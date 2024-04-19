Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 19

Benchmarks in Japan declined after data showed the country's inflation rose less than expected, which weighed on investors' expectation of a rate hike in near term.

Japan's CPI came at 2.7% on year in March, just below 2.8% forecasted by economists in a Bloomberg's survey. Traders expect the Bank of Japan to hold rate steady in the upcoming week, and hike in October, Bloomberg reported.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 744.80 points or 1.96% lower at 37,334.90 as of 06:34 a.m.

Markets in Australia, South Korea were trading in loss, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street after Treasury yields rose.

The KOSPI was trading 40.36 points or 1.53% lower at 2,594.34, and the S&P ASX 200 was 76.60 points or 1.00% down at 7,565.50 as of 06:36 a.m.

US Treasury yields edged higher after solid economic data spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.22% and 0.52%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.06%.

Brent crude was trading 0.20% lower at $86.91 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.02% to $2,379.57 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 76.5 points lower or 0.35% down 21,948.50 as of 06:36 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices erased intraday gains to extend their losing streak to the fourth session on Thursday as Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

The benchmarks have now recorded the longest losing streak since Oct. 26. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 152.05 points, or 0.69%, lower at 21,995.85 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 454.69 points, or 0.62%, lower at 72,488.99.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,260.3 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,285.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed at a new low of Rs 83.543 against the greenback.