Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 11

The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red, closing with losses after a day of gains. The NSE Nifty 50 declined as much as 1.05% during the day. The market clocked in the longest weekly losing streak in over five years.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 232 points, or 0.95% lower at 24,363 and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 765 points, or 0.95% lower at 79,857.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian shares on Friday after 14 sessions of selling and bought stocks worth approximately Rs 7,437.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.