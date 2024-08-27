Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 27
Asian indices were mixed in the early trade with Japan's Nikkei trading 0.1% lower, Australia's S&P ASX 200, trading flat and South Korea's Kospi trading 0.3% lower at 6:36 a.m.
Investors will monitor the macro data from key regions due this week including Singapore and Japan's inflation data due Friday and Bank of Korea's rate decision to be released on Thursday.
US stock traders, buoyed by the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, pushed down tech megacaps just days before Nvidia Corp.'s earnings report.
Most S&P 500 shares saw gains as Wall Street continued its trend of shifting funds away from big tech stocks. On Monday, the S&P 500 closed at 5,616.84 after falling 0.32% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.85% to close at 17,725.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16% to close at 41,240.52.
Brent crude was trading 0.25% lower at $81.23 a barrel at 6:27 a.m., when Gold fell 0.18% to $2,513.4 an ounce.
GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% lower at 25,011.50 as of 6:30 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 logged its longest stretch of gaining streak in more than a year to end above the psychologically crucial 25,000 mark on Monday after 16 sessions and the S&P BSE Sensex extended its gains for the fifth consecutive session. The rally came after dovish commentary by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, which confirmed a September rate cut in the US.
The Nifty closed 187.45 points or 0.76%, higher at 25,010.60 and the Sensex was 611.90 points or 0.75%, up at 81,698.11. Both indices closed at their highest levels since Aug. 1.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 483.4 crore, while domestic investors stayed net buyers for the 16th session and bought equities worth Rs 1,870.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.90 against the US dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Zydus Lifesciences: The company clarified that today’s stock movement is not attributable to the previously announced acquisition of a 50% stake in Sterling Biotech. It also added that USFDA approval for a generic medicine of mesalamine has been given to another company, which could impact sales. The impact of the sales hit has already been factored into sales and Ebitda expectations for the financial year 2025.
UltraTech Cement: The company raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks.
Piramal Enterprises: The company unit Piramal Capital & Housing Finance was held liable for a Rs 466 crore penalty on a voluntarily withdrawn claim of Rs 3,698 crore from the Dewan Housing Finance merger.
GPT Infraprojects: The company launched QIP, setting the floor price at Rs 183.83 per share.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The company's arm will enter into a share purchase agreement to buy Paramount TPA for Rs 312 crore.
Jai Corp: The company received notification of the merger of promoter Pet Fibres with Mega Pipes.
PI Industries: The company appointed Sanjay Agarwal as Group CFO effective Aug. 26, after Manikantan Viswanathan attained the age of superannuation.
HCL Technologies: The company extended the agreement with Xerox for AI-based innovation and digital engineering solutions.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Sheshadri Vasan resigned as COO effective November 6.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company extended the term of Sanjeev Singhal as Chairman and MD for 5 more months, effective Aug. 1.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed a license pact for an 80-room hotel in Ayodhya.
IPO Offering
Premier Energies: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 427 to Rs 450 per share. The Rs 2,830-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 1,291.4 crore and the rest of the offer for sale.
Block Deals
AU Small Finance Bank: Fincare Business Services sold 1.27 crore shares (1.7%) at Rs 630 apiece; Dsp Mutual Fund bought 1.03 crore shares (1.38%) at Rs 630 apiece; Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 10.6 lakh shares (0.14%); and among others, at Rs 630 apiece.
Seamec: Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) bought 1.9 lakh shares (0.74%) at Rs 1525 apiece, and Nomura Singapore sold 1.9 lakh shares (0.74%) at Rs 1,525 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Medplus Health Services: Lavender Rose Investment sold 1.35 crore shares (11.35%) at Rs 616.48 apiece; ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund bought 18.12 lakh shares (1.52%) at Rs 616 apiece; ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D.) Fund bought 17.06 lakh shares (1.43%) at Rs 616 apiece; and the Government of Singapore bought 11.54 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 616.2 apiece.
Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoter Umil Share and Stock Broking Services bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 20 and promoter Stuti Raghav Agarwalla bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 20.
Ethos: Promoter Mahen Distribution sold 2.88 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22, and Promoter Saboo Ventures LLP sold 2.52 lakh shares between Aug. 22 and 23.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 94,607 shares on Aug. 22.
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors (as trustee of Qsr Management Trust) sold 61,590 shares between Aug. 22 and 23.
Pledge Share Details
Choice International: Promoter Shree Shakambhari Exims created a pledge for 8 lakh shares on Aug. 22.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Promoter Thriveni Earthmovers created a pledge for 95 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 5%: Century Extrusions.
Ex/record dividend: KDDL, Manorama Industries.
Ex/record AGM: Manorama Industries.
E/record buyback: Suprajit Engineering, Technocraft Industries, KDDL.
Moved out short-term ASM Framework: Inox Wind, Triveni Turbine.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 0.77% to 25,043 at a premium of 33 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 10.8%.
Nifty Bank August futures up by 0.5% to 51,219 at a premium of 71 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest down by 8.7%.
Nifty Options Aug 29 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Aug 28 Expiry: Maximum call open Interest at 52,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,000.
Securities in ban period: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, India Cements, and RBL Bank.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Monday, paring morning gains, as month-end dollar demand from importers offset the impact of easing greenbacks following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole address, which bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut at the September meeting.
The local currency closed flat at Rs 83.90 after having opened at Rs 83.82, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at 83.90 on Friday.
Research Reports
