Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 26

Wall Street was rattled by data that showed exactly what stock traders did not want to hear: a significant slowdown in the world’s largest economy and persistent inflation pressures, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.32% and 1.56%, respectively, as of 11:24 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.56%.

Brent crude was trading 0.56% lower at $87.53 a barrel. Gold rose 0.59% to $2,329.86 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices gained for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 closing above 22,500, led by nearly 4% gains in PSU banks.

The Nifty ended 0.75%, or 167.95 points, higher at 22,570.35, while the Sensex gained 0.66%, or 486.50 points, to close at 74,339.44.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,823.33 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,167.56 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar.