Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug.12

Markets in Asia-Pacific region rose on Monday as traders await key data points from US to assess the health of the world's largest economy. Market participants also await India's CPI data due to be published later on Monday.

The Nikkei 225 was 193.85 points, or 0.56% higher at 35,025.00, and the S&P ASX was up 200 47.70 points, or 0.61% at 7,825.40 as of 06:47 a.m.

On Friday, stocks on Wall Street ended higher, bouncing back from Monday's steep sell off as US Federal Reserve official expressed confidence in inflation slow down. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47% and 0.13% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.51%.

The October contract of brent crude on Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.13% lower at $79.56 as of 06:52 a.m. The spot Gold was trading 0.10% lower at $2,428.86 as of 06:53 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.13%, or 2.46 points lower at 24,351.50 as of 06:54 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macro cues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points higher at 24,364.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 1.04%, or 819.69 points at 79,705.91. Intraday, Nifty rose 1.3% and Sensex gained 1.4%.

Overseas investors turned net buyers after five straight days of net selling equities. FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, while domestic investors acquired equities worth Rs 3,979.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.96 against the greenback, after opening stronger amid a weak US dollar index.