Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 16

Benchmarks across Asia-Pacific region were trading lower for second session in a row Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders are awaiting a slew of economic data from China, including GDP, retail sales.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 675.92 points or 1.72% lower at 38,556.88, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 95.80 points or 1.24% down at 7,656.70 as of 06:27 a.m.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 1.20% and 1.79% lower, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.65%.

U.S. Treasuries sold off on Monday as solid retail sales spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates, with traders also getting ready for a flurry of bank debt sales, reported Bloomberg.

Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $90.61 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.07% at $2,385.02 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 16.5 points lower or 0.07% down at 22,233.50 as of 06:31 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices fell for the second straight session to their lowest close in April, as investors sold riskier assets due to uncertainty over the Middle East and caution over quarterly earnings.

The Nifty closed 241.55 points, or 1.07%, lower at 22,277.85, and the Sensex fell 845.12 points, or 1.14%, to end at 73,399.78.

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Monday for the second consecutive day.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,268 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,762.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to close at 83.45 against the U.S. dollar.