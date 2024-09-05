Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 5

In Asia, while South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX 200 were trading 1.28% and 0.45% higher at 6:41 a.m., Japan's Nikkei was 0.6% lower.

Indices in Japan fell after the release of Japan’s July wage data, which rose at rose 3.6% year-on-year, as against 4.5% in June.

Indices in the US kicked off Wednesday's session in the red; however, they recovered later in the day to end mixed as July job openings reinforced hopes of a September rate cut.

The GIFT Nifty was at 25,362.00, up by 14 points or 0.06% as of 6:43 a.m.

Job openings for the month of July in the country fell to 7.67 million against the estimated 8.1 million, the lowest since the start of 2021.

S&P 500 ended 0.16% down, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% at close.

Brent crude was trading 0.25% higher at $72.88 a barrel as of 06:45 a.m. Gold remained flat at $2,496.08 an ounce.