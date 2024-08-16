Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 16

Share indices in Asia-Pacific gained on Friday, tracking overnight rise on US stocks after jobless claims and retail sales data pacified worries about recession in the world's largest economy.

The Nikkei 225 was 867.29 points or 2.36% higher at 37,593.93, and the Kospi was 39.25 points or 1.48% higher at 2,683.75 as of 06:32 a.m.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.61% and 2.34% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.39% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.19% lower at $80.89 a barrel as of 06:35 a.m. Gold rose 0.03% to $2,457.51 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was 0.67% or 163 points higher at 24,331.00 as of 06:36 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices ended the lacklustre session flat on Wednesday. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. supported the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.75 points or 0.02%, higher at 24,143.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19, up at 79,105.88.

Overseas investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,595.3 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,236.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency settled 2 paise higher at 83.95 against the US Dollar on Wednesday.

The Indian markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.