Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 19

The US stock market is poised for its strongest week of 2024 as traders digest the latest economic data to gauge future Federal Reserve policy. On Friday, the S&P 500 was trading 0.19% higher as of 12:59 p.m., maintaining its streak of gains for the seventh consecutive day. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average ended 0.20% and 0.24% higher, respectively on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.21% higher at 17,631.72.

Brent crude was trading 0.34% lower at $79.41 a barrel as of 6:59 a.m. Gold fell 0.43% to $2,497.27 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.17% or 42 points higher at 24,671.50 as of 6:57 a.m.

Indian benchmark equity indices ended with weekly gains after two consecutive weeks of losses. Both the Nifty and Sensex recorded their highest closing since Aug. 2 on Friday as shares of financial and technology companies led the gains.

Only three out of the 50 Nifty stocks ended with losses and 47 ended higher. Both the Nifty and Sensex closed at their highest levels since Aug. 2.

The Nifty ended 1.64% or 396.80 points, higher at 24540.55, while the Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points, to end at 80436.84. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.74% and the Sensex rose 1.79%.

Overseas investors snapped a three-session selling streak as they turned net buyers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 766.5 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the 10th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,606.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.94 against the US dollar on Friday.