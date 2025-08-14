Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 14

Shilpa Medicare: The company has approved the issue of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio.

Wipro: The company and Google Cloud are partnering to launch agentic AI solutions.

HEG: The company has entered a pact with the Central Road Research Institute to revolutionise Indian infrastructure with graphene-enhanced pavements.

Refex Industries: The company has secured an order worth Rs 47 crore for the transportation of pond ash from Maharashtra-based company.

Firstsource Solutions: The company is partnering with Guidehealth to accelerate AI-enabled value-based care innovation for health plans.

Jain Irrigation: The company has received an order worth Rs 135 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution for 5,438 solar water pumps.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Nagpur, bringing the total number of its stores to 428.

IRCTC: The company has approved the initiation of winding-up proceedings against its joint venture company, Royale Indian Rail Tours.

Zydus Lifesciences: The companies Ahmedabad facility received zero observations from the US FDA after an inspection, US FDA Conducted Inspection at Ahmedabad Facility from Aug. 11-13, The company has received four observations from the US FDA following an inspection of its Himachal Pradesh manufacturing plant from Aug. 4-13.

Samhi Hotels: The company has entered a pact to transfer the business undertaking of Hotel Caspia for Rs 65 crore.

RVNL: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System.

L&T Finance: The company has allotted 25,000 Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.

HDFC Bank: The bank has received RBI approval to use its share premium account for the issuance of bonus shares.

Infosys : The company has announced a joint venture with Australia's Telstra for AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions.

Medplus Health: The company has received one suspension order for a drug license for a store in Andhra Pradesh.

Shriram Finance : The company’s arm has not received RBI approval for a primary dealer business license.

Muthoot Finance: The company has approved an additional equity infusion of Rs 200 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot HomeFin and Rs 500 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot Money.

ICICI Bank: The bank has partially reversed its minimum average balance requirements for new customers. Urban customers are now required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 15,000, reduced from Rs 50,000, while semi-urban customers must maintain Rs 7,500, reduced from Rs 10,000.

CDSL: The company has received a No Objection Certificate from SEBI to set up a separate business unit of CDSL Ventures.

Prism Johnson: The company has signed a cement supply pact with Jabalpur Cement Industries, which will expand its capacity in Madhya Pradesh from 1.08 million tonnes per annum to 1.38 MTPA by September 2025.