Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 24

A rally in tech heavyweights lifted the broader US stock market, with the group’s high-stakes earnings seen by Wall Street investors as a major test of the bull run in equities, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.11% and 1.49% respectively as on 12:33 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.64%.

Brent crude was trading 1.18% higher at $88.03 a barrel. Gold fell 0.07% to $2,325.69 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices ended a little higher on Tuesday as shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. led the gains, but the upside was limited due to losses in Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.60 points or 0.14%, up at 22,368.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 89.83 points or 0.12%, higher at 73,738.45.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 3,044.54 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,918.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 3 paise to close at 83.34 against the U.S. dollar.