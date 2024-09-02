Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 2

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday after data from China showed factory activity slowed in the economy despite government's recent efforts. Most countries in Asia Pacific conduct substantial business with the world's second largest economy.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 292.56 points, or 0.76%, higher at 38,940.31. The S&P ASX 200 and the KOSPI were trading 0.39% and 0.23% lower, respectively, as of 06:30 a.m.

A rally in US stocks faded at the end of a turbulent month on Wall Street as equities experienced only modest movements on Friday. Despite the volatility in global markets, August is concluding on a relatively calm note.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average ended 1.01% and 0.55% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite index settled 0.75% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.39% lower at $76.63 a barrel. Gold fell 0.03% to $2,502.71 an ounce as of 06:35 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% or 15.50 points lower at 25416.00 as of 06:37 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday, with the Nifty 50 extending gains for the 12th consecutive session, marking the best rally since its launch in 1996. Sensex rose for the ninth consecutive session.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.40%, or 100.55 points, higher at 25,252.50, and the Sensex closed 0.28%, or 231.16 points, up at 82,365.77. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new record high of 25,263.20 and the Sensex touched a fresh lifetime high of 82,637.03.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second successive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 5,318.1 crore, while domestic investors turned net sellers after two days of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 3,198.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.87 against the US dollar.