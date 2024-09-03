Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 3
US markets were closed on Monday on account of Labour Day.
The benchmark stock indices recorded their best closing on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 extending gains for the 13th consecutive session—its longest run in decades—and the S&P BSE Sensex rising for the 10th consecutive session.
The Nifty closed 42.80 points or 0.17%, higher at 25,278.70, and the Sensex closed 194.07 points or 0.24%, up at 82,559.84.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1735.5 crore while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one day of selling and offloaded equities worth Rs 356.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.92 against the US dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security approved a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore under the Buy (Indian) category.
Vedanta: The company approved a third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share, totalling a payout of Rs 7,821 crore.
Kaynes Technology: Cabinet-approved proposal for a new manufacturing plant with a capacity of 6.3 million chips per day. The total cost of the project is Rs 3,300 crore.
NMDC: The company received a penalty order of Rs 1,620 crore for alleged transport of iron ore without a Railway Transit Pass. The company also reported a 10% decrease in total production to 3.07 MT and an 11.3% drop in total sales to 3.14 MT in August 2024.
Welspun Corp: The board approved a $100 million investment by its subsidiary, Welspun Pipes, for upgrading HFIW pipe manufacturing capabilities in the USA.
Maruti Suzuki: The company reported a 2% increase in total production in August, reaching 1.69 lakh units year over year.
Hindustan Composites: The company will purchase 150,000 Swiggy shares for Rs 5 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed a licensing agreement for an 80-room hotel in Gir.
Tata Motors: The automaker received a penalty order of Rs 2 crore from the Assistant Commissioner, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The penalty is not expected to have a material financial impact.
Adani Green Energy: The company approved the execution of binding documents, including a joint venture agreement with ARE64L and TotalEnergies Renewables. TotalEnergies will invest an additional $444 million to form a 50:50 JV with Adani Green. The new JV will manage a 1,150 MWac portfolio, including both operational and under-construction solar assets.
HDFC Bank: The bank was fined with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh by Assistant Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Madhya Pradesh and a penalty of Rs. 7 lakh has been imposed on the bank by State Tax Officer, Gujarat.
JSW Steel: The company has received a GST intimation for the period of April 2019-March 2020. The tax demand was at Rs 11.42 crore, with an interest of Rs 18.45 crore and a penalty of Rs 1.79 crore.
Pidilite Industries: The company received a penalty order of Rs 44.31 crore from the Joint Commissioner, Corporate Circle, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company expects a favourable outcome on appeal with no material financial impact.
Dabur India: The company received a demand order for ₹95.97 lakh.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Crompton transforms Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road by providing lighting solutions with its high-performance LED street lights.
Gensol Engineering: The company with Matrix Gas & Renewables became the lowest bidder for a green hydrogen project worth Rs 164 crore.
Sterlite Technologies: The company has settled its Singapore dispute with Data Management Centre for $467,400.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company: The company set Sept. 13 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.
Shriram Finance: The board approved a fund raise through debt securities via private placement. The issue size is Rs 500 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs 1,500 crore.
Elpro International: The company acquired equity shares in Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
Matrimony.com: The company will consider a buyback proposal on Sept. 5.
IEX: The company's arm enters into an issuer agreement with the International Tracking Standard Foundation. The agreement authorises ICX to act as a local issuer of international renewable energy certificates in the Indian market.
Shipping Corporation of India: The company's arm gets government approval for establishment of unit at GIFT SEZ in Gujarat.
G R Infraprojects: The company will sell Aligarh Kanpur Highway to Bharat Highways InvIT and acquire Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission from REC's unit for its Karnataka project.
ICICI Bank: The bank clarified on media reports of alleged payment of salary by ICICI Group to Madhabi Puri Buch. The bank said that no salary or ESPOs were given to Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than retiral benefits.
IPO Offering
Baazar Style Retail: The public issue was subscribed 4.64 times on day two. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (11.62 times), retail investors (3.75 times), and institutional investors (0.84 times).
Gala Precision Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 10.84 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (20.72 times), retail investors (12.17 times), and institutional investors (0.86 times).
Block Deals
HDFC Bank: Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 10.2 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 1,636.9 apiece.
Trent: Siddhartha Yog bought 10.09 lakh shares (0.28%) at Rs 7,115 apiece and Dodona Holdings Limited sold 10.09 lakh shares (0.28%) at Rs 7,115 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Albula Investment Fund Ltd bought 47.2 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 122.85 apiece and LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 47.2 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 122.85 apiece.
Globus Spirits: Elpro International Limited bought 1.79 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 1,112.88 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure: Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited bought 74.91 lakh shares (1.24%) at Rs 134.16 apiece.
TCNS Clothing: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund bought 6.24 lakh shares (0.98%) at Rs 576.14 apiece, while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte sold 3.37 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 574.64 apiece.
Insider Trades
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius Limited sold 40,000 shares on Aug. 29.
Nirlon: Promoter Shital Trading & Interiors Pvt. Ltd. sold 5,000 shares on Aug. 30.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Aarti Devesh Sahney sold 78,000 shares on Aug. 28 and Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri bought 25,120 shares on Aug. 28, 7,995 shares on Aug. 30, 4,491 shares on Aug. 29 and 2,238 shares on Aug. 27.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Promoter Savita Surendra Pai sold 19,645 shares on Aug. 30.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S. Narayan sold 5,455 shares on Sept. 2.
Pledge Share Details
HLV: Promoter Universal Hotels & Resorts Private Limited created a pledge for 3 crore shares on Aug. 29.
Navin Fluorine International: Promoter Mafatlal Impex Private Limited revoked a pledge for 3 lakh shares on Aug. 22.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record dividend: Vinati Organics, Karnataka Bank, Ion Exchange (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Ganesha Ecosphere.
Ex/record buyback: Nucleus Software Exports.
Ex/record AGM: Alok Industries, Borosil Scientific, DB Corp., Jai Corp., JK Paper, Manorama, Sanghvi Movers, Schneider.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures down by 0.15% to 25,340.45 at a premium of 61.75 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 7.23%.
Nifty Bank September futures down by 0.05% to 51,650.7 at a premium of 211.15 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest up by 0.06%.
Nifty Options Sept. 5 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 25,000.
Bank Nifty Options Sept. 4 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 59,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper.
