares of TVS Sensing Solution Private Ltd.

PVR Inox: Opens a new 10-screen megaplex at Sky City Mall in Borivali East, Mumbai. This increases its network to 1,755 screens across 354 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

EaseMyTrip: Board approves three acquisitions to strengthen strategic presence.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Collaborates with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a limited-run electric SUV, the BE 6 Batman Edition, with deliveries to begin on International Batman Day, 20 September 2025.

Medplus Health: Arm receives suspension order for a drug licence at one of its stores in Maharashtra.

Roto Pumps: Company considering acquisition of a 25% stake in a step-down arm by its subsidiary Roto Overseas Pte.

Valor Estate: Re-appoints Vinod K. Goenka as Managing Director.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Approves transfer of consumer care business to wholly-owned subsidiary Glenmark Consumer Care Ltd.