Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug.12
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets in Asia-Pacific region rose on Monday as traders await key data points from US to assess the health of the world's largest economy. Market participants also await India's CPI data due to be published later on Monday.
The Nikkei 225 was 193.85 points, or 0.56% higher at 35,025.00, and the S&P ASX was up 200 47.70 points, or 0.61% at 7,825.40 as of 06:47 a.m.
On Friday, stocks on Wall Street ended higher, bouncing back from Monday's steep sell off as US Federal Reserve official expressed confidence in inflation slow down. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47% and 0.13% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.51%.
The October contract of brent crude on Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.13% lower at $79.56 as of 06:52 a.m. The spot Gold was trading 0.10% lower at $2,428.86 as of 06:53 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.13%, or 2.46 points lower at 24,351.50 as of 06:54 a.m.
India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macro cues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points higher at 24,364.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 1.04%, or 819.69 points at 79,705.91. Intraday, Nifty rose 1.3% and Sensex gained 1.4%.
Overseas investors turned net buyers after five straight days of net selling equities. FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, while domestic investors acquired equities worth Rs 3,979.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.96 against the greenback, after opening stronger amid a weak US dollar index.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Bajaj Consumer Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9% at Rs 246 crore versus Rs 270 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 260 crore).
Ebitda down 23.5% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 47.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore).
Margin at 14.9% versus 17.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%).
Net profit down 19.7% at Rs 37.12 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44 crore).
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.8% at Rs 1,933 crore versus Rs 1,335 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,608 crore).
Ebitda up 38.8% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 276 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 330 crore).
Margin at 19.8% versus 20.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.5%).
Net profit at Rs 58 crore versus Rs 29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65 crore).
Inox Wind Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 83.1% at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 349 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 32 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 9.2%.
Net profit at Rs 50 crore versus loss of Rs 65 crore.
CESC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 4,863 crore versus Rs 4,310 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,716 crore).
Ebitda down 48.7% at Rs 371 crore versus Rs 724 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 978 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.6% versus 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.7%).
Net profit up 5.4% at Rs 388 crore versus Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 378 crore).
Sun TV Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 1,312 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,521 crore).
Ebitda down 10% at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 798 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 184 crore).
Ebitda margin at 54.7% versus 59.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 53.5%).
Net profit down 5% at Rs 560 crore versus Rs 592 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 675 crore).
Suven Pharma Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 33.6% at Rs 231 crore versus Rs 348 crore.
Ebitda down 52.3% at Rs 79.9 crore versus Rs 168 crore.
Margin at 34.6% versus 48.3%.
Net profit down 49.6% at Rs 60.8 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Star Cement Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 760 crore.
Ebitda down 9% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Ebitda margin at 15.6% versus 16.9%.
Net profit down 67% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 93 crore.
Aarti Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.2% at Rs 1,855 crore versus Rs 1,414 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,831 crore).
Ebitda up 51.7% at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 307 crore).
Margin at 16.4% versus 14.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.8%).
Net profit at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 148 crore).
Metro Brands Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 576 crore versus Rs 583 crore.
Ebitda down 3.7% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 187 crore.
Margin at 31.2% versus 32%.
Net profit down 2.1% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 94 crore.
GIC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated)
Net premium income up 16% YoY at Rs 10,098 crore versus Rs 8,696 crore.
Net profit up 43% YoY at Rs 1,401 crore versus Rs 978 crore.
Solvency ratio at 336% versus 288% YoY.
Gross NPA at 1.89% versus 1.93% QoQ.
Balkrishna Industries (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 2,714 crore versus Rs 2,159 crore.
Ebitda up 32.5% at Rs 664 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Margin at 24.4% versus 23.2%.
Net profit up 47.6% at Rs 490 crore versus Rs 332 crore.
CE Info Systems Q1 FY25 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 5.6% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
Ebitda up 7.5% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46 crore).
Margin at 42.6% versus 37.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40.1%).
Net profit down 5.3% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 38 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40 crore).
Midhani Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 188 crore.
Ebitda down 45% at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 22.3%.
Net profit down 74% at Rs 5 crore versus Rs 19 crore.
Hindware Home Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at Rs 600 crore versus Rs 623 crore.
Ebitda down 31% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 62 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.2% versus 9.9%.
Net loss at Rs 3 crore versus profit of Rs 3 crore.
Kirloskar Ferrous Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.46% at Rs 1,554 crore versus Rs 1,502 crore
Ebitda down 9.66% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 207 crore
Ebitda margin down 174 bps at 12.03% vs 13.78%
Net profit down 24.73% at Rs 70 crore versus Rs 93 crore
Shipping Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.2% at Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,200 crore.
Ebitda up 40.6% at Rs 509 crore versus Rs 362 crore.
Margin at 33.6% versus 30.2%.
Net profit up 69.2% at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 172 crore.
Jupiter Lifeline Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 287 crore versus Rs 243 crore.
Ebitda up 20.7% at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 53 crore.
Margin at 22.3% versus 21.8%.
Net profit down 16.7% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 54 crore.
Honasa Consumer Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.3% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 464 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 562 crore).
Ebitda up 57.7% at Rs 46.1 crore versus Rs 29.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 43 crore).
Margin at 8.3% versus 6.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.7%).
Net profit up 62.7% at Rs 40.2 crore versus Rs 24.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).
Siemens Q3 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 5,204 crore versus Rs 4,873 crore.
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 692 crore versus Rs 566 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.3% versus 11.6%.
Net profit up 27% at Rs 578 crore versus Rs 456 crore.
Bharat Dynamics Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 36% at Rs 191 crore versus Rs 298 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 634 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 52 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80 crore).
Net profit down 83% at Rs 7 crore versus Rs 42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104 crore).
Earnings In Focus
Vodafone Idea Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., SJVN Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., National Aluminum Co., AIA Engineering Ltd., AMI Organics Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Campus Activewear Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., DCX Systems Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Housing and Urban Development Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITI Ltd., Juniper Hotels Ltd., Kaveri Seed Co., LA Opala Ltd., MM Forgings Ltd., NMDC Ltd., NRB Bearings Ltd., Orchid Pharma Ltd., Rate Gain Travel Technologies Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., Subros Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., and Usha Martin Ltd.
Stocks To Watch
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.: The company denied media reports of a $3-billion joint venture with China's Shaanxi Automobile.
ONGC Ltd.: The company received government nod to invest an additional Rs 10,502 crore in ONGC Petro additions via equity. The government approved an allocation of 50% of the company's annual gas production from new or intervention wells for OPaL's feedstock support. The nod was received to invest total of Rs 18,365 crore.
Atul Ltd.: The US FDA inspected the unit's Ambernath facility in Maharashtra and concluded with zero observations.
Anup Engineering Ltd.: The company received two orders worth Rs 100 crore.
IPO Offering
Saraswati Saree Depot: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set from Rs 152 to Rs 160 per share. The Rs 160.01-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 104 crore and the rest of the offer for sale.
Bulk Deal
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.: Bhupinder Sekhri & Sons sold 1.03 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 1,760.32 apiece, and Samsung India Smid Focus Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity) bought 0.87 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 1,760 apiece.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.: VVV And Sons Edible Oils sold 13.37 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 1,227.27 apiece.
Paramount Communications Ltd.: Silvertoss Shoppers bought 23.02 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 80.5 apiece, and Nexpact sold 23 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 80.5 apiece.
Kopran Ltd.: Ganesh Kumar bought 3.15 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 261.89 apiece.
Updater Services: India Business Excellence Fund Lia sold 4.3 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 326.57 apiece.
DCW: Albula Investment Fund bought 24.64 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 71.35 apiece, and LTS Investment Fund Ltd. sold 24.64 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 71.35 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 20%: PG Electroplast Ltd.
Price band change from 20% to 10%: Fusion Micro Finance.
Ex/record dividend: ICICI Bank Ltd., Styrenix Performance Material Ltd., UPL Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., India Pesticides Ltd., Rossell India Ltd.
Ex/record AGM: Indian Pesticides, NHPC, Rossell India.
Moved in short-term Framework: Fusion Micro Finance.
Moved out short-term Framework: Balu Forge Industries Ltd.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 1.11% at a premium of 34 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 5.14%.
Nifty Bank August futures up by 0.75% to 50,574 at a premium of 90 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest down by 5%.
Nifty Options Aug. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.
Bank Nifty Options Aug. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 60,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., India Cements Ltd., IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd., LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed flat against the greenback after opening stronger on Friday amid a weak US dollar index. The currency ended flat at 83.96 after opening at 83.94 against the US dollar.