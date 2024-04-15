Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 16
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Benchmarks across Asia-Pacific region were trading lower for second session in a row Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders are awaiting a slew of economic data from China, including GDP, retail sales.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 675.92 points or 1.72% lower at 38,556.88, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 95.80 points or 1.24% down at 7,656.70 as of 06:27 a.m.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 1.20% and 1.79% lower, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.65%.
U.S. Treasuries sold off on Monday as solid retail sales spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates, with traders also getting ready for a flurry of bank debt sales, reported Bloomberg.
Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $90.61 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.07% at $2,385.02 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 16.5 points lower or 0.07% down at 22,233.50 as of 06:31 a.m.
India's benchmark equity indices fell for the second straight session to their lowest close in April, as investors sold riskier assets due to uncertainty over the Middle East and caution over quarterly earnings.
The Nifty closed 241.55 points, or 1.07%, lower at 22,277.85, and the Sensex fell 845.12 points, or 1.14%, to end at 73,399.78.
Overseas investors remained net sellers on Monday for the second consecutive day.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,268 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,762.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Earnings in Focus
Crisil
Stocks to Watch
Jio Financial Services: The company announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock and BlackRock Advisors Singapore to undertake wealth management business in India. It will also incorporate a wealth management company and a brokerage company in India.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company’s transmission and smart metering business saw system availability of 99.6% in Q4 and added 174 ckms to the operational network during the quarter. The company’s distribution loss remained low at 5.09% in Q4 and maintained a supply reliability of more than 99.9%.
TCS: The company announced a new delivery centre in Brazil to transform their technology, with a focus on strategic areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cognitive business operations.
JSW Infra: The company approved the re-appointment of Arun Maheshwari as CEO for three years, effective April 18.
Cipla: The company will acquire the cosmetics and personal care business undertaking of Ivia Beaute for Rs 130 crore.
Allcargo Terminals: The company’s March CFS volume of 54.7 ‘000 TEUs is up 1% YoY and up 8% month-on-month.
Gujarat Gas: The company signed a non-binding MoU to broaden the scope and accessibility of energy solutions for consumers. The alliance between two major players in the energy sector is set to deliver an extensive range of products and services throughout GGL’s authorised areas.
Manappuram Finance: The company will consider a $500 million fund-raising proposal on April 19.
General Insurance Corporation: The company approved the appointment of V. Balkrishna as CFO effective May 1.
Thomas Cook: The leading omnichannel forex service opened a counter at its franchise outlet in Delhi-NCR. This expands the company’s forex network in Delhi-NCR to 12 locations: 11 branches and 1 airport outlet.
Sula Vineyards: The company has acquired N D Wines, now holding 100% of its equity share capital, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
Insolation Energy: The company’s unit bagged purchase orders worth Rs 55.71 crore to supply solar PV modules.
Swan Energy: The company completed the reconstitution of equity shareholdings of Reliance Naval and Engineering (RNEL) as per the NCLT Order.
Life Insurance Corporation: The company increases its stake in Hindustan Unilever to 5.01% from 4.99%.
Brigade Enterprises: The company approved the appointment of Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO and KMP of the company, effective April 18.
Gokul Agro Resources: The company’s unit entered into an agreement with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the oil palm development programme in Andhra Pradesh.
Bulk Deal
VST Industries: Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 2.33 lakh shares (1.51%) at Rs 3689.96 apiece, while HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 3.3 lakh shares (2.14%) at Rs 3,690 apiece.
Eureka Forbes: NORTH STAR OPPORTUNITIES FUND bought 10 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 468 apiece.
Agro Tech Foods: Ohm Enterprises bought 1.55 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 709.98 apiece.
Capacite Infraproject: Valiant Mauritius Partners bought 5.71 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 306.42 apiece.
Marksans Pharma: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought 66 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 158 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Hindustan Zinc, Ramco Systems.
Ex/record AGM: Crisil.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Ramky Infrastructure, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures down by 1.05% to 22,357.3 at a premium of 84.8 points.
Nifty April futures open interest up by 6.8%.
Nifty Bank April futures down by 1.82% to 47,851.15 at a premium of 77.9 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 5.3%.
Nifty Options April 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,700 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options April 16 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Metropolis, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to close at 83.45 against the U.S. Dollar.
