Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 12

The US markets slumped on Wednesday following the release of core inflation data, which defied expectations and rose during last month.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average had slumped 700 points, it recovered from the fall. The index as of 12:49 p.m. EDT was trading 296.93 points or 0.73% lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 2.41% higher at $70.86 per barrel. The gold was trading 0.03% higher at $2,517.55.

The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day gain to close lower on Wednesday, led by a drag in Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd., as the markets await US inflation data set that will be released later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.65 points or 0.49% lower at 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 398.13 points or 0.49% down at 81,523.16.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,755 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 230.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency settled flat against the US dollar at 83.97 on Wednesday.