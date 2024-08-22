Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 22

Asia-Pacific markets rose on overnight gains in US stocks on Thursday. Investors in the region are awaiting the Bank of Korea's policy decision.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 278.02 points or 0.73% higher at 38, 229.82 as of 06:21 a.m.

The Kospi was 3.73 points, or 0.14% higher, at 2,704.86 as of 06:22 a.m.

US stocks gained after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed that some of the decision maker acknowledged the need to cut rates. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average ended 0.42% and 0.14% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite index settled 0.53% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.07% lower at $76.00 a barrel. Gold rose 0.04% to $2,513.52 an ounce as of 06:28 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 56 points or 0.23% higher at 24,871.50 as of 06:31 a.m.

Indian benchmark stock indices ended Wednesday's choppy session on a positive note, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording a five-day winning streak as ITC Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 71.35 points, or 0.29% higher at 24,770.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 102.44 points, or 0.13% higher at 80,905.30.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 799.9 crore, while domestic investors stayed net buyers for the 13th session and bought equities worth Rs 3,097.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency depreciates by 14 paise to close at 83.93 against the US dollar.