Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 1

A stellar quarter for U.S. stocks is ending with a sense of caution, with traders gearing up for key inflation data after the latest Fedspeak reinforced bets policymakers will be in no rush to cut interest rates, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index rose by 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, respectively, as on 1:08 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.04%.

Brent crude was trading 1.50% higher at $87.38 a barrel. Gold was up by 1.24% at $2,222.05 an ounce.