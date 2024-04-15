Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 15

Markets in Asia-Pacific region fell in early trade Monday on risk off sentiment as geopolitical tension heightened after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 654.04 points or 1.65% lower at 38,869.51, and the KOSPI was trading 28.47 points or 1.06% down at 2,653.35 as of 06:28 a.m.

Amid risks such a geopolitical conflicts, investors pull out their money from risk assets, and shift it to safe haven assets like dollar, US Treasuries, and Gold.

The global financial world was roiled by a flare-up in geopolitical risks that sent U.S. stocks sliding—while spurring a flight to the safest corners of the market from bonds to gold and the dollar. Oil rallied, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.46% and 1.62%, respectively, as on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.24%.

Brent crude was trading 0.05% higher at $90.50 a barrel. Gold gained 0.37% to trade at $2,353.13 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.5 points up at 22,450.00 as of 06:31 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices erased earlier losses to close little changed on Friday, led by gains in rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India kept the rate unchanged at policy. This helped the indices clock their third weekly gain.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 10.85 points, or 0.048%, higher at 22,525.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 20.59 points, or 0.028%, to end at 74,248.22.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 8,027 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,341.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 23 paise to close at Rs 83.42 against the US dollar.