Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 11

Asia-Pacific benchmarks declined on Wednesday before the release of US CPI data for August, which investors will parse to get a sense about the quantum of rate cuts the Federal Reserve will opt for in its policy meeting next week.

Market participants will also assess presidential debate between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 214.24 points, or 0.59 lower at 35,944.92, and the Kospi was trading 2.10 points, or 0.08% down at 2,521.33 as of 06:29 a.m.

US stocks struggled to gain traction as Wall Street's biggest banks strike cautious chord. Meanwhile, Brent oil prices fell below $70 a barrel, due to growing concerns about oversupply.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.45% and 0.84% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23% lower.

Brent crude was trading 0.55% higher at $69.57 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,516.46 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.16%, or 40 points lower at 25,073.50 as of 06:32 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices extended their rally to close higher for the second session in a row on Tuesday, led by gains in the IT sector. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 104.70 points, or 0.42% higher, at 25,041.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended higher by 361.75 points, or 0.44%, at 81,921.29.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,208.2 crore, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after six sessions and offloaded equities worth Rs 275.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency weakened by 3 paise to end at 83.98 against the US dollar.