Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 12

Adani Enterprises: The company’s arm has executed a pact to acquire 100% stake in Indamer Technics, while Adani Defence & Aerospace has partnered with Prime Aero to expand its aviation MRO footprint.

Infosys: The company has implemented the nCino platform for ABN AMRO to transform the bank's lending process.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: A robbery has occurred at the ESAF Small Finance Bank branch in Sihora, Jabalpur, where gold and valuables worth Rs 14 crore were stolen. The bank has stated that the loss is fully insured, and the incident will have no impact on its operations.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company has approved a scheme of amalgamation to merge its arm Nerofix Private Ltd., with the parent company.

Wipro: The company has successfully completed an ERP system transformation for AusNet & Co. by implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Jaykay Enterprises: The company’s arm has received a letter of intent worth Rs 95 crore from BrahMos Aerospace Private and a letter of intent worth Rs 15.9 crore from Bharat Dynamics.

Astral: The company is set to acquire an 80% stake in Nexelon Chem for Rs 120 crore.

Thomas Cook: The company has opened its first outlet in Davangere, Karnataka, to tap into the state's expanding travel market, increasing consumer access to 19 locations in the state.

Insecticides India: The company is in a pact with Corteva Agriscience to launch the insecticide ‘SPARCLE’.

Lloyds Enterprises: The company has approved the issue of 25 crore shares worth Rs 992 crore on a rights basis at Rs 39 per share.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank has partnered with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to expand its non-life insurance offerings.

Intellect Design: The company has launched its Purple Fabric platform in the US, which it describes as the world's first open business impact AI platform.

Indian Overseas Bank: The Bank has reduced its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenures and its base rate by 20 basis points to 9.8%, with both changes becoming effective from Aug. 15.

Craftsman Automation: The company has commenced commercial operations at its new plant in Faridabad.

SEAMEC: The company secured a Rs 61.13 crore vessel charter contract with A.D. Engineers & Contractors LLP for its vessel SEAMEC III.

Capital India Finance: The company has divested its entire stake in Capital India Home Loans to Weaver Services for Rs 266.5 crore.

Ceigall India: The company has been identified as the lowest bidder for a Rs 225 crore project for the development of a Bulk Drug Park.

Bank of Baroda: The bank has cut MCLR across tenures.

Refex Industries: The company has increased its stake in its subsidiary, VRPL, by 8.5% through an infusion of capital.

Pfizer: The company has launched its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India.

Lodha Developers: The company has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures and has increased its fundraising limit from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

Medplus Health Services: The company has reported that its subsidiary has received a suspension order for a drug license for one of its stores in Karnataka.

Federal-Mogul Goetze: Amit Mittal has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Manish Chadha and Gangasagar Neminath Hemade has been named the new Chief Executive Officer.

Indian Hotels: The company to acquire 51% stake for Rs 110 crore in ANK Hotels and 51% Stake for Rs 94 crore in Pride Hospitality

Karur Vysya Bank: The Bank has opened a new branch at Lingam Nagar in Trichy.

Insolation Energy: The company has incorporated a step-down arm, ENS Green Infra.

Greenply Industries: The company’s arm has temporarily shut down manufacturing operations at its MDF plant in Gujarat.

Tilaknagar industries: The company will expand its Prag Distillery, from 6 lakh to 36 lakh cases per year with a capital expenditure of Rs 25 crore.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: The company has acquired 76% stake in Pratiksha Women & Child Care Hospital for Rs 126 crore and 100% of its Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares for Rs 41.04 crore.

AFCOM Holdings: The company has uplifted the highest-ever volume of transshipment cargo at Velana International Airport.