Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 19

Indices in the US ended with losses, even as the Federal Reserve cut the interest rate by 50 basis points. The S&P 500 ended 0.29% lower at 5,618.26. Dow Jones closed 0.25% down at 41,503.10, and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% to close at 17,573.3.

Nikkei climbed over 2% in early trade when S&P ASX 200 was trading largely flat and Kospi fell 0.5% as of 6:33 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,393.00, up by 38 points, or 0.1% at 06:44 a.m.