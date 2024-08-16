Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 16
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Share indices in Asia-Pacific gained on Friday, tracking overnight rise on US stocks after jobless claims and retail sales data pacified worries about recession in the world's largest economy.
The Nikkei 225 was 867.29 points or 2.36% higher at 37,593.93, and the Kospi was 39.25 points or 1.48% higher at 2,683.75 as of 06:32 a.m.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.61% and 2.34% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.39% higher.
Brent crude was trading 0.19% lower at $80.89 a barrel as of 06:35 a.m. Gold rose 0.03% to $2,457.51 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was 0.67% or 163 points higher at 24,331.00 as of 06:36 a.m.
The Indian benchmark indices ended the lacklustre session flat on Wednesday. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. supported the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.75 points or 0.02%, higher at 24,143.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19, up at 79,105.88.
Overseas investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,595.3 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,236.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency settled 2 paise higher at 83.95 against the US Dollar on Wednesday.
The Indian markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.85% at Rs 3,244 crore versus Rs 3,036 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,295 crore).
Ebitda up 34.38% at Rs 588 crore versus Rs 438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 599 crore).
Ebitda margin up 371 bps at 18.13% versus 14.41% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.2%).
Net profit up 96.53% at Rs 340 crore versus Rs 173 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 313 crore).
Reliance Power Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 1,992 crore versus Rs 1,914 crore.
Ebitda up 5.8% at Rs 651 crore versus Rs 615 crore.
Margin at 32.6% versus 32.1%.
Net loss at Rs 97.8 crore versus loss of Rs 296 crore.
Ola Electric Mobility Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32% at Rs 1,644 crore versus Rs 1,243 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 205 crore versus loss of Rs 218 crore.
Net loss of Rs 347 crore versus loss of Rs 267 crore.
Pitti Engineering Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.06% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 290 crore.
Ebitda up 32.11% at Rs 56.48 crore versus Rs 42.75 crore.
Ebitda margin up 0 bps at 14.74% versus 14.74%.
Net profit up 50% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 14 crore.
Equinox India Developments Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 98% at Rs 387 crore versus Rs 196 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 31 crore versus loss of Rs 58 crore.
Net loss at Rs 28 crore versus loss of Rs 679 crore.
KIOCL Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 71% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 49 crore versus loss of Rs 64 crore.
Net loss of Rs 51 crore versus loss of Rs 58 crore.
Entero Healthcare Solutions Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.02% at Rs 1,097 crore versus Rs 899 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,066 crore).
Ebitda up 24% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32 crore).
Ebitda margin at 2.8% versus 2.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 3%).
Net profit at Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13 crore).
Capacit'e Infraprojects Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.55% at Rs 570 crore versus Rs 430 crore.
Ebitda up 53.21% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 70.49 crore.
Ebitda margin up 255 bps at 18.94% versus 16.39%.
Net profit up 179.87% at Rs 53.4 crore versus Rs 19.08 crore.
RHI Magnesita India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.34% at Rs 879 crore versus Rs 928 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 951 crore).
Ebitda up 15.22% at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 147 crore).
Ebitda margin up 311 bps at 17.44% versus 14.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.4%).
Net profit up 55.98% at Rs 73 crore versus Rs 46.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70 crore).
Sunteck Realty Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 316 crore versus Rs 71 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 31 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.9%.
Net profit at Rs 23 crore versus loss of Rs 7 crore.
KNR Constructions Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 985 crore versus Rs 981 crore.
Ebitda up 29.1% at Rs 279 crore versus Rs 216 crore.
Margin at 28.3% versus 22%.
Net profit up 24.6% at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
SpiceJet Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15% at Rs 1,708 crore versus Rs 2,004 crore.
Ebitdar down 25% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 389 crore.
Ebitdar margin at 17.1% versus 19.4%.
Net profit down 19.8% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 197 crore.
Stocks to Watch
SBI and Punjab National Bank: The Karnataka state government ordered all departments to close their accounts with the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, citing alleged financial irregularities. All state government departments, public undertakings, corporations, boards, local bodies, universities, and other institutions must withdraw their deposits and investments from these banks immediately.
Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta is to sell 3.31% stake in Hindustan Zinc through OFS via stock exchange mechanism. Hindustan Zinc opened its offer for sale for 13.37 crore shares and set floor share price at Rs 486 per share.
Max India: The company approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through multiple instruments.
Lupin: The company received US FDA tentative approval for ANDA for Brimonidine Tartrate.
Power Mech Projects: The company received Rs 114 crore order from Coastal Energen for operation and maintenance of 1,200 MW coal based thermal power plant namely Mutiara Thermal Power Plant, owned by Coastal Energen.
Strides Pharma Science: The company dissolved its US unit Altima Innovations as part of an optimisation exercise.
Tata Steel: The company acquired additional 115 crore shares in T Steel Holdings for Rs 1,528 crore.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company received Rs 305 crore order from L&T for the electro-optics system.
Jindal Stainless: The company has announced the commissioning of its Nickel Pig Iron smelter facility located in an industrial park in Indonesia.
Karnataka Orders Departments To Immediately Halt Transactions With SBI, PNB Citing Irregularities
IPO offering
Saraswati Saree Depot: The public issue was subscribed to 107.52 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (64.12 times), non-institutional investors (358.65 times), retail investors (61.88 times).
Bulk Deals
Ashapura Minechem: Griffin Growth Fund VCC bought 34.67 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 340 apiece, while Lts Investment Fund Ltd sold 34.67 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 340 apiece.
Marsons: Vab Ventures sold 42.46 lakh shares (2.46%) at Rs 76.24 apiece and Premier Fiscal Services sold 14.74 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 76.24 apiece. Great Family Commodities bought 10.35 lakh shares (0.6%), Kishan Gopal Mohta bought 10 lakh shares (0.58%) apiece and Ginni Finance Ltd. bought 10 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 76.24 apiece.
Shanti Educational Initiatives: LGOF Global Opportunities Limited sold 10 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 127.4 apiece, while Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) bought 10 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 127.4 apiece.
Insider Trade
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 25,000 shares on August 13.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 5%: Inox Wind Energy.
Price band change from 20% to 5%: Aditya Birla Money.
Price band change from 20% to 10%: Focus Lighting and Fixtures.
Ex/record dividend: Macrotech Developers, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Thyrocare Technologies, Rossari Biotech, Power Grid Corporation of India, Page Industries, Bata India, Capital Small Finance Bank, Gland Pharma, Godrej Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Astral, Bharti Hexacom, Coal India, Container Corporation of India, Macrotech Developers.
Ex/record Buyback: Cera Sanitaryware, Dhanuka Agritech,
Ex/record AGM: Max Financial Services, Rossari Biotech, Power Grid Corporation of India, Page Industries, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Capital Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, Delta Corp, Gland Pharma, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.
Moved in short-term Framework: Goldiam International, Inox Wind, Triveni Turbine.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 0.06% to 24,174 at a premium of 31 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 4%.
Nifty Bank August futures down by 0.19% to 49,955 at a premium of 228 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest up by 3%.
Nifty Options August 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.
Bank Nifty Options August 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 60,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules, India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NMDC, PEL, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Wednesday after nearing the Rs 84 mark in the previous session.
The rupee closed flat after appreciating 2 paise higher from previous close to 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.97 on Tuesday.