Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 28

Markets in Asia-Pacific logged losses in early trade on Wednesday after an overnight sluggish session on Wall Street, while market participants await Nvdia Corp.'s earnings.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.35% lower at 38,154.53 as of 06:25 a.m. The Kospi 0.25% lower at 2,683.57.

The S&P ASX 200 was 0.38% lower at 8,040.10 as of 06:26 a.m. before the release of July inflation figure from Australia.

Market participants await Nvidia Corp.'s earning, scheduled to be released later on Wednesday, to check if enthusiasm over artificial intelligence is still going to trigger a bull run.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16% higher, on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.02% higher.

The October contract of brent crude on Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.49% higher at $79.94 per barrel as of 06:32 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03%, or 7 points lower at 25,003.0 as of 06:32 a.m.

The Indian benchmark stock indices ended a lackluster session on Tuesday with little change as gains in Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. supported the indices, while losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.15 points or 0.03% higher at 25,017.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 13.65 points or 0.02% up at 81,711.76.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,503.8 crore, while domestic investors turned net sellers after remaining buyers for 16 sessions and offloaded equities worth Rs 604.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency depreciated 2 paise to close at 83.92 against the US dollar.