"US stocks closed the week positively following encouraging economic data that strengthens expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.Approximately 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 saw gains, pushing the index back above the 5,600 level after a decline in the previous session. Technology stocks rebounded, although smaller companies continued to outperform large-cap stocks.However, banks faced challenges at the start of the earnings season, as results from Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup Inc. did not provide significant momentum for the sector.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose over 0.77% and 0.98%, respectively, as of Friday.Brent crude was trading 0.09% higher at $85.48 a barrel. Gold rose 0.82% to $2,416.30 an ounce.The Indian benchmark indices recovered from a two-day decline to end sharply higher on Friday as information technology stocks soared after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. surprised the market with its quarterly earnings.The NSE Nifty 50 closed 186.20 points or 0.77%, higher at 24,502.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 622.00 points or 0.78%, up at 80,519.34. On a weekly basis, the benchmarks have recorded the best stretch of gains in seven months.Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,022 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency strengthened by 3 paise to close at 83.53 against the US dollar..Nifty IT Rally A Temporary 'Catch-Up Trade', Say Analysts.Lupin: The US FDA inspection at the Dabhasa manufacturing facility in Gujarat ended with no observations and received an Establishment Inspection Report with the 'No Action Indicated' classification.Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical company received tentative US FDA approval for Selexipag injection.Sunteck Realty: The real estate company in its first quarter reported pre-sales at Rs 502 crore, up 30% year-on-year, and collection at Rs 342 crore, up 19% year-on-year.EMS: The company headquartered in Delhi received an LOA worth Rs 140 crore from Uttarakhand Power Corporation to supply installation services contracts for the execution of distribution infrastructure development.General Insurance Corporation of India: Radhika CS takes charge as Executive Director effective today.RVNL: The construction arm of the Ministry of Railways received a LoA from Central Railways for a Rs 133 crore project in Maharashtra.Apollo Micro Systems: The company received the Make II project from the Indian Army for the supply of a vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system.GTPL: The aerospace and defence company received the I&B Ministry's nod for providing headend-in-the-sky (HITS) services.Central Bank of India: The bank is in a co-lending partnership with Shriram Housing Finance to offer MSME loans and a co-lending partnership with Arka Fincap to offer MSME loans.Piramal Pharma: The US FDA pre-approval was inspected at the Ahmedabad facility and closed with zero observations..Sunteck Realty Presales Rose 29.7% In June Quarter.Angel One, Hatsun Agro Product, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra and Spicejet..HCL Tech Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 1.6% at Rs 28,057 crore versus Rs 28,499 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 28,028 crore)EBIT down 4.6% at Rs 4,795 crore versus Rs 5,024 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4806.4 crore)EBIT margin at 17.1% versus 17.6% (Bloomberg estimate 17%)Net profit up 6.6% at Rs 4,259 crore versus Rs 3,995 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,846.1 crore)Company declared dividend of Rs 12 per share.IREDA Q1 FY25 (YoY)Revenue up 32% at Rs 1,511 crore vs Rs 1,143 crore.Net profit up 30% at Rs 384 crore vs Rs 295 crore..HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 7%, FY25 Guidance Maintained.Hindustan Oil Exploration: Pandarinathan Elango sold 8.69 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 232.2 apiece..Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Kainaz Khurshed Daruvala created a pledge for 10 lakh shares on July 9..Price Band change from 20% to 10%: HPL Electric & Power.Price Band change from 5% to 10%: Inox Wind Energy.Ex/record Dividend: JITF Infralogistics, K.P.R. Mill, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Rane Brake Lining, Siyaram Silk Mills, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India.Ex/record AGM: K.P.R. Mill, Rane Brake Lining, Siyaram Silk Mills.Moved in short-term Framework: HPL Electric & Power, Rane Holdings.Moved out short-term Framework: D-Link (India), Gujarat Industries Power Company, Kingfa Science & Technology..EMS Bags Rs 140-Crore Contract From Uttarakhand Power Corporation.Nifty July futures up by 0.6% to 24,529 at a premium of 26.85 points.Nifty July futures open interest up by 3.03%. Nifty Bank July futures down by 0.13% to 52,372 at a premium of 93.1 points.Nifty Bank July futures open interest up by 0.56%.Nifty Options July 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000. Bank Nifty Options July 16 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 54,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank..The Indian currency strengthened by 3 paise to close at 83.53 against the US dollar..RVNL Hits Record High After Winning Rs 138 Crore Order From Central Railways"