Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct. 27

Crompton Greaves: The company secures an order worth Rs 445 crore to set up a solar rooftop system in Andhra Pradesh for 40,000 homes.

Crizac: The company enters into definitive agreements to acquire a controlling stake in StudiesPlanet.com.

Shalby: The company announces the resignation of Amit Pathak as Chief Financial Officer.

RCF: The company receives approval from the Department of Fertilisers to transfer 7,104 sq. metres of land to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Coforge: The company approves voluntary winding up of its subsidiaries, Coforge SF, UK, and Coforge DPA, UK.

Bharat Rasayan: The company’s board recommends a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1.

PTC Industries: The company secures an order from GTRE and DRDO to manufacture single crystal ‘ready-to-fit’ turbine blades.

Hindalco: The company announces that its Hot Mill is expected to restart by the end of December 2025 following a fire incident, with a subsequent 4–6 week ramp-up period. The company also enters into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in EMIL Mines & Mineral Resources. The acquisition is to be completed on or before November 30.

Puravankara: The company’s subsidiary secures an order worth Rs 211.5 crore for construction of core and shell with finishing works for a residential project.

Nuvoco Vistas: The company announces discontinuation of income tax proceedings for fiscal year 2020-21 by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax.

Dr Lal Path Labs: The company’s board to meet on Oct. 31 to consider issuance of bonus shares.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company appoints Parag Rao as Growth Leader for Financial Services.

RailTel Corporation: The company announces cancellation of a Rs 210 crore work order by the Bihar Education Project Council due to unavoidable reasons.

IOL Chemicals: The company incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary named IOL Pharmaxis UK.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company allots 36,000 non-convertible debentures worth Rs 360 crore on a private placement basis.

General Insurance Corporation: The company announces the appointment of Hitesh Ramesh Chandra Joshi as chairman and managing director for a tenure of three months by the Ministry of Finance.

Container Corporation of India: The company signs two strategic MoUs with Adani Cement.

Neogen Chemicals: The company appoints Anurag Surana as Non-Executive Chairman and Sanjay Mehta as Chairman of its subsidiary, Neogen Ionics.

Waaree Energies: The company secures orders to supply 220 MW, 210 MW, and 140 MW solar modules. In addition, its subsidiary received an additional order to supply 122 MW solar modules.

Vikram Engineering: The company secures an order worth Rs 354 crore for the development of a solar PV power project in Maharashtra.

ARSS Infra: The company secures multiple orders aggregating to Rs 430 crore from Shivam Condev.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company receives approval from Health Canada for its generic Mesalamine suppositories, used to treat mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company announced that CIT(A) has partly allowed its appeal, granting relief of Rs. 1,102.91 crore. It will contest the remaining disputed tax of Rs 91.16 crore before the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Thirumalai Chemicals: The company reschedules its board meeting to Oct. 29 to consider the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company opens new branches in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Supreme Industries: The company announces the resignation of Saurov Ghosh as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Bharat Wire Ropes: The company announces that Lloyds Metals has acquired CCPS from promoters, 9,895 units from Union Bank and 4,674 from Central Bank, through an off-market transaction. Ther will be no change in the company’s paid-up capital.

IRCON International: The company, in joint venture with Finolex J-Power Systems, secures an order worth Rs 168 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity body.

Muthoot Microfin: The company’s board to meet on Oct. 29 to consider raising funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Reliance Industries: The company affirms confidence in its time-tested, diversified crude sourcing strategy, ensuring stability and reliability of refining operations; notes EU, UK, and US restrictions on Russian oil imports and confirms full compliance with government guidance while assessing implications of new compliance requirements.

EPACK Prefab: The company secures an order worth Rs 130 crore from Avaada Ventures for setting up a glass factory in Nagpur.

Reliance Intelligence / REIL: Reliance Intelligence Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd. on Oct. 24, 2025. Reliance Intelligence will invest Rs 2 crore towards initial subscription of 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. REIL will be a joint venture with Facebook Overseas, Inc., a subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc., focused on enterprise AI services. Reliance Intelligence will hold 70% and Facebook 30%. Both parties have committed an initial investment of approximately Rs 855 crore. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required.

LIC: Issues clarification denying false reports by the Washington Post. Affirms that all investments were made with integrity and due diligence, and decisions are taken independently as per board-approved policies.

Reliance Communications: Loan account classified as ‘fraud’ by Bank of Maharashtra. RBI Master Directions consequences to follow, including filing of police or CBI complaint. 66th Meeting of Committee of Creditors scheduled for Oct. 27, 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility: Board approves raising funds up to Rs 1,500 crore via equity and other means.

GPT Infraprojects: Receives Rs 195 crore order from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent De San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

HUDCO: Enters pact with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to explore and finance infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Subros: Receives Rs 27 crore order from Indian Railways, Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi.

NCC: Gets Letter of Acceptance for Rs 6,828.94 crore project from Central Coalfields for extraction in Jharkhand.

JK Cement: Commissions 1.00 MnTPA cement grinding facility at JK Cement Works, Prayagraj. Installed capacity at Prayagraj now 3.00 MTPA. Overall grey cement production capacity stands at 26.26 MTPA.

PNC Infratech: Appoints Ashish Jain as Executive Director effective immediately. He previously served as Deputy Director.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: RBI approves revision of fixed remuneration payable to managing director and cheif executive officer for fiscal 2026.

BHEL: Files two petitions against arbitration award worth Rs 201 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Re-appoints C S Rajan as Part-Time Chairman from Jan. 1, 2026 to Oct. 21, 2027.

MedPlus Health Services: Drug licenses of two stores in Karnataka and Telangana temporarily suspended.

Sammaan Capital: To hold Extraordinary General Meeting on Oct. 29 via video conferencing.

DOMS Industries: Receives order worth Rs 35.5 lakh from Kashmir Tax Department for transporting goods with inadequate documents.

Bikaji Foods: Additional subscription of shares amounting to $150,000 in Bikaji Foods International USA Corp.

Global Health: Receives letter from Assam Industrial Development Corporation allotting 3.5 acres of land on 60-year lease.

NTPC: Arm Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam successfully completes trial operations. Included in NTPC Group’s installed capacity, now totaling 84,849 MW.

TCS: Marks & Spencer cancels IT service contract worth $1 billion. Company had lost £300 million in April due to cyberattack.

JSW Energy: Plans to operationalize 5 GWh battery assembly unit in Pune in Q3.

JBM Auto & Olectra Greentech: CESL to open tender for 10,900 e-buses next month.

Zydus Lifesciences: Arm Zydus MedTech France increases stake in Surgical SA, France from 86% to 100%.

Cohance Lifesciences: Receives Official Action Indicated report from USFDA for FDF Unit 1 in Hyderabad.

ONGC / OVL: OVL seeks legal advice after US sanctions oilfield with Indian stake.