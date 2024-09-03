Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 3

US markets were closed on Monday on account of Labour Day.

The benchmark stock indices recorded their best closing on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 extending gains for the 13th consecutive session—its longest run in decades—and the S&P BSE Sensex rising for the 10th consecutive session.

The Nifty closed 42.80 points or 0.17%, higher at 25,278.70, and the Sensex closed 194.07 points or 0.24%, up at 82,559.84.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1735.5 crore while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one day of selling and offloaded equities worth Rs 356.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.92 against the US dollar.