Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 6

Asian indices were mixed in early trade with South Korea's Kospi trading more than 1.3% lower at 6:37 a.m., while Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX 200 were flat.

Trading in Hong Kong will be shut on Friday as the country is battered by Super Typhoon Yagi.

US stocks faltered as Wall Street's anxiety intensified just hours before the eagerly awaited US jobs report. S&P 500 ended 0.30% lower at 5,503.41, extending its decline into a third consecutive day despite some gains among major tech stocks. The Dow Jones ended 0.54% lower at 40,755.75. However, Nasdaq Composite ended 0.25% higher at 17,127.66.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields remained relatively stable, with traders anticipating more than 100 basis points in Federal Reserve rate cuts for 2024, suggesting a substantial reduction may be on the horizon before the year ends.

GIFT Nifty was at 25,136.50, down by 63 points, or 0.25% as of 06:38 a.m.

Brent crude was trading 0.12% higher at $72.78 a barrel as of 6:30 a.m. and gold was flat at $2,516.03 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 extended fall for the second day to end 53.60 points or 0.21% lower at 25,145.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined for the third straight session to settle 151.48 points or 0.18% down at 82,201.16.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 975.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive day and purchased equities worth Rs 97.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed at a record closing low of 83.98 against the US dollar.