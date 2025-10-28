Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 28

Sai Life Sciences: The company announces the groundbreaking of a new research and development centre at its Hyderabad campus; the facility is expected to double process R&D capacity and become operational by September 2026.

Vodafone Idea: The company states that the Supreme Court has permitted the government to consider its grievances on AGR-related issues; it looks forward to working closely with the DoT to resolve the matter.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company announces that its subsidiary, Vishnu International Trading FZE, is undergoing a voluntary winding-up process expected to be completed within six months.

Magellanic Cloud: The company’s arm Provigil Surveillance has received an LoA worth Rs. 3.2 crore from Southern Railway, Madurai Division, for provision of CCTV cameras

RBL Bank: The company clarified on news report titled “RBL in talks to onboard 160 million Zerodha clients” is incorrect, company routinely explores partnerships, no such event warranting disclosure has occurred and the article has no material impact on the Bank

Allcargo Logistics: The company reported September LCL volumes down 4% MoM and 6% YoY at 717’000 cm, FCL volumes flat at 53,921 TEUs, while air volumes rose 14% YoY and 1% MoM to 3,012 tonnes.

Paisalo Digital: The company to consider raising funds via non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis at its board committee meeting on Oct. 30, 2025.

Oriental Hotels: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary OHL International has allotted 63,000 equity shares of $10 each at an issue price of $28 per share as part of its ongoing acquisition process.

Sanofi India: The company appoints Deepak Arora as managing director for a term of three years, while Rachid Ayari steps down as interim managing director.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerges as the lowest bidder from North Eastern Railway for a construction order worth Rs. 165.5 crore.

Havells India: The company appoints Pankaj Mohan Arora as executive president – finance.

SRF: The Company announces the resignation of Rahul Jain as chief financial officer, effective Dec. 12.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company states that India Debt Resolution, acting on behalf of NARCL, has demanded repayment of dues under a corporate guarantee; the matter remains sub judice.

Mahindra Logistics: The company approves an investment of up to Rs. 50 crore in its subsidiary, MLL Express Services.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company receives a Certificate of Suitability from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare for its API product ‘Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate’.

KNR Constructions: The company receives a provisional certificate of completion for its six-laning project in Kerala

Shilpa Medicare: The company enters into an agreement with Ash Ingredients Inc. and Varcatalyst LLP to sell its 31% stake in Sravathi Advance Process Technologies for Rs. 49.6 crore.

HPCL: The company sourced 54.6 MT of crude oil from the B-80 Mumbai Offshore Oilfield of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. for processing at its Mumbai refinery

NIIT: The company and its amalgamating entities have completed submission of the amalgamation application with NCLT; the board had earlier approved the merger of NIIT Institute and RPS Consulting on Oct. 9.

EPACK Prefab: The company secures three orders worth Rs. 140 crore from JK Cement, Technical Associates Transformers, and CG Power.

ITC: The company’s board to meet on Oct. 30 to consider voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Dilip Buildcon: The company is declared as the L-1 bidder for an order worth Rs. 879.3 crore from the National Highways Authority of India in Tamil Nadu.

Gulshan Polyols: The company announces that its subsidiary, Gulshan Overseas-FZCO, has been de-registered as it had not commenced any business or operations since incorporation.

Tata Chemicals: The company’s arm Tata Chemicals Magadi wins Rs. 783 crore Kenya land revenue case.

Zydus Wellness: The company appoints Manish Lal as Head of Global Demand & Supply Organisation.

Panorama Studios: The company to commence production of an upcoming Malayalam psychological supernatural thriller.

Blue Dart Express: The company says its investors website is in migration phase from Prime Database to new vendor Euroland IR.

Infibeam Avenues: The company’s arm IA Fintech receives IFSCA approval to act as Payment Service Provider in GIFT-IFSC.

Samhi Hotels: The company’s arm receives communication from MIDC confirming extension of development period for project land in Navi Mumbai.

Inox Green Energy: The company allots 49 lakh shares at Rs. 145 per share to non-promoter warrant holder

Hexaware Technologies: The company denies all allegations in the lawsuit filed by Natsoft, calling the claims meritless. It believes it will be vindicated on all counts and does not expect any material financial or operational impact.

NTPC Green: The company enters into a pact with Paradip Port Authority to explore collaboration in green hydrogen.

IDFC First Bank: The company approves allotment of 43.71 crore shares to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC through conversion of CCPS issued at Rs. 60 apiece, aggregating to nearly Rs. 2,623 crore.

Everest Industries: The company receives environmental clearance amendment for sale of land at Podanur for a total consideration of Rs. 133.86 crore, payable in tranches.