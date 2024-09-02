Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 2
Most markets in Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday after data from China showed factory activity slowed in the economy despite government's recent efforts. Most countries in Asia Pacific conduct substantial business with the world's second largest economy.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 292.56 points, or 0.76%, higher at 38,940.31. The S&P ASX 200 and the KOSPI were trading 0.39% and 0.23% lower, respectively, as of 06:30 a.m.
A rally in US stocks faded at the end of a turbulent month on Wall Street as equities experienced only modest movements on Friday. Despite the volatility in global markets, August is concluding on a relatively calm note.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average ended 1.01% and 0.55% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite index settled 0.75% higher.
Brent crude was trading 0.39% lower at $76.63 a barrel. Gold fell 0.03% to $2,502.71 an ounce as of 06:35 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% or 15.50 points lower at 25416.00 as of 06:37 a.m.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday, with the Nifty 50 extending gains for the 12th consecutive session, marking the best rally since its launch in 1996. Sensex rose for the ninth consecutive session.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.40%, or 100.55 points, higher at 25,252.50, and the Sensex closed 0.28%, or 231.16 points, up at 82,365.77. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new record high of 25,263.20 and the Sensex touched a fresh lifetime high of 82,637.03.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second successive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 5,318.1 crore, while domestic investors turned net sellers after two days of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 3,198.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.87 against the US dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Gujarat State Petroleum Corp., Gujarat Gas, Gujarat State Petronet: Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. announced on Friday a restructuring plan to simplify its corporate structure. Following the restructuring, the company will operate through two main entities: Gujarat Gas Ltd. and GSPL Transmission Ltd.
Navratna Status: Solar Energy Corp., RailTel Corp., NHPC, and SJVN received Navratna status from the Government of India.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company signed a share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy to buy Khavda IVA power transmission.
Fortis Healthcare: The company is to buy the entire 31.52% stake held by PE Investors in the arm of Agilus Diagnostics. The company will fund this acquisition via the issuance of NCDs.
Century Textiles: The company’s unit Birla Estates in a co-development pact with LGCPL Group for a 131-acre land parcel in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Canara Bank: Credit agency Moody’s assigned a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook to the issue of up to $500 million notes.
Insecticides (India): The board approved a Rs 50 crore buyback at Rs 1,000 per share. The record date is set as September 11.
HDFC Asset Management Co.: Life Insurance Corporation of India reduced its stake in HDFC AMC to 2.88% from 4.9% from July 1 to Aug. 29.
Biocon: The company received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA for the Visakhapatnam API facility and the company’s arm received US FDA approval for daptomycin injection. Daptomycin is used to treat skin infections.
Reliance Industries: The NCLT, Mumbai, approved the media merger between Viacom18 and Star India on Friday. Recently, the Competition Commission of India also sanctioned the merger.
Wipro: The company appointed Srikumar Rao as Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge effective Oct. 5.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company completed a 50% stake sale of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers to Samara Capital arm Edme Services for an upfront consideration of Rs 252 crore.
IPO Offering
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality: The public issue was subscribed to 64.26 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (136.85 times), non-institutional investors (71.23 times) and retail investors (19.79 times).
Baazar Style Retail: The public issue was subscribed to 0.72 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (0.82 times), non-institutional investors (0.47 times), and qualified institutional investors (0.7 times).
Gala Precision Engineering: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 503 to Rs 529 per share. The Rs 167.93 crore IPO issue is a combination of a of a fresh issue for Rs 135.34 crore and a rest offer for sale. The company raised 50.28 crores from anchor investors.
Block Deals
Nirlon: Albula Investment Fund Ltd sold 25.29 lakh shares (2.8%), Arial Holdings 1 sold 16.62 lakh shares (1.8%), Ares Diversified sold 15.83 lakh shares (1.75%), Resonance Opportunities Fund sold 6.28 lakh shares (0.69%), while BSREP IV FPI Two Holdings (DIFC) bought 68.45 lakh shares (7.59%) at Rs 440 apiece.
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) PTE Ltd. bought 9 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 120.85 apiece, and New Leaina Investments sold 9 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 120.85 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Kesoram Industries: SG Sundae Holdings LLC sold 19.26 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 206.74 apiece.
Dixon Technologies (India): UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 6.86 lakh shares (1.15%) at Rs 13178.47 apiece.
Globus Spirits: Chartered Finance & Leasi Ng sold 1.45 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,080.1 apiece, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 1,071.49 apiece.
Vodafone Idea: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 38.21 crore shares (0.54%) at Rs 15.67 apiece.
Bandhan Bank: UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 1.92 crore shares (1.19%) at Rs 200.27 apiece.
Oracle Financial Services Software: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 4.84 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 10,999 apiece.
Oil India: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 1.31 crore shares (1.2%) at Rs 742.12 apiece.
Prestige Estate: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 22.06 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 1,809.68 apiece.
Rail Vikas Nigam: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 1.31 crore shares (0.63%) at Rs 606.83 apiece.
Zydus Lifesciences: UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 67.01 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 1128.11 apiece.
Insider Trades
Prataap Snacks: Promoter Arvind Kumar Mehta sold 40 lakh shares on Aug 28.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India: Promoter Ariil Trust revoked a pledge 17 lakh shares on Aug. 29.
Navin Fluorine International: Promoter Vishad P. Mafatlal 1.78 Lakh shares on Aug. 30.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 6 lakh shares between Aug. 27 and 28.
Pledge Share Details
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: Promoter Yatin Sanjay Gupte created a pledge for 60 lakh shares on Aug. 30.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record dividend: Kopran, Vinati Organics, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Fineotex Chemical, Karnataka Bank.
Ex/record AGM: Allcargo Gati, Kopran,
Moved out of short-term ASM Framework: Godfrey Phillips India, Nucleus Software Exports, Ola Electric Mobility, Rane Brake Lining.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures up by 0.53% to 25,398 at a premium of 163 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 5.23%.
Nifty Bank September futures up by 0.31% to 51,663 at a premium of 282 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest down by 1.45%.
Nifty Options Sept. 5 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Sept. 4 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 59,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills.
