Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct. 24

The benchmark indices ended flat but closed below the crucial mark of 26,000. Nifty 50 ended 0.09% higher at 25,891.40 and Sensex closed 0.15% higher at 84,556.40 on Thursday. The Nifty rose over 0.91% during the day to 26,104.20, while the Sensex was up 1.02% to 85,290.06.

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday turned net sellers of Indian shares after four sessions of selling. FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,165.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The domestic institutional investors that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 3,893.73 crore.